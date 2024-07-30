Flashback to Kamala Harris Endorsing Reparations Before She Claims She Changed Her Mind Again

Molly Jong-Fast Locks Down Her X Account, Blocks Everybody
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

In a blow to the campaign of Kamala Harris, video exists. Unfortunately, she said some WILDLY Leftist nonsense when she was running for President 4 years ago. She is doing her best to run from those comments now, but even Usain Bolt couldn't get away form all the crazy she spewed. The latest revelation is her support of reparations, which is kind of crazy since her ancestors have been proven to be slave owners themselves back in Jamaica.

One of many.

Kamala is asking a country to elect her President while at the same time saying that same country is so racist it owes reparations. Make it make sense.

It's a carrot the Left constantly dangles election cycle after election cycle.

Americans can barely afford gas and groceries right now, so surely this will come as welcome news.

There isn't an American alive today who ever owned a slave.

It's almost as racist as 'White Women for Kamala' and 'White Dudes for Kamala'.

A very important reminder!

Scratch the Far Left Democrat and you will usually find a Communist father. 

