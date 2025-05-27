Capehart’s Epic Waaah: Quits WaPo Board After Colleagues 'Opinion' Genocided his Fee-Fees

It's truly glorious when the Left starts to eat each other.
Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capeheart quits editorial board over dispute with white colleague: ‘Robbing me of my humanity’ https://t.co/PfQYrtV5v9 pic.twitter.com/SJrrd50U3P— New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2025
A black Washington Post opinion writer said he quit the newspaper’s editorial board over a dispute with a white colleague about a piece concerning Georgia’s voting laws that he didn’t agree with — accusing her of “robbing me of my humanity,” according to a report.
Jonathan Capehart, who was the only African American member of the editorial board when he quit in 2023, writes in a new book titled “Yet Here I Am: Lessons from a Black Man’s Search for Home,” that he stepped down over a dispute with another opinion editor, Karen Tumulty, the news site Semafor reported.
In his book, Capehart, who remains a columnist at the paper, writes that he clashed with Tumulty over an editorial which took issue with then-President Joe Biden’s criticism of a 2021 Georgia voting law. Biden described the law as “Jim Crow 2.0” — a characterization that the Washington Post editorial board deemed to be “hyperbolic.”
That didn’t sit well with Capehart, who agreed with Biden’s view of the law and was upset that the editorial may make it appear as if he supported the board’s position that it was “hyperbolic,” according to Semafor.
According to the book, Capehart was incensed when Tumulty later did not apologize to him for publishing it. He wrote that he felt additionally put off when Tumulty said Biden’s choice of words was insulting to people who had lived through racial segregation in the South.
That's totally normal behavior ... NOT!
Hahahahahaha they had a mild disagreement over whether the Georgia voting law was extremely bad or REALLY extremely bad and so he said Karen Tumulty was genociding him and quit. https://t.co/e3ko3vmgQR— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 27, 2025
This may sound 'hyperbolic', but is literally an actual summary (and a hilarious one) of what went down.
Wow why is the @washingtonpost so racist https://t.co/qNf8bKvzqV— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 27, 2025
They should all boycott WaPo.
This has to be read to be believed. https://t.co/XozhQvQ065— Biscuit Salad (@BiscuitSalad) May 27, 2025
What an idiot. His view was WAY OFF and the opposing view was correct. He WAS being hyperbolic (and that’s putting it mildly). Another example of why we dont hate the legacy media nearly enough, https://t.co/smUZxHp3g4— Brick Top aka Mr.Pulford (@Eradicator_NYC) May 27, 2025
It's not possible to loathe them enough.
Capehart is known for hissy fits and temper tantrums. Most of his colleagues do not care for him. https://t.co/SmVs18cnsz— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 27, 2025
It's no wonder why.
At least he didn’t overreact..— Satanás (@smejk70030) May 27, 2025
Someone should tell him to calm down.
Capeheart is the definition of a woke, entitled snowflake eagerly looking to be offended.— David Bradley (@DBradley22765) May 27, 2025
Wait… a black leftist clutched his pearls and cried victim when he disagreed with a colleague? That never happens.— 5ini5ter (@5ini5ter) May 27, 2025
Here is our shocked face. Heh.
