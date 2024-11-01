LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservative Women Chew Mark Cuban Up and SPIT HIM OUT for Trying to 'Clarify' His Remarks

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on November 01, 2024
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

As Twitchy readers know, Mark Cuban SERIOUSLY screwed the pooch yesterday when he claimed that Trump never has strong, intelligent women around him.

No, really.

We've got to hand it to Cuban, he does really prove that the American dream is possible even if you're really really really really stupid. Aces, bro. 

Welp, Cuban came out later in the day to try and do some damage control because he figured out that what he said was stupid and would hurt Kamala. Check this out:

His pathetic excuse-post continues:

He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work.”

I’m happy to clarify that 

1.  I know many strong, intelligent women voting for Trump. Including in my extended family. I’m certainly not saying female voters are not smart , strong and intelligent. 

2.  I know he has worked with strong intelligent women, like Elaine Chao, Kelly Anne, Ivanka and many others 

I stand by my opinion that he does not like being challenged publicly.

Awww, look at him try and make this about Trump and not his own stupid comments. That's cute except you know, it didn't work.

Exactly.

Yup.

Way to go, spud.

Exactly.

WHOA NOW. This is an insult to f'ing misogynistic pigs everywhere.

Heh.

