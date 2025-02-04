The Nation: Prepare for 'MAGA's White Whine' as Super Bowl Showcases Black Excellence

You Meant Biden, Right? Senator Patty Murray Engages in MASSIVE Projection About 'Corrupt'...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 04, 2025
This year's big game will feature two black quarterbacks, as well as multiple Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar as the halftime entertainment. "It will be a spectacle of black excellence." writes The Nation. However, "the cult of the white whine" will not be pleased, according to Dave Zirin.

To be honest, we hadn't even thought about the races of the quarterbacks until The Nation brought it up. But The Nation is expecting plenty of what Rep. Jasmine Crockett called "white tears."

All right, Zirin. Educate us:

Sad-boy billionaire Mark Zuckerberg thinks he can find his “masculine energy” by sucking up to a 78-year-old autocrat slathered in orange. But for all the alleged “masculine energy” surrounding Trumpists, there has never been a bigger group of babies. This administration and its acolytes are part of what I call “the cult of the white whine.” Well, grab a goblet, because the white whine will be flowing this Sunday.

The people trying to silence Black voices and erase Black history won’t be happy about it. The white whine will pour before the game even starts when a New Orleans–born recording artist, the brilliant Ledesi, performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” With lyrics written by early civil rights activist and NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson, it is called both lovingly and derisively—depending upon who is doing the talking—the Black national anthem. That it is even performed at all is an outgrowth of the anti-racist struggles of NFL football players between 2016 and 2020—struggles that in 2017 provoked Trump in front of a packed audience in Huntsville, Alabama, (a vineyard of white whiners) to curse these almost exclusively Black players as “sons of bitches” and call for them to be fired. (Trump never played football but likes to whine that the game is no longer sufficiently violent for his tastes.) Whenever “Life Every Voice” is played, the very people scratching out Black history from our textbooks have raging tantrums, only proving its necessity. These are people who don’t want voices lifted; they want them silenced.

Fact-check: The "white wine" will not be flowing this Sunday. 

Speaking of the anti-racist struggles of NFL football players, we noted that famous kneeler Colin Kaepernick presented a Netflix special entitled “Colin in Black and White” which segued from NFL training camp to a re-creation of a slave auction, having the auctioneer shake hands with the coach to bridge the gap in time. NPR’s critic wrote that “Kaepernick sets the tone early, speaking ominously while visual images morph from Black professional athletes examined by white coaches and team doctors to slaves getting a once over from white men selling them at auction.”

And Kaepernick was actively lobbying to return to this remnant of slavery.

To the "MAGA white whine" crowd, this is just another football game. Is that bad?

We cover X all day every day and this is the first we've heard anyone mention race associated with the Super Bowl. If there really is a "white whine" crowd, we haven't heard from them.

***

Tags: RACISM SUPER BOWL THE NATION

