So, This Is JUST Embarrassing: How SAD Is It That Kamala Is Trying to Steal Yet ANOTHER Policy? THIS Sad

Kamala Harris has yet to really establish any sort of policy that is truly hers. She has talked a lot about taxing unrealized gains, censoring Americans who say things she does not like, and of course, promising to make abortion on demand the law of the land.

But when it comes to actual policy and not just lame talking points that appeal to her equally lame supporters, this broad has got NOTHIN'.

We were hardly surprised to see her life this directly from Joe Biden:

We’re putting working families first—over 100 million Americans will see a tax break under our plan. pic.twitter.com/yi4H9sO6Tz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 29, 2024

Notice she doesn't seem to understand that inflation is a tax on ALL OF US, which has been the biggest grip against Joe.

.@BarackObama once said that “Under my plan no family making less than $250,000 a year will see any form of tax increase. Not your income tax, not your payroll tax, not your capital gains taxes, not any of your taxes.”



It goes to show you two things:



1) Democrats always lie… https://t.co/uyTt7JAits — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 29, 2024

His post continues:

1) Democrats always lie about this sort of thing. 2) and it goes to show you how bad inflation has been under Biden and Harris. $250,000 back then is what $400,000 is now.

BUT BUT BUT ...

Also, nobody was impressed when Joe pushed this idea and nobody is impressed with her pushing it.

The bottom 50% of the country accounts for 2% of taxed income.



THEY’RE ALREADY NOT PAYING TAXES…



This “the rich aren’t paying their fair share” is a lie.



Sure, there’s loopholes for those with more money, but those in the highest tax brackets account for most taxes.… — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) October 29, 2024

People can barely afford groceries right now.



The problem isn't the wealthy.



The problem is that the governement spends too much damn money. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 29, 2024

Reality is hard for people like Kamala who spend most of their time with wealthy, famous elitists. Surely she has some fundraiser to attend with Julia Roberts tonight ...

Kamala Harris will raise taxes on 91% of Americans by ending President Trump’s tax cuts.



Trump cut taxes for 200 million taxpayers.



Kamala will cancel that and then cut taxes for 100 million taxpayers.



Do the math. That’s 100 million people Kamala will be raising their taxes. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 29, 2024

The reality is Democrats have never met a tax they didn't like ... or even love.

As we keep saying over and over again, vote accordingly.

