Who They REALLY Are! CNN's Abby D. Phillip Under SERIOUS Fire for Apologizing to Jew Hater Mehdi Hasan

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on October 29, 2024
MSNBC

As Twitchy readers know, Ryan Girdusky defended himself when Mehdi Hasan called him and countless others Nazis ... and lost his job. Meanwhile, CNN released a statement on the 'incident' and Abby D. Phillip recorded an APOLOGY to Hasan.

Who you know, started it.

But this is CNN we're talking about so we're not at all surprised.

Watch this horse crap:

Again, Girdusky LOST HIS JOB, and she's apologizing to the terrorist sympathizer who called people Nazis, in case you were wondering if you didn't hate CNN enough.

Of course not, Abby likely thinks people who disagree with her are Nazis.

Totally.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

