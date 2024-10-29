FAKE News Beetlejuice! Ace of Spades SHREDS Jake Tapper in Brutal Thread Titled 'The Tapper Files' (Pt 1)

Ace of Spades has been around on social media since God was a boy, and we say that with the utmost respect as he is one of this editor's favorites. And when we saw his thread taking Jake Tapper apart called, 'The Tapper Files, Part 1' we HAD to share it.

It was our moral imperative.

THE TAPPER FILES, Part 1



Any conservative writer can tell you that @JakeTapper is the Beetlejuice of Twitter, except he will appear to angrily denounce you in DMs if you only say his name *one* time. 1/n — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) October 28, 2024

Heh.

For that reason I had long stopped mentioning @JakeTapper on Twitter. I instead would refer to @CNN, but he would also appear like Beetlejuice if I just said that, so I would say "CNN," no @ symbol. That also didn't fool Twitter Beetlejuice. 2/n — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) October 28, 2024

So his name OR CNN will bring him to your DM box.

Good to know.

He spends huge number of hours every day doing constant Reputational Management on Twitter. Buzzfeed Ben alluded to this fact in his piece about Tapper, noting Fake Jake blew up his DMs when he reported on the fake Steele Dossier's contents. 3/n — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) October 28, 2024

Reputational Management sounds like a class you'd take in business school.

In the weeks after the 2017 election, I was watching CNN and MSNBC to watch them cry moar. I happened to be watching @JakeTapper's fake news show -- I never do, this was a one-off -- and I saw Tapper introduce an amazing story. 4/n — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) October 28, 2024

Ya' don't say.

Tapper introduced a package about a Hillary Clinton speech post-election. The reporter (in the videotaped segment) included video of Hillary alleging, WITHOUT EVIDENCE, that RUSSIANS had changed the vote totals in the machines to elect Trump. 5/n — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) October 28, 2024

She claimed Russians literally changed the vote totals in the machines.

But he's the insurrectionist?

K.

I was shocked that CNN ran this -- and more shocked that neither Tapper nor the reporter made any mention that Hillary Clinton was alleging, WITHOUT EVIDENCE, that the KGB actually hacked voting machines and deleted votes for her and invented Trump votes 6/n — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) October 28, 2024

Nothing shocks us anymore.

As you know, CNN and @JakeTapper especially had attacked Trump constantly for his WITHOUT EVIDENCE conspiracy theories and his statements that he would accept the election results "if they were fair." 7/n — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) October 28, 2024

and yet here was Hillary Clinton, claiming, WITHOUT EVIDENCE, that Russia had literally hacked US voting machines and faked a Trump election win, and CNN and @JakeTapper reported her words WITHOUT COMMENT or criticism. Just a he-said/she-said . 8/n — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) October 28, 2024

CNN is gonna CNN.

so, during the show, I tweeted, "Is CNN going to report on this? Hillary Clinton pushing conspiracy theory that Russia hacked the actual vote totals." 9/n — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) October 28, 2024

And immediately -- during the commercial break of his own show -- @JakeTapper appears like Fake News Beetlejuice in my DMs.



What does he write to me?



He writes:



"Cite?"



CITE?! IT'S YOUR OWN SHOW!!! 10/n — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) October 28, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

I was BAFFLED that @JakeTapper was scouring the Internet for mentions of himself or CNN instead of watching his own show. Or, not that baffled, honestly. He's an obsessive.



So I gently wrote back, trying not to embarrass him: It was literally in the last package you ran. 11/n — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) October 28, 2024

It fell to me to explain to @JakeTapper the contents of the news package that he had just introduced -- but had not actually WATCHED, because he was busy searching Twitter for adverse mentions that he could fight in DMs about. 12/n — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) October 28, 2024

So i explained that @JakeTapper should watch his own show and maybe report something -- possibly even with a critical commentary -- that Hillary Clinton was spreading the WITHOUT EVIDENCE CONSPIRACY THEORY that RUSSIANS hacked the actual voting machines. 13/n — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) October 28, 2024

Should watch his own show.

Heh.

I forget what he said. Doesn't matter -- AFAIK, @jaketapper has never once mentioned out of his own mouth that Hillary Clinton alleged, WITHOUT EVIDENCE, Russia changing vote totals, and never criticized her as a conspiracy theorist. 14/n — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) October 28, 2024

And also: Now you know what @jakeTapper is doing when he runs video packages on his own show. He's scouring Twitter like a deranged obsessive narcissist for any stray mention of himself or CNN. 15/n end — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) October 28, 2024

... like a deranged obsessive narcissist for any stray mention of himself or CNN

Sounds about right.

