Greg Gutfeld and Other Righties NUKE Liz Cheney from Orbit for Claiming Trump Really DID Threaten Her

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on November 01, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala's HQ X account deliberately and maliciously edited a clip of Trump pointing out how the Cheney's are war-mongers to make it look like he was threatening Liz Cheney and claiming she should be executed.

We made the dame face ... surely nobody with even half a brain in their heads believes this crap, right?

Wrong.

Liz is playing it up:

Nobody is trying so silence this ignorant heifer, not even a little bit.

AND SHE KNOWS IT.

She just doesn't care because at this point it's clear she will do and say whatever she can to keep Trump out of the White House, even though it was Kamala she once said should be nowhere near it. Wonder why that is ... 

Greg Gutfeld with the TKO:

For whatever reason, Liz is very desperate for Kamala to win. Almost as if she's hiding something.

Ahem.

It's really just that simple.

As you can see, this did not go well for Lyin' Liz.

Not even a little bit.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS LIZ CHENEY TRUMP 2024 ELECTION J6

