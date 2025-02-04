EGO ALERT: Jasmine Crockett Has VERY High Opinion of Herself Defending DEI From 'Mediocre White Boys'

In case you were wondering whether or not Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat Congresswoman from Texas, has a healthy sense of self-esteem, wonder no more.
Not only did she kick off Black History Month by turning herself into a comic book heroine fighting against the eeeeevvvvviiillll Donald Trump (LOL), here she is telling CNN there's no comparison between her and Reps Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebert, while defending DEI:
Crockett: I am tired of the white tears. Listen, if you are competent, you are not concerned. When you look and you compare me to Marjorie Taylor Greene or me to Lauren Boebert, there is no comparison. And that is the life that we have always lived. So the only people that are… pic.twitter.com/q2ckRkqtkn— Acyn (@Acyn) February 4, 2025
Sure, Jan.
Pro Tip: When you are trying to make the argument that you and your race are superior to others, maybe do a better job of not sounding like an idiot…— John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) February 4, 2025
This is roughly the equivalent of most white supremacists being very uneducated Caucasians.
🤦♂️
Racists of all stripes are often kinda dumb.
When girlfriend starts using terms like “white tears” she has lost her argument. Periodt and z-snap.— 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 4, 2025
Exactly.
We elected a black President, twice…— Shaney Boy (@Shane29008046) February 4, 2025
We elected a black woman VP and she ran for President..
STFU
And thus ends any argument that America is racist.
Trump funded HBCU's in his first term. 🤷— marthadurham (@marthadurham512) February 4, 2025
Crockett conveniently forgot this.
She's a racist. Straight up racist.— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 4, 2025
She is.
Imagine a white congressperson saying they are “tired of the black tears”.— FunkyPox (@corrcomm) February 4, 2025
Would that seem racist to you? It would to me. https://t.co/HgGxo7Kob6
This is absolutely racist and Crockett would lose her mind if a White Congressional rep said this.
It is clear @JasmineForUS is a proud, open racist.— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 4, 2025
She should be considered as such in anything she does. Every show that interviews her is giving a platform to a racist who promotes obscene racism.
We need to decide as a country if we will accept racists in our government. https://t.co/elashwVcHL
Yes, we do.
This poor, misguided, member of Congress needs a history lesson. Racism and separatism exist because power hungry leaders work across racial lines to maintain a system that serves their interests. We will have true equality in America when we strip black leaders of their free… https://t.co/3p2FBQMTDi— Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) February 4, 2025
Boom.
Incredible pic.twitter.com/T3l1YKC37S— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 4, 2025
Aaaaand we're dead.
