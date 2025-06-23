Scott Jennings: Iran’s 'Flaccid' Response Signals Their Surrender and Validates Trump’s Strategy

Stephen Miller: Expect ‘Fireworks’ as White House Holds Rogue Judge Accountable for Defyin...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on June 23, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Republican commentator Scott Jennings is weighing in on President Donald Trump’s strategy in the Middle East. He says Iran’s limp response is essentially a waving of the white flag of surrender and validates everything Trump did. But will peace hold?

Here’s Jennings on CNN. (WATCH)

We could actually hear Beavis and Butthead saying, ‘He said flaccid. Heh, heh.’

With a ceasefire soon to go into effect between Israel and Iran, it’s a pretty awesome accomplishment all around.

Let’s hope the peace stands.

Commenters say there’s an easy way to describe the outcome.

So that’s what that loud, bonging sound is. We thought it was the Liberty Bell! Looks like Trump proved his critics wrong again.

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN ISRAEL

