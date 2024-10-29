VIP
FAKE News Beetlejuice! Ace of Spades SHREDS Jake Tapper in Brutal Thread Titled 'The Tapper Files' (Pt 1)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on October 29, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ace of Spades has been around on social media since God was a boy, and we say that with the utmost respect as he is one of this editor's favorites. And when we saw his thread taking Jake Tapper apart called, 'The Tapper Files, Part 1' we HAD to share it. 

It was our moral imperative.

Heh.

So his name OR CNN will bring him to your DM box.

Good to know.

Reputational Management sounds like a class you'd take in business school.

Ya' don't say.

She claimed Russians literally changed the vote totals in the machines.

But he's the insurrectionist?

K.

Nothing shocks us anymore.

CNN is gonna CNN.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Should watch his own show.

Heh.

... like a deranged obsessive narcissist for any stray mention of himself or CNN

Sounds about right.

Tags: ACE OF SPADES JAKE TAPPER MEDIA

