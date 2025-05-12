President Trump Asks Reporter, 'You're ABC Fake News, Right?'

As Twitchy reported, ABC News' Jonathan Karl had an "ABC EXCLUSIVE" that was important enough to share on a Sunday. President Trump was poised to accept a luxury jet as a gift from Qatar. The real story: Trump was so desperate for an up-to-date Air Force One jet that he'd asked a Florida-based company to overhaul a plane once used by the Qatari government.
BOEING CAN'T BUILD A NEW AIR FORCE ONE.— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 12, 2025
That's the buried lede. It's the central problem.
Boeing couldn't deliver a new jet before Trump's term ended. So he's having one retrofitted that the Qatari government used. Oh, and it's a "luxury" jet … as is every Air Force One.
On Monday, a reporter from ABC News made the mistake of asking Trump, "What do you say to people who view that luxury jet as a personal gift to you?" What "people"? Jonathan Karl?
"You're ABC fake news, right? – You should be embarrassed asking that question."— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 12, 2025
President Trump claps back at a reporter questioning him on Qatar’s offer to gift a jumbo jet to be used for Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/3CdCqCi0qi
Keeps calling them out to their faces.— Evan Guthrie (@EvanGuthrie) May 12, 2025
I feel like we need to segment or categorize information:— Lisa Marie Quillinan 🦋🇺🇲 (@Quillessential) May 12, 2025
1. Raw Information - X
2. Branded Information - Legacy Media
3. Propaganda - Facebook
@POTUS is the best… Always has time to bitch slam fake news!— David Corfman (@AlohaShirtDave) May 12, 2025
Recommended
😂Wise words.— Moose (@Villiers99010De) May 12, 2025
It’s going into a museum.— Jen Costa (@jenc05006436) May 12, 2025
Enjoy every second of Trump 47. It is going too fast.— Leo the Lip (@LEOTHELIPPY1) May 12, 2025
So glad he checked this reporter.— Kyle Ledoux (@KyleLedoux6) May 12, 2025
So it remains for use for future presidents?— Paul (@GolferPaul123) May 12, 2025
It's to be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library by January 2029, assuming Boeing has delivered those jets by then.
The U.S. Military-Industrial Complex Fought And Won WWII In Less Time Than Boeing’s Delay On Air Force Onehttps://t.co/NVMkXZoU63— The Federalist (@FDRLST) May 12, 2025
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member