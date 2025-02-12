Congresswoman Says Black Excellence Scares Trump Because of His Mediocritry

We're hearing more and more about "black excellence" recently and how it intimidates mediocre white men. The Nation's Dave Zirin wrote about how the Super Bowl would be "a spectacle of Black excellence" and told us to prepare for "the cult of the white whine” to moan about it. Earlier this month, Rep. Jasmine Crockett and said of the dismantling of DEI, "the only people that are crying are the mediocre white boys." This was two months after Mark Lamont Hill was stunned watching "mediocre white men" expose then-Harvard President Claudine Gay, who was a model of black excellence, not a plagiarist.

We're not sure what the occasion was Wednesday, but a group of black congresswomen found a pair of microphones and aired their greivances. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, for example, said that black excellence scares President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, and Elon Musk because it reminds them of their own mediocrity.

This Democrat claims that Elon Musk and Donald Trump are mediocre white men who are terrified of "black excellence." Oh? pic.twitter.com/DJpppBLdOm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 12, 2025

The guy sending rockets to Mars is "mediocre," but career politicians who do nothing but complain are "excellent." Got it. — GenX-Hole (@debra_malo4088) February 12, 2025

LOL. The guy has done more than just about anyone in history. He did it by going to college, getting an internship, having an idea and starting a company. Classic American dream story. — PDX Conservative (@conserve_p) February 12, 2025

Say what you want, but Musk is far from mediocre. Ever heard of SpaceX? Tesla? Neuralink?

These people seem to live in their own little fantasy world. They have some sort of belief they are brilliantly clever and highly accomplished, but where, for the most part, is the evidence for that? — Erictheowl-Labour is Never the Answer 🇮🇱 (@Erictheowl1) February 12, 2025

Black excellence is Clarence Thomas — FaymusRighter (@FaymusRighter) February 12, 2025

Damn right. We wonder what Coleman thinks of him.

Always the race card. Why? — Cooking Cajun (@kwvidrine) February 12, 2025

It doesn't work anymore.

Liberals sure like making up stuff. — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) February 12, 2025

That's it. They finally figured it out. — Sarcaticus (@Sarcaticus) February 12, 2025

I don't see any of the excellent blacks in this video. — Damn Yankee 💯 🇺🇲 🦅 (@damnnyankee1776) February 12, 2025

That’s hilarious! I want to see her catch a rocket on a launch pad, or put hundreds of communication satellites in orbit. Or run multiple companies. — Jo Chandler (@JoChandler45859) February 12, 2025

Well, @RepBonnie, where's your successful EV company? Your space exploration company? You're revolutionary tunnel boring company? Maybe a satellite company and space based internet? Not to mention social media platform. Where do you see those? Here? Africa? — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) February 12, 2025

If this is “black excellence” we REALLY need to work on our definition of “excellence”. — Nom De Plume (@bravoCo104498) February 12, 2025

If you have to use race to justify your excellence, you are not excellent. — Nice Guy Eddie (@pompousgrass) February 12, 2025

Donald Trump isn't afraid of black excellence. He's surrounded by plenty of it, but any black Republican immediately gets labeled an Uncle Tom by other blacks.

