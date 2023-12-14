Marc Lamont Hill Stunned to Watch Mediocre White Men Dismiss Claudine Gay

CNN Reports That Israel Is Using Unguided 'Dumb Bombs' in Gaza
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 14, 2023
Twitter

More academics have come forward to say that Harvard President Claudine Gay plagiarized their work, but the Harvard Corporation is standing by her still.

One of the people she plagiarized is a black woman, Dr. Carol M. Swain, who tweeted, "White progressives created her and white progressives are protecting her. The rest of us have had to work our rear ends off to achieve success. Some get it handed to them."

Of course, Marc Lamont Hill had to put in his two cents, and he's stunned by mediocre white men (like Swain?) dismissing "an extraordinary and gifted Black woman."

What about her plagiarism? Hill doesn't mention that.

You're ALWAYS the one invoking race. 

Hill was bounced from CNN for spouting genocidal antisemitic slogans, so maybe he feels some kinship with Gay.

He's just going to ignore the entire plagiarism scandal, huh?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


