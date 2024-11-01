CBS News Does Their Best to Make JD Vance's American Success Story Seem...
Guy Benson DROPS CNN for NOT Throwing Guest Making GROSS Claim About JD Vance OFF Their Show (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on November 01, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Ryan Girdusky was thrown off Abby Phillip's CNN show for firing back at Mehdi Hasan when he called millions of Americans, Nazis. Hasan was not kicked off and actually received an APOLOGY for Girdusky's comment.

No apology to Girdusky though for Hasan calling him and other Americans a Nazi.

Classy as ever, CNN.

And speaking of classy, here is the panel on this same show claiming JD Vance has 'mommy issues'. 

Guy Benson noticed something very telling:

Interesting indeed.

Yeah, we're not holding our breath.

Beta males are gonna beta.

Sam J.
Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

Oh, she'd have kicked the person who said it off the panel, you bet.

===========================================================================

