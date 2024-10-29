'My GOD I've Never Seen Such PANIC': Team Harris Pulling Money and ADS From THESE Key Swing States

Nothing to see here, just the Kamala Harris campaign taking the money and ads out of not one but TWO key swing states merely a week before the election.

Huh.

Why on Earth would Team Harris do such a thing? Hrm, let us think.

OH YEAH, they're panicking. Ya' love to see it ...

NEW: Nearly $2M in North Carolina ads have been reportedly pulled by the Harris-Walz campaign. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 29, 2024

Whoa.

⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ giving up on North Carolina..pulling money out. Maybe to drop in Virginia to try and stop the slide ? pic.twitter.com/oTcCAuTJYx — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) October 29, 2024

Not just North Carolina.

One week out from election, and the Harris-Walz campaign has pulled money & advertisements from TWO key swing states (WI, NC).



My God, I've never seen such panic. https://t.co/GYL9K1R9vJ — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) October 29, 2024

Some are saying they're doing this to pool money for VIRGINIA. Yes, the supposedly 'safe blue' state has become a problem for the Democrats. Perhaps because Virginians have figured out the bureaucrats who work in DC but live in Virginia shouldn't get to decide how the state votes.

That's all NoVa really is, a bunch of federal workers who can't afford to live in DC (or who don't want to live there because of the crime) so they invaded Virginia and eff'd up the state. Ask any Virginian outside of Richmond, they'll tell you the same.

Richmond sadly seems like a lost cause, but we digress.

Kamala deserves to win a many states as the votes she got in the primary! — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) October 29, 2024

Seems fair.

Heh.

They should be pulling from all general elections and focus on down ballot at this point. Trump is poised to sweep congress too — Angry NPC (@the_angry_npc) October 29, 2024

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE.

Abandoning North Carolinians is so Democrat. — Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) October 29, 2024

Ain't it though?

Diverted to VA, where the Dems are now in trouble, I've heard... — Rex Dwight (@dwight_rex) October 29, 2024

Ahem.

