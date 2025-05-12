President Trump Asks Reporter, 'You're ABC Fake News, Right?'

Massachusetts AWFLs Follow the Democratic Party's Lead In Harassing ICE Agents Just Doing...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 12, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Twitchy reported, ABC News' Jonathan Karl had an "ABC EXCLUSIVE" that was important enough to share on a Sunday. President Trump was poised to accept a luxury jet as a gift from Qatar. The real story: Trump was so desperate for an up-to-date Air Force One jet that he'd asked a Florida-based company to overhaul a plane once used by the Qatari government.

Boeing couldn't deliver a new jet before Trump's term ended. So he's having one retrofitted that the Qatari government used. Oh, and it's a "luxury" jet … as is every Air Force One.

On Monday, a reporter from ABC News made the mistake of asking Trump, "What do you say to people who view that luxury jet as a personal gift to you?" What "people"? Jonathan Karl?

It's to be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library by January 2029, assuming Boeing has delivered those jets by then.

***

Tags: ABC NEWS AIR FORCE ONE DONALD TRUMP QATAR BOEING

