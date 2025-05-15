Sebastian Gorka TORCHES Politico (on Their Own Stage) for Defending Deported 'Maryland Man...
Out-of-Control CT Prosecutor Dragged Free Speech Advocate Through Court for Something SHE NEVER SAID

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 15, 2025
Sarah D.

This story is insane, and disturbing. It's the kind of thing we'd expect to happen in Germany, or the U.K. -- places that do not have robust First Amendment speech protectoins.

But it didn't.

It happened in Connecticut. In America.

More from Lauren Nobel in the New York Post:

I never thought I’d end up in handcuffs and a jail cell for something I didn’t say.

But last May, police in New Haven, Conn., arrested me — because a parking attendant falsely claimed I had used a racial slur against him nearly a year earlier.

I denied it. I asked the cops to check the parking lot’s surveillance video.

They didn’t — and the state charged me first with disorderly conduct, then with three counts of breach of peace in the second degree.

It took almost a year, tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees and endless stress before the nightmare ended on March 27, when the prosecutor finally dropped all charges.

Why? “Insufficient evidence,” “inconsistencies,” “credibility issues,” video that “clearly contradicted” the accuser’s claims — and a possibility that I wasn’t even the right person.

The judge dismissed the case.

If this can happen to me — a First Amendment advocate with resources, legal counsel and a public reputation to defend — it can happen to anyone.

The video evidence that the police didn't bother to check that day showed Nobel never spoke to the parking lot attendant who accused her of racial slurs.

But that's not the point. When did we arrest people for speech?

This is so wrong.

Yep.

Authorities in Connecticut tried to make it a crime, charging her with disorderly conduct and 'breach of peace.'

What will the guy who falsely accused her be charged with?

Because falsifying police reports is, in fact, a crime.

Yep.

Although the police and prosecutors probably have immunity.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz made it very clear that was part of their agenda, had they won the presidency.

Bingo.

This.

And to the second point: she might be pursuing legal action, and can't name them. But that's just this writer taking a guess.

It's terrifying.

We do not.

The next step will be, 'Well, she may have thought racist things!'

