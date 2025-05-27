Intimidation Games: Trans Activist Man BRAGS About Using Women's Toilets at Disney

This stuff right here is why the majority of voters oppose radical trans activism.

This isn't about rights. This isn't about equality. This is about a man who thinks he's a woman bullying actual women and girls in their restrooms -- a place where we expect a modicum of privacy and safety.

WATCH:

Women’s bathrooms are a fire hydrant to these men.



What will we have to do to keep them out? They openly brag about breaking the law and vi*lating us. pic.twitter.com/LcnTE2wwFp — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) May 27, 2025

Disgusting.

Why go to a woman’s bathroom to pee standing up? — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) May 27, 2025

Because he can and he wants to show women who's boss.

He purposefully chose to wee standing up, knowing people hearing might be able to tell. It's not about needing the loo, it's about dominating women in our own spaces. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 27, 2025

It's rooted in actual misogyny.

This particular guy is always on social media



He loves Disney World and grex toys



I wish I knew neither of these things about him — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 27, 2025

Same.

I would go out of my way to "sir" this one a million times. What an insufferable twit 🤣🤣🤣 — TiredOfItAll (@tgert) May 27, 2025

The way this ends is when we push back.

This really is just all about exerting control over others. Women’s washrooms are meant for women, who have to sit for the entire task. To have a man not only enter the space, but then pee standing, which leaves a mess, is just another way he controls women’s ability to safely… — 𝔽𝕣𝕠𝕫𝕖𝕟𝔹𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 🇨🇦 (@frozen_belle) May 27, 2025

It's all about control and abusing women.

This clown's attempts at hiding his male pattern baldness with those silly looking curls is hilarious. Does he realize that no real women actually look like that? — Marcus Redd (@guyincodel) May 27, 2025

They cosplay women, and make caricatures of what they think women are like.

It's insulting.

He was hoping someone would stop him. Performative — Ms McLeod (@TracyMcLeo38269) May 27, 2025

Someone should have.

The men's room is readily available. Those have urinals.

Get this man out of the women's bathroom, @WaltDisneyWorld.



Report him. Please see Florida law §§ 800.03 (indecent exposure) and 810.14 (voyeurism). https://t.co/o382tOmzQi — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) May 27, 2025

Disney should enforce the laws.

This whole a** man went into the women's toilet at Disneyland and urinated standing up, knowing that it sounds different so women and girls might be able to tell, because it isn't about 'tinkling', it's about domination. https://t.co/I1b5Je36Yb — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 27, 2025

It's always about the domination.

Buddies giving the game away when he insists on peeing standing up in the women's bathroom. If he "just wanted to use the bathroom" and he's "actually a woman" he'd try to be inconspicuous and pee the way that women to do.



He peed standing up because he knows it makes a… https://t.co/uZDp3LoWZ3 — The Heretical Liberal 🇨🇦 (@Rob_ThaBuilder) May 27, 2025

Bingo!

Then we're told it only happens 'a little bit.'

Then we're told it happens a lot (and we're bigots for objecting).

Then we're told it happens a lot and it's a good thing (and we're still bigots for objecting).

This is exactly what it is...it is a male animal marking his territory. https://t.co/ByPQH8H87o — Steve McRae 😈A-Holy Pope of Agnosticism😇 (@SteveMcRae_) May 27, 2025

Yes it is.