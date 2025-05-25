Offshore Shilling: James Comey Issues Veiled Threats Over Trump Admin’s Reforms to the DOJ

Former FBI Director James Comey has left the beach and is back in front of TV cameras, which serve his enormous ego best. He’s tossed his seashells and is hawking his new crime novel while going after President Donald Trump. He’s no fan of the Trump administration's reforms at the Department of Justice.

COMEY: Republicans will be “deeply sorry” one day for reforms being made at the DOJ by Trump admin: "I know Republicans these days aren't thinking about principle or precedent.” "They're going to be deeply sorry that that disappears, because someday there will be a Democratic president and there'll be investigations of Republican officeholders." "If I'm them, I sure would want these career people in place making sure that it's done in the right way." Comey's gone from "aw shucks my wife made me do it" to issuing veiled threats in a matter of days.

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

🚨COMEY: Republicans will be “deeply sorry” one day for reforms being made at the DOJ by Trump admin:



"I know Republicans these days aren't thinking about principle or precedent.”



"They're going to be deeply sorry that that disappears, because someday there will be a Democratic… pic.twitter.com/EZkXmoqVzB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 24, 2025

Yeah, that would be a shame if that happened. In the future. Some day.



We lived through that, Jimmie. We are quite aware of what those dedicated career people are capable of.



Go to shell.



Swipe. — Robert W 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) May 24, 2025

Yep, we’ve already experienced the DOJ going after Republicans.

Posters see right through Comey, including his ‘8647’ seashell stunt to get back on TV to help promote his new book.

This guy hasn’t taken a break on his media tour.



To think calling for the assassination of the president makes you a hero to the left and gives top ratings. — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) May 24, 2025

He got exactly what he wanted — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 24, 2025

Crazy there is no punishment for him.



And he downplays the whole thing… — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) May 24, 2025

Commenters say Comey has no room to speak on serious matters.

Like he has any credibility — George Denton (@LGDenton) May 24, 2025

Negative on the credibility scale — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 24, 2025

It is not about credibility. He is the voice of the swamp/deep state. — Pulse (@PulseAdrian) May 24, 2025

Yes — George Denton (@LGDenton) May 24, 2025

It's surprising that Comey spends so much time on the beach when he’s clearly a creature of the swamp.