Scott Jennings: Iran’s 'Flaccid' Response Signals Their Surrender and Validates Trump’s Strategy

Republican commentator Scott Jennings is weighing in on President Donald Trump’s strategy in the Middle East. He says Iran’s limp response is essentially a waving of the white flag of surrender and validates everything Trump did. But will peace hold?
Here’s Jennings on CNN. (WATCH)
We could actually hear Beavis and Butthead saying, ‘He said flaccid. Heh, heh.’
With a ceasefire soon to go into effect between Israel and Iran, it’s a pretty awesome accomplishment all around.
Absolutely amazing outcome. 🇺🇸— J C (@jofjltn4) June 23, 2025
Casualty-free denuclearization and a cessation of hostilities are/will be big wins— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 23, 2025
Never been happier that concerns I had look to be unfounded
Things can still go south, obviously, but from a US perspective, this is a remarkable outcome.— J C (@jofjltn4) June 23, 2025
Let’s hope the peace stands.
Commenters say there’s an easy way to describe the outcome.
Iran has lost. America has won. The end.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 23, 2025
I have a picture in my mind of a dog putting its tail between its legs and sneaking away...— RD (@rodericdeane) June 23, 2025
If all of this holds, it is a very desirable outcome.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 23, 2025
🤞It must and it will. 🙏— JP (@J_P1776) June 23, 2025
Either way, no matter what side of the aisle or what part of the world you're in it must be said Trump has huge brass pelotas.
So that’s what that loud, bonging sound is. We thought it was the Liberty Bell! Looks like Trump proved his critics wrong again.
