Congresswoman Says Black Excellence Scares Trump Because of His Mediocritry

Schrödinger's Constitution
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 12, 2025
Twitter

We're hearing more and more about "black excellence" recently and how it intimidates mediocre white men. The Nation's Dave Zirin wrote about how the Super Bowl would be "a spectacle of Black excellence" and told us to prepare for "the cult of the white whine” to moan about it. Earlier this month, Rep. Jasmine Crockett and said of the dismantling of DEI, "the only people that are crying are the mediocre white boys." This was two months after Mark Lamont Hill was stunned watching "mediocre white men" expose then-Harvard President Claudine Gay, who was a model of black excellence, not a plagiarist.

We're not sure what the occasion was Wednesday, but a group of black congresswomen found a pair of microphones and aired their greivances. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, for example, said that black excellence scares President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, and Elon Musk because it reminds them of their own mediocrity.

Say what you want, but Musk is far from mediocre. Ever heard of SpaceX? Tesla? Neuralink?

Damn right. We wonder what Coleman thinks of him.

It doesn't work anymore.

Donald Trump isn't afraid of black excellence. He's surrounded by plenty of it, but any black Republican immediately gets labeled an Uncle Tom by other blacks.

***

