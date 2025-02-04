Report: 5,000 FBI Employees Were Focused on January 6 Cases
Democrats Should TOTALLY Keep Doubling Down on 'Who Will Pick the Cotton' Card...
*SNORT* David Hogg Shares His Big TSUNAMI Plan to Bring Young People BACK...
'Worse than 9/11 for Dems': Insider Spills TEA (and Texts!) on the Democrat's...

EGO ALERT: Jasmine Crockett Has VERY High Opinion of Herself Defending DEI From 'Mediocre White Boys'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In case you were wondering whether or not Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat Congresswoman from Texas, has a healthy sense of self-esteem, wonder no more.

Not only did she kick off Black History Month by turning herself into a comic book heroine fighting against the eeeeevvvvviiillll Donald Trump (LOL), here she is telling CNN there's no comparison between her and Reps Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebert, while defending DEI:

Sure, Jan.

Racists of all stripes are often kinda dumb.

Exactly.

And thus ends any argument that America is racist.

Crockett conveniently forgot this.

She is.

This is absolutely racist and Crockett would lose her mind if a White Congressional rep said this.

Yes, we do.

Boom.

Aaaaand we're dead.

