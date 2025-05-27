Capehart’s Epic Waaah: Quits WaPo Board After Colleagues 'Opinion' Genocided his Fee-Fees

It's truly glorious when the Left starts to eat each other.

A black Washington Post opinion writer said he quit the newspaper’s editorial board over a dispute with a white colleague about a piece concerning Georgia’s voting laws that he didn’t agree with — accusing her of “robbing me of my humanity,” according to a report.

Jonathan Capehart, who was the only African American member of the editorial board when he quit in 2023, writes in a new book titled “Yet Here I Am: Lessons from a Black Man’s Search for Home,” that he stepped down over a dispute with another opinion editor, Karen Tumulty, the news site Semafor reported.

In his book, Capehart, who remains a columnist at the paper, writes that he clashed with Tumulty over an editorial which took issue with then-President Joe Biden’s criticism of a 2021 Georgia voting law. Biden described the law as “Jim Crow 2.0” — a characterization that the Washington Post editorial board deemed to be “hyperbolic.”

That didn’t sit well with Capehart, who agreed with Biden’s view of the law and was upset that the editorial may make it appear as if he supported the board’s position that it was “hyperbolic,” according to Semafor.

According to the book, Capehart was incensed when Tumulty later did not apologize to him for publishing it. He wrote that he felt additionally put off when Tumulty said Biden’s choice of words was insulting to people who had lived through racial segregation in the South.