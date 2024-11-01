Greg Gutfeld and Other Righties NUKE Liz Cheney from Orbit for Claiming Trump Really DID Threaten Her

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala's HQ X account deliberately and maliciously edited a clip of Trump pointing out how the Cheney's are war-mongers to make it look like he was threatening Liz Cheney and claiming she should be executed.

We made the dame face ... surely nobody with even half a brain in their heads believes this crap, right?

Wrong.

Liz is playing it up:

This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant. #Womenwillnotbesilenced #VoteKamala https://t.co/URH5s929Sa — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 1, 2024

Nobody is trying so silence this ignorant heifer, not even a little bit.

AND SHE KNOWS IT.

She just doesn't care because at this point it's clear she will do and say whatever she can to keep Trump out of the White House, even though it was Kamala she once said should be nowhere near it. Wonder why that is ...

Greg Gutfeld with the TKO:

if you were confident in this assertion you would've played the whole clip -where trumps talking about the rich and powerful going to the front lines rather than sending other peoples kids. but run that - then you have no lie to inflame the base you're trying to trick! https://t.co/wEWCzp4pPJ — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 1, 2024

For whatever reason, Liz is very desperate for Kamala to win. Almost as if she's hiding something.

Ahem.

Liar!! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 1, 2024

It's really just that simple.

Lying Liz, your propagandist cut it off before Trump said: “They're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying ‘Oh gee, let's send 10,000 troops into the mouths of the enemies.' She always wanted to go to war with people.” — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 1, 2024

As a veteran of the useless, endless wars that you and your father are so proud of, I condemn you to Hell for the literal evil you have wreaked on me, my family, so many like me, our nation and our world.



You are one of the most loathsome and despicable creatures ever to slither… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 1, 2024

You’re a warmonger who loves sending other people’s children to your endless wars.



You’re also a fantastical liar who must have been compromised by the IC. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 1, 2024

As you can see, this did not go well for Lyin' Liz.

Not even a little bit.

