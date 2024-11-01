LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservative Women Chew Mark Cuban Up and SPIT HIM OUT for Trying to 'Clarify' His Remarks

As Twitchy readers know, Mark Cuban SERIOUSLY screwed the pooch yesterday when he claimed that Trump never has strong, intelligent women around him.

No, really.

We've got to hand it to Cuban, he does really prove that the American dream is possible even if you're really really really really stupid. Aces, bro.

Welp, Cuban came out later in the day to try and do some damage control because he figured out that what he said was stupid and would hurt Kamala. Check this out:

Let’s clarify something. This is what I said during a conversation about why Nikki Haley was not active in his campaign

“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 31, 2024

His pathetic excuse-post continues:

He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work.” I’m happy to clarify that 1. I know many strong, intelligent women voting for Trump. Including in my extended family. I’m certainly not saying female voters are not smart , strong and intelligent. 2. I know he has worked with strong intelligent women, like Elaine Chao, Kelly Anne, Ivanka and many others I stand by my opinion that he does not like being challenged publicly.

Awww, look at him try and make this about Trump and not his own stupid comments. That's cute except you know, it didn't work.

Umm so you’re clarifying that you’re a dim, misogynist pig. Thanks, we already knew. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 31, 2024

Exactly.

You don't think the women around Donald Trump are intelligent. Does your wife speak five languages? Donald Trump's does. — Melanie (@Imagecaptured) October 31, 2024

Yup.

Instead of apologizing you choose mental gymnastics. You pull a hammy? — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 31, 2024

Cudos Mark. You just made it 50 times worse. We all know what you said and what you meant. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 31, 2024

Way to go, spud.

I'm convinced you came out with these anti-women comments to take the shade off Biden's garbage comments.



True colors. — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) November 1, 2024

Exactly.

THIS MAKES IT WORSE YOU F’ING MISOGYNISTIC PIG — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) October 31, 2024

WHOA NOW. This is an insult to f'ing misogynistic pigs everywhere.

Heh.

