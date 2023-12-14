Marc Lamont Hill Stunned to Watch Mediocre White Men Dismiss Claudine Gay

More academics have come forward to say that Harvard President Claudine Gay plagiarized their work, but the Harvard Corporation is standing by her still.

In her entire career, Harvard president published only eleven scholarly papers. Five of them contain plagiarized material. This is the most significant academic scandal of the modern era. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 13, 2023

One of the people she plagiarized is a black woman, Dr. Carol M. Swain, who tweeted, "White progressives created her and white progressives are protecting her. The rest of us have had to work our rear ends off to achieve success. Some get it handed to them."

Of course, Marc Lamont Hill had to put in his two cents, and he's stunned by mediocre white men (like Swain?) dismissing "an extraordinary and gifted Black woman."

Watching a bunch of mediocre White men dismiss the intellectual abilities and professional competence of an extraordinarily successful and gifted Black woman is nothing short of stunning… and profoundly American. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) December 14, 2023

What about her plagiarism? Hill doesn't mention that.

People are literally calling her an Affirmative Action hire, saying she only got the job because she’s black. You think that I’m the one invoking race here? — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) December 14, 2023

You're ALWAYS the one invoking race.

But enough about @carolmswain, what about that dimwitted serial plagiarist Claudine Gay? — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 14, 2023

I never expected you to defend Carol Swain so forcefully, but good on you.



Better late than never. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) December 14, 2023

"Serial plagiarism is fine if you're a black woman." Do you see the problem with that? — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 14, 2023

Watching a sanctimonious black man spew an anti white tirade in defense of a mediocre and shameful black woman is profoundly… predicable — T-Dog (@MrNOVApolitico) December 14, 2023

If Claudine Gay produced a total of 11 scholarly papers and half of them provably contain plagiarized material, how does that exemplify someone who is gifted and brilliant? You don’t have to be a certain race to recognize she’s a total fraud. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) December 14, 2023

As a legacy of DEI, there will be many successful people that will be questioned. Her not meeting the standards expected of every student attending is a moral failure not a skin color issue — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) December 14, 2023

So...she didn't plagiarize what was claimed, or are we expected to ignore that because to hold her accountable would be racism?



How profoundly race grifting of you. — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) December 14, 2023

The point is that she isn't really successful - she was elevated to a high position because of her race without any actual accomplishments. Her plagiarism-riddled "scholarship" on blackness is meaningless leftist jargon. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) December 14, 2023

They aren't dismissing her intellect. They are questioning her integrity, ethics, and morality. And it's not just white guys. It's also the black woman whose work she stole to build her career on. — y.i.t.z.i (@codegician) December 14, 2023

She is objectively a plagiarist who, no matter what this mediocre black man writes, who would not have been granted her degrees were academic standards applied fairly. — Allan Siegel (@realAllanSiegel) December 14, 2023

Breaking: Mediocre black man praises mediocre black woman — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) December 14, 2023

You intentionally making her the victim is the most American thing of this whole thread — william blance (@blance_william) December 14, 2023

Hill was bounced from CNN for spouting genocidal antisemitic slogans, so maybe he feels some kinship with Gay.

He's just going to ignore the entire plagiarism scandal, huh?

