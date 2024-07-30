Flashback to Kamala Harris Endorsing Reparations Before She Claims She Changed Her Mind Again

In a blow to the campaign of Kamala Harris, video exists. Unfortunately, she said some WILDLY Leftist nonsense when she was running for President 4 years ago. She is doing her best to run from those comments now, but even Usain Bolt couldn't get away form all the crazy she spewed. The latest revelation is her support of reparations, which is kind of crazy since her ancestors have been proven to be slave owners themselves back in Jamaica.

"Should black people get reparations?"



KAMALA: "There have to be some form of reparations" pic.twitter.com/q5botomBJR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2024

Things to consider before voting for Kamala https://t.co/vlHfyRH443 — The Chad (@jackson_chad) July 30, 2024

One of many.

Would Kamala qualify for reparations? Is that why she’s all in ? https://t.co/TLaxDizItI — Mercy Shipp (@ShippMercy69832) July 30, 2024

Kamala is asking a country to elect her President while at the same time saying that same country is so racist it owes reparations. Make it make sense.

Democrats have been preaching about reparations for years. They had so many chances to do it. When will the black community realize that it's never going to happen and the Democrats will never give you it? They'll say anything for your vote. Wake up and stop living in the past. https://t.co/HFZYj7yNPm — Vic the Slick G (@victheslickg) July 30, 2024

It's a carrot the Left constantly dangles election cycle after election cycle.

Get ready to give YOUR hard-earned dollars to someone else because KAMALA enforced socialist laws to force you to hand over your money! This would cause a revolution! KAMALA is a real danger to democracy! 👇 https://t.co/gFZiL6JfFf — Bella (@bellausa17) July 30, 2024

Americans can barely afford gas and groceries right now, so surely this will come as welcome news.

...we are $35 Trillion in debt and I never had a slave... https://t.co/TqfxT8FXN3 — Joe Biden Showered With His Own Daughter (@realGregKarnes) July 30, 2024

There isn't an American alive today who ever owned a slave.

1 percent of the then population owned slaves.



Get it from them.



Kamala’s family owned slaves.



Get it from them. https://t.co/4FU6Mk03Dg — USA💥🇺🇸💥 (@nwgsrider) July 30, 2024

This right here. Racist as hell. No way. https://t.co/jf4npJ0kpK — CLOSE THE BORDER! Mom of 4. (@COPDLiving) July 30, 2024

It's almost as racist as 'White Women for Kamala' and 'White Dudes for Kamala'.

It is now clear she is too far (dangerously) left



We need to help disadvantaged people in our country. Not because of their heritage or race, but because they are currently disadvantaged



This would be a colossal misallocation of resources and is an attempt to buy voters https://t.co/ifXQLUhFES — Neon-starter (@im_in_a_vat) July 30, 2024

This from someone who's family tree benefited from slavery. https://t.co/siigXWenYR — Mr Maxx (@dan_wheeler) July 30, 2024

A very important reminder!

Will she be paying reparations for the deeds of her Jamaican landowner/slaveowner ancestors?! Someone needs to ask. https://t.co/SJjvpFA8hA — Michelle Gaillard (@MichelleGa46490) July 30, 2024

Kamala Harris - Daughter of Donald J Harris - The New York times described him as "a prominent critic of mainstream economic theory from the left".[From this standpoint, he has sought to assess the traditions of economic study inherited from the classical economists and Karl Marx https://t.co/6lOzGgBKr9 — FreeToChoose (@RageAgainstDC) July 30, 2024

Scratch the Far Left Democrat and you will usually find a Communist father.