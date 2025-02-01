VIP
America's Clearly on Pins and Needles Awaiting Results of the DNC Leadership Elections
Mollie Hemingway & Others Point and Laugh at Defense of Continued Funding for...
'They Cannot Change': Politico Shredded for Latest Take on How Trump Could 'Defy...
Attn. Community Notes! Adam Schiff Says Kash Patel and Pam Bondi Have Broken...
VIP
If You Need a Reason to Smile, Rest Assured That Democrats STILL Refuse...
Welcome Home: Special Envoy Grenell Returns From Diplomatic Mission With 6 Freed American...
Acosta, Rubin and Other Legacy Media Castoffs Risk Turning Substack into a Haven...
Mad Mothers: White House Records Angel Moms Response to Selena Gomez Weepy Illegal...
Toddcast Away: NBC’s Chuck Todd Leaps from Sinking Legacy Media Flagship to Personal...
Punchline Profession: Unemployed DNC Misinformation Specialist 'Writes' Stand-Up Comedian’...
VIP
The Gospel According to Grifters
Profanity Insanity: Cable TV News Vet Grills Karoline Leavitt Over Trump’s Use of...
Philadelphia Firefighters Battle Flames and Search for Survivors in Aftermath of Neighborh...
'Anti-Violence' Columbia Prof Gets SPANKED for Quoting Bloodthirsty Psychopath Che Guevara

Comic CRINGE: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Starts Black History Month With Healthy Dose of Superhero Narcissism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on February 01, 2025
Meme

It seemed January was a year crammed into a month, didn't it? But we made it and now it's February 1.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is kicking off Black History Month with a whole bunch of cringe:

Advertisement

Yikes.

Donald Trump is not a supervillain. And Crockett is not some superhero.

Truly.

Nailed it.

They do not have power.

Black Americans who voted for Donald Trump.

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway & Others Point and Laugh at Defense of Continued Funding for 'Unbiased' NPR
Doug P.
Advertisement

EL. OH. EL.

Please do this.

Heh.

She sure did post it about herself.

At least we know she's got a healthy ego.

This little comic does nothing to help her constituents. At all.

It's a textbook example.

Now we have.

We wish we could unsee it, but alas.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP HEROES JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway & Others Point and Laugh at Defense of Continued Funding for 'Unbiased' NPR
Doug P.
Attn. Community Notes! Adam Schiff Says Kash Patel and Pam Bondi Have Broken Promises Already
Doug P.
'They Cannot Change': Politico Shredded for Latest Take on How Trump Could 'Defy the Constitution'
Doug P.
Profanity Insanity: Cable TV News Vet Grills Karoline Leavitt Over Trump’s Use of Swear Words
Warren Squire
Mad Mothers: White House Records Angel Moms Response to Selena Gomez Weepy Illegal Aliens Viral Video
Warren Squire
Welcome Home: Special Envoy Grenell Returns From Diplomatic Mission With 6 Freed American Prisoners
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mollie Hemingway & Others Point and Laugh at Defense of Continued Funding for 'Unbiased' NPR Doug P.
Advertisement