Offshore Shilling: James Comey Issues Veiled Threats Over Trump Admin’s Reforms to the DOJ

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on May 25, 2025
Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

Former FBI Director James Comey has left the beach and is back in front of TV cameras, which serve his enormous ego best. He’s tossed his seashells and is hawking his new crime novel while going after President Donald Trump. He’s no fan of the Trump administration's reforms at the Department of Justice.

Start here. (READ)

COMEY: Republicans will be “deeply sorry” one day for reforms being made at the DOJ by Trump admin:

"I know Republicans these days aren't thinking about principle or precedent.”

"They're going to be deeply sorry that that disappears, because someday there will be a Democratic president and there'll be investigations of Republican officeholders."

"If I'm them, I sure would want these career people in place making sure that it's done in the right way."

Comey's gone from "aw shucks my wife made me do it" to issuing veiled threats in a matter of days.

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Yep, we’ve already experienced the DOJ going after Republicans.

Posters see right through Comey, including his ‘8647’ seashell stunt to get back on TV to help promote his new book.

