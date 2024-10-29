Who They REALLY Are! CNN's Abby D. Phillip Under SERIOUS Fire for Apologizing to Jew Hater Mehdi Hasan

As Twitchy readers know, Ryan Girdusky defended himself when Mehdi Hasan called him and countless others Nazis ... and lost his job. Meanwhile, CNN released a statement on the 'incident' and Abby D. Phillip recorded an APOLOGY to Hasan.

Advertisement

Who you know, started it.

But this is CNN we're talking about so we're not at all surprised.

Watch this horse crap:

Sharing @CNN’s statement and a quick message from me about what happened on tonight’s show.



I take this very seriously and want to again apologize to @mehdirhasan and I hope he’ll join us another time. pic.twitter.com/O9l0Ftv5NZ — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 29, 2024

Again, Girdusky LOST HIS JOB, and she's apologizing to the terrorist sympathizer who called people Nazis, in case you were wondering if you didn't hate CNN enough.

You put together a panel to discuss the "MSG hate rally" where American citizens who participated in the political process were being called Nazis.



You didn't see a problem with the "civility" of the discourse prior Girdusky's comment?https://t.co/j9QzdKeVuL — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 29, 2024

Of course not, Abby likely thinks people who disagree with her are Nazis.

But calling a conservative a "Nazi" is A-OK?



Do you even listen to yourself? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 29, 2024

By all means bring back the Jew-hating Hamas apologist who calls everyone he disagrees with a Nazi. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 29, 2024

Totally.

Mehdi Hasan called him a Nazi.



I hope his pager doesn't go off. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 29, 2024

Probably shouldn’t go around calling people Nazi’s. — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 29, 2024

Mehdi Hasan is a Hamas loving symp. I hope his beeper goes off. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 29, 2024

Why is calling half the country — and your Republican guests — Nazis acceptable to you? — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 29, 2024

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

===========================================================================

Related:

THIS --> Jon Stewart MOCKS Media and Lefties Clutching PEARLS Over Puerto Rico Joke, ZINGS Kamala (Watch)



PLEASE Quote Me: Tucker Carlson ENDS NYT Hack Working With Media Matters to SILENCE Conservatives (Texts)

Let. Her. WALK! Joe Rogan Shares Kamala Harris's 'DEMANDS' Before She'll Come on His Show and LOL

Talk About a 180! Chris Cuomo FINALLY Gets a Teensy Bit Red-Pilled and It's a GLORIOUS Thing (Watch)

THIS! Mollie Hemingway Uses INSANE Trump Rally Chyrons to Call for DESTRUCTION of Legacy Media and BOOM

===========================================================================