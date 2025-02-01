Comic CRINGE: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Starts Black History Month With Healthy Dose of Superhero Narcissism

It seemed January was a year crammed into a month, didn't it? But we made it and now it's February 1.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is kicking off Black History Month with a whole bunch of cringe:

Advertisement

Happy Black History Month!



America is facing a SUPER villain, but we are the heroes of our own story.



With resilience, grace, & unapologetic power, we rise. No villain can dim our light—our magic is unstoppable. My story is Unleashing Black Girl Magic: The Superpower Within! pic.twitter.com/0xfAEdDT9f — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) February 1, 2025

Yikes.

Donald Trump is not a supervillain. And Crockett is not some superhero.

You are why congresspeople shouldn’t be allowed on social media. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 1, 2025

Truly.

Narcissists are the heroes of their own story. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 1, 2025

Nailed it.

All the screaming and cursing you do will not change the fact that the people overwhelmingly spoke against liberals like you being in power in DC. Sorry but you have no power. — Panther (@PantherCat10) February 1, 2025

They do not have power.

So your station is to challenge a villain and not work with your colleagues to better America.



Which includes Black Americans.



Division v. Unity — The Appalachian (@k_b_appalachian) February 1, 2025

Black Americans who voted for Donald Trump.

Next Columbus Day I plan on making a graphic novel of ME! ME cooking marinara! ME playing bocce ball! ME cheating on my taxes! All to honor ME (and italian americans...)! https://t.co/NcpWpOxz22 — Enzo of the Suburbs (@CavaraEnzo) February 1, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

Please do this.

Why didn't Kamala use her Black Girl Magic? https://t.co/doogHauoQj pic.twitter.com/264C9Sb7wi — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) February 1, 2025

Heh.

It took me a moment to realize she posted this terminal cringe about herself https://t.co/FhoUbemN4t — Liam McEachern 🇻🇦 (@LiamMcEachernMA) February 1, 2025

She sure did post it about herself.

At least we know she's got a healthy ego.

This little comic does nothing to help her constituents. At all.

Wow. She tweeted about herself as a comic book hero. 🤣🤣🤣



Narcissistic behavior defined. Can't get a clearer example. https://t.co/dRhiVKxnIQ — Greg (@SoundMoneyG) February 1, 2025

It's a textbook example.

I never in my life seen someone celebrate themselves for black history

😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/V0xPYzZNen — Dousan Playboi (@hnpbusiness) February 1, 2025

Now we have.

We wish we could unsee it, but alas.