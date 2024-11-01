Tucker Carlson Hilariously ENDS NYT Hack Asking Him If His Necktie Has Racist/Proud Boy Message (Texts)

Holy Hell the New York Times has gone down hill over the past decade or so,

They just keep setting themselves up for the Tucker Carlson buzzsaw over and over again. First they reached out to him in a joined effort with Media Matters to silence him on YouTube and NOW some other dipstick is implying his tie has racist, Proud Boy undertones.

We can't even make this crap up.

Tucker's response was ... brilliant.

Take a look:

The New York Times knows a Proud Boys necktie when they see one. pic.twitter.com/F3UVBwDw70 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 1, 2024

TOTALLY.

Heh.

You’re a legend 🤣 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 1, 2024

Tucker has become un-cancellable, and the New York Times doesn't know how to deal with him.

Glorious, ain't it?

Exactly the amount of respect they deserve — Ian Carroll (@Cancelcloco) November 1, 2024

Who else voted early for Donald Trump ? — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (Parody) (@TulsiGabbardrep) November 1, 2024

We did we did!

The New York Times is constantly finding new ways to embarrass themselves. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 1, 2024

They've gotten really good at it. Yup.

I wore a purple tie once.



I am Barney. pic.twitter.com/WtPqf8IZtL — Misha Turtle Island 🐢 (@MishaFitton) November 1, 2024

WE KNEW IT.

Wait until the New York Times learns what dark MAGA hats mean. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 1, 2024

Not enough hours in the day to adequately mock them at that point.

Seriously.

