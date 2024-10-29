DAM Is BREAKING! Michael Shellenberger's KICK-BUTT Thread Shows How Kamala's 'Wall of Lies' Is Crumbling

It's all happening.

Americans are tired of being told how and what to think, what to say, what to believe, and being scolded and bullied if they don't do as they're told. Ironically the very people calling the us all 'fascists' for thinking for ourselves, aka the Democrats, Lefties, Progressives, Socialists, Communists, and of course Team Harris which is all of the above, are the actual fascists.

No more.

Nothing they've throw at Trump is sticking ... no matter how hard sticky they think it is.

Michael Shellenberger said it much better, as usual:

All in last few hours:



- Leaked Dem memo shows “fascism” label isn’t sticking



- White House caught manipulating migration data



- More voters say Trump justified in challenging 2020 election results



The wall of lies is rapidly crumbing pic.twitter.com/ms2IdhbTaM — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 28, 2024

Let it fall down.

The Woke totalitarians are spiraling. In response to subscribers quitting Washington Post, @JeffBezos has doubled down, saying he will hire more conservative writers. pic.twitter.com/fKrBc8g3lN — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 28, 2024

Bezos decided he didn't want the outlet to go out of business.

Huzzah.

Citizen journalists on X and the center-Right UK paper @Telegraph are routinely scooping Woke media:



“The number of migrants who have crossed illegally into the US under Kamala Harris is 25 per cent higher than official figures suggest, The Telegraph can reveal… A freedom of… pic.twitter.com/vn5XakCqaL — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 28, 2024

Elon Musk buying Twitter was the catalyst ... and they know it. That's why they're always trying to find ways to hurt him.

People are tired of being lied to. The media act like the public is incapable of seeing through their obvious lies, like the ones it spread last night https://t.co/x3IcWrAS07 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 28, 2024

We are tired.

Yup.

The dam has broken. The vast majority of Americans have always hated Wokeism. They now feel safe to say so. As such, we’re living through an epochal political realignment — and an exceedingly dangerous political moment. There’s no telling what the regime will do to retain power. https://t.co/NTeo22Jbc8 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 28, 2024

Who in their right mind likes being lectured and scolded 24/7 in everything they do and watch and everywhere they go?

This has sucked big donkey, true story.

Ain't it great?

They’re preparing for defeat pic.twitter.com/XDfUbGNqZv — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 28, 2024

Let us pray.

Imagine all the things they’ve been hiding for years @EliseStefanik pic.twitter.com/QK6tuC9H2C — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 28, 2024

There's a reason Liz Cheney became Kamala's yippy little lapdog.

We are overdue for serious investigations into the weaponization of government and sweeping report of IC and security state. Its politicization and corruption are violating the Constitution and undermining national security: https://t.co/p3XJRUxlRo pic.twitter.com/4nott5AkAZ — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 28, 2024

YES YES YES.

Our deep state agencies are a rat’s nest https://t.co/595nSnaO4U — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 28, 2024

True story.

The corruption is pervasive: https://t.co/RtcTgQyWJf — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 28, 2024

And it's likely so much worse than we even know.

How much more of this is happening? https://t.co/zteP5VKPlN — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 28, 2024

With Trump in office, we shall see.

This is why the deep state, news media, and Dems are desperate to “kill Musk’s Twitter” and return to the era of mass censorship. pic.twitter.com/4fWBnDtnfW — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 28, 2024

Hey, that's what we said.

*golf clap*

They’re falling like dominoes https://t.co/AJDSTtfWfJ — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 29, 2024

Indeed.

Amen.

===========================================================================