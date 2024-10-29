So, This Is JUST Embarrassing: How SAD Is It That Kamala Is Trying to Steal Yet ANOTHER Policy? THIS Sad

Aaron Rupar Is Having a Normal One, Says RFK Jr. Will Be a...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Kamala Harris has yet to really establish any sort of policy that is truly hers. She has talked a lot about taxing unrealized gains, censoring Americans who say things she does not like, and of course, promising to make abortion on demand the law of the land.

Advertisement

But when it comes to actual policy and not just lame talking points that appeal to her equally lame supporters, this broad has got NOTHIN'.

We were hardly surprised to see her life this directly from Joe Biden:

Notice she doesn't seem to understand that inflation is a tax on ALL OF US, which has been the biggest grip against Joe.

His post continues:

1) Democrats always lie about this sort of thing.

2) and it goes to show you how bad inflation has been under Biden and Harris. $250,000 back then is what $400,000 is now.

BUT BUT BUT ... 

Also, nobody was impressed when Joe pushed this idea and nobody is impressed with her pushing it.

DAM Is BREAKING! Michael Shellenberger's KICK-BUTT Thread Shows How Kamala's 'Wall of Lies' Is Crumbling
Sam J.
Reality is hard for people like Kamala who spend most of their time with wealthy, famous elitists. Surely she has some fundraiser to attend with Julia Roberts tonight ... 

The reality is Democrats have never met a tax they didn't like ... or even love.

As we keep saying over and over again, vote accordingly.

Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS TAXES TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

