Guy Benson DROPS CNN for NOT Throwing Guest Making GROSS Claim About JD Vance OFF Their Show (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Ryan Girdusky was thrown off Abby Phillip's CNN show for firing back at Mehdi Hasan when he called millions of Americans, Nazis. Hasan was not kicked off and actually received an APOLOGY for Girdusky's comment.

No apology to Girdusky though for Hasan calling him and other Americans a Nazi.

Classy as ever, CNN.

And speaking of classy, here is the panel on this same show claiming JD Vance has 'mommy issues'.

Disgusting from @abbydphillip and CNN. Her guest says Vance has “mommy issues” and she just smirks



(Vance’s mom had a drug addiction problem, which is why he lived with his grandma early in life)pic.twitter.com/r67G83O579 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 1, 2024

Guy Benson noticed something very telling:

Interesting to see what sorts of comments do, and do not, get you thrown off of this show. https://t.co/tcrFL1sxlQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 1, 2024

Interesting indeed.

I’m sure @abbydphillip will ban him from her show just like she did to Ryan Girdusky — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 1, 2024

Yeah, we're not holding our breath.

Whoever that guy getting his knickers in a twist over Vance’s interview with Joe Rogan is also being deliberately disingenuous. When Vance said “conservative men have more testosterone” he and Rogan were kidding around. As soon as he said it, though, I turned to my husband and… — GretaS (@sasso333) November 1, 2024

Beta males are gonna beta.

What in the world?! — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 1, 2024

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

The panel would have blown up if the comment were reversed and a Republican said that about Walz mother. — Doug Smith (@SpeedKills2651) November 1, 2024

Oh, she'd have kicked the person who said it off the panel, you bet.

