Kamala Talking Down to Black Host DARING to Question Her Support with 'Brothas' NOT a Good Look (Watch)

Kamala Harris has a problem with men in general, even black men. And the Democrat's solution to her struggling with black men has been to shame them for not supporting her since she's sort of black. Apparently, black men shouldn't care about inflation or war or freedom of speech because of their skin color.

Yeah, her campaign sucks.

You can see it suck in real-time if you watch this clip from The Breakfast Club where the host asks her point black what she has to say to black men who feel like she's not speaking directly to them about what they care about.

Kamala's reaction is not good.

Watch:

Breakfast Club: What do you say to those who feel like you aren't speaking directly to black men about the things they care about?



Kamala: "The brothas aren't saying that."pic.twitter.com/HW68vcNtRC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 29, 2024

Well, actually, Kamala ... they are.

Otherwise she would be polling better with them.

Surprised she went with bruthas. Very inauthentic. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) October 29, 2024

There is nothing authentic about Kamala.

Sounds an awful like, "If you don't vote for me then you ain't black, Jack" — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) October 29, 2024

Don't it?

The "black" accent is back. How are they not insulted when Kamala does this? — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) October 29, 2024

They should be. Clearly some of them are.

Maybe the rest will figure it out as well.

