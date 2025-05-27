WNBA Says Its Investigation of Racist Fan Behavior in Indiana Turned Up Nothing
Intimidation Games: Trans Activist Man BRAGS About Using Women's Toilets at Disney
Hillary's Hypocrisy: Muting the Masses While Slandering President Trump as a Heartless Kil...
Ten Points for Gryffindor! HBO Announces Casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione
Chuck Todd Says Trump’s Divisive Memorial Day Post 'Should Be Disqualifying'
BUSTED: Olympic Darling Mary Lou Retton Arrested In West Virginia on Suspicion of...
Rahm Emanuel, the Sneaky Snake, Slithers Up to 'Save' Dems with His Forked-Tongue...
'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom...
HISTORY MADE! Rasmussen Poll Shows 50% of the Country Says We're on the...
Released From Prison, Tommy Robinson Thanks Elon Musk for X
I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined...
VIP
Scott Jennings Exposes How the Democrat Duo of Cillizza and Todd Think History...
Least Surprising News EVER! South African President Says No Arrests for 'Kill the...
SCOTUS Upholds Lower Court’s Ruling on Kid’s Dangerous Only ‘Two Genders’ Shirt

Capehart’s Epic Waaah: Quits WaPo Board After Colleagues 'Opinion' Genocided his Fee-Fees

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on May 27, 2025

It's truly glorious when the Left starts to eat each other.

Advertisement

A black Washington Post opinion writer said he quit the newspaper’s editorial board over a dispute with a white colleague about a piece concerning Georgia’s voting laws that he didn’t agree with — accusing her of “robbing me of my humanity,” according to a report.

Jonathan Capehart, who was the only African American member of the editorial board when he quit in 2023, writes in a new book titled “Yet Here I Am: Lessons from a Black Man’s Search for Home,” that he stepped down over a dispute with another opinion editor, Karen Tumulty, the news site Semafor reported.

In his book, Capehart, who remains a columnist at the paper, writes that he clashed with Tumulty over an editorial which took issue with then-President Joe Biden’s criticism of a 2021 Georgia voting law. Biden described the law as “Jim Crow 2.0” — a characterization that the Washington Post editorial board deemed to be “hyperbolic.”

That didn’t sit well with Capehart, who agreed with Biden’s view of the law and was upset that the editorial may make it appear as if he supported the board’s position that it was “hyperbolic,” according to Semafor.

According to the book, Capehart was incensed when Tumulty later did not apologize to him for publishing it. He wrote that he felt additionally put off when Tumulty said Biden’s choice of words was insulting to people who had lived through racial segregation in the South.

Recommended

'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That's totally normal behavior ... NOT!

This may sound 'hyperbolic', but is literally an actual summary (and a hilarious one) of what went down.

They should all boycott WaPo.

It's not possible to loathe them enough.

Advertisement

It's no wonder why.

Someone should tell him to calm down.

Here is our shocked face. Heh.

Tags: JIM CROW JONATHAN CAPEHART RACISM WAPO KAREN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan
Grateful Calvin
Intimidation Games: Trans Activist Man BRAGS About Using Women's Toilets at Disney
Amy Curtis
Chuck Todd Says Trump’s Divisive Memorial Day Post 'Should Be Disqualifying'
Brett T.
Ten Points for Gryffindor! HBO Announces Casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione
Amy Curtis
Hillary's Hypocrisy: Muting the Masses While Slandering President Trump as a Heartless Killer
justmindy
WNBA Says Its Investigation of Racist Fan Behavior in Indiana Turned Up Nothing
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan Grateful Calvin
Advertisement