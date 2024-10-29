Kamala Talking Down to Black Host DARING to Question Her Support with 'Brothas' NOT a Good Look (Watch)

Catherine Herridge: Whistleblowers Admit FBI, DOJ Knew Hunter Laptop Was REAL and LIED...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Kamala Harris has a problem with men in general, even black men. And the Democrat's solution to her struggling with black men has been to shame them for not supporting her since she's sort of black. Apparently, black men shouldn't care about inflation or war or freedom of speech because of their skin color.

Yeah, her campaign sucks.

You can see it suck in real-time if you watch this clip from The Breakfast Club where the host asks her point black what she has to say to black men who feel like she's not speaking directly to them about what they care about.

Kamala's reaction is not good.

Watch:

Well, actually, Kamala ... they are. 

Otherwise she would be polling better with them.

There is nothing authentic about Kamala.

Don't it?

They should be. Clearly some of them are.

Maybe the rest will figure it out as well.

===========================================================================

