'My GOD I've Never Seen Such PANIC': Team Harris Pulling Money and ADS From THESE Key Swing States

Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Nothing to see here, just the Kamala Harris campaign taking the money and ads out of not one but TWO key swing states merely a week before the election.

Huh.

Why on Earth would Team Harris do such a thing? Hrm, let us think.

OH YEAH, they're panicking. Ya' love to see it ... 

Whoa.

Not just North Carolina.

Some are saying they're doing this to pool money for VIRGINIA. Yes, the supposedly 'safe blue' state has become a problem for the Democrats. Perhaps because Virginians have figured out the bureaucrats who work in DC but live in Virginia shouldn't get to decide how the state votes.

That's all NoVa really is, a bunch of federal workers who can't afford to live in DC (or who don't want to live there because of the crime) so they invaded Virginia and eff'd up the state. Ask any Virginian outside of Richmond, they'll tell you the same.

Richmond sadly seems like a lost cause, but we digress.

Seems fair.

Heh.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE.

Ain't it though?

Ahem.

