Here's a Great Analysis of Why Democrats Are Losing Men
Pro-Kamala Harris Super PAC Warns About Focusing on Donald Trump and Fascism
Journo: Trump's Racist Carnival at Madison Square Garden Cost Him the Election

DAM Is BREAKING! Michael Shellenberger's KICK-BUTT Thread Shows How Kamala's 'Wall of Lies' Is Crumbling

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It's all happening.

Americans are tired of being told how and what to think, what to say, what to believe, and being scolded and bullied if they don't do as they're told. Ironically the very people calling the us all 'fascists' for thinking for ourselves, aka the Democrats, Lefties, Progressives, Socialists, Communists, and of course Team Harris which is all of the above, are the actual fascists.

No more.

Nothing they've throw at Trump is sticking ... no matter how hard sticky they think it is.

Michael Shellenberger said it much better, as usual:

Let it fall down.

Bezos decided he didn't want the outlet to go out of business.

Huzzah.

Elon Musk buying Twitter was the catalyst ... and they know it. That's why they're always trying to find ways to hurt him.

We are tired.

Yup.

Who in their right mind likes being lectured and scolded 24/7 in everything they do and watch and everywhere they go?

This has sucked big donkey, true story.

Ain't it great?

Let us pray.

There's a reason Liz Cheney became Kamala's yippy little lapdog.

YES YES YES.

True story.

And it's likely so much worse than we even know.

With Trump in office, we shall see.

Hey, that's what we said.

*golf clap*

Indeed.

Amen.

