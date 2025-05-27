WNBA Says Its Investigation of Racist Fan Behavior in Indiana Turned Up Nothing
Capehart’s Epic Waaah: Quits WaPo Board After Colleagues 'Opinion' Genocided his Fee-Fees
Hillary's Hypocrisy: Muting the Masses While Slandering President Trump as a Heartless Kil...
Ten Points for Gryffindor! HBO Announces Casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione
Chuck Todd Says Trump’s Divisive Memorial Day Post 'Should Be Disqualifying'
BUSTED: Olympic Darling Mary Lou Retton Arrested In West Virginia on Suspicion of...
Rahm Emanuel, the Sneaky Snake, Slithers Up to 'Save' Dems with His Forked-Tongue...
'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom...
HISTORY MADE! Rasmussen Poll Shows 50% of the Country Says We're on the...
Released From Prison, Tommy Robinson Thanks Elon Musk for X
I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined...
VIP
Scott Jennings Exposes How the Democrat Duo of Cillizza and Todd Think History...
Least Surprising News EVER! South African President Says No Arrests for 'Kill the...
SCOTUS Upholds Lower Court’s Ruling on Kid’s Dangerous Only ‘Two Genders’ Shirt

Intimidation Games: Trans Activist Man BRAGS About Using Women's Toilets at Disney

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 27, 2025
Meme screenshot

This stuff right here is why the majority of voters oppose radical trans activism.

This isn't about rights. This isn't about equality. This is about a man who thinks he's a woman bullying actual women and girls in their restrooms -- a place where we expect a modicum of privacy and safety.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Disgusting.

Because he can and he wants to show women who's boss.

It's rooted in actual misogyny.

Same.

The way this ends is when we push back.

Recommended

'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's all about control and abusing women.

They cosplay women, and make caricatures of what they think women are like.

It's insulting.

Someone should have.

The men's room is readily available. Those have urinals.

Disney should enforce the laws.

It's always about the domination.

Advertisement

Bingo!

Then we're told it only happens 'a little bit.'

Then we're told it happens a lot (and we're bigots for objecting).

Then we're told it happens a lot and it's a good thing (and we're still bigots for objecting).

Yes it is.

Tags: BATHROOM DISNEY SAFE SPACES WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan
Grateful Calvin
Capehart’s Epic Waaah: Quits WaPo Board After Colleagues 'Opinion' Genocided his Fee-Fees
justmindy
Chuck Todd Says Trump’s Divisive Memorial Day Post 'Should Be Disqualifying'
Brett T.
Ten Points for Gryffindor! HBO Announces Casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione
Amy Curtis
I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined About Not Being 'Woman Enough'
Amy Curtis
Hillary's Hypocrisy: Muting the Masses While Slandering President Trump as a Heartless Killer
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan Grateful Calvin
Advertisement