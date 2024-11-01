Biden Adviser Neera Tanden Angry Vox Journo Won't Push Dem Spin About Trump's...
He's DEAD, Jim, DEAD! Mollie Hemingway WALLOPS Jonah Goldberg for Pushing Trump Threatened...
VIP
The IRONY: Not Very Intelligent Woman Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Sexist Pig Mark...
Anderson Cooper Playing Stupid About the Difference Between a Normal and Not Normal...
CBS News Does Their Best to Make JD Vance's American Success Story Seem...
Michael Shellenberger Takes Biden White House APART in DAMNING Thread for Altering 'Garbag...
Greg Gutfeld and Other Righties NUKE Liz Cheney from Orbit for Claiming Trump...
Guy Benson DROPS CNN for NOT Throwing Guest Making GROSS Claim About JD...
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Does His Part to Spread 'Trump Said Liz Cheney...
'Coach' Tim Walz Has Another Football Lingo Issue, Coach and Sen. Tommy Tuberville...
VIP
Politico's Spin on Joe Rogan's Interview with JD Vance Sums Up Media's Long...
Deceptive SNAKES at Kamala's HQ Straight-Up REKT for Editing Trump Speech to Look...
YIKES: October Jobs Report Is ABYSMALLY BAD, but the Media Dutifully Carry Water...
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservative Women Chew Mark Cuban Up and SPIT HIM OUT for Trying...

Tucker Carlson Hilariously ENDS NYT Hack Asking Him If His Necktie Has Racist/Proud Boy Message (Texts)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on November 01, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Holy Hell the New York Times has gone down hill over the past decade or so, 

They just keep setting themselves up for the Tucker Carlson buzzsaw over and over again. First they reached out to him in a joined effort with Media Matters to silence him on YouTube and NOW some other dipstick is implying his tie has racist, Proud Boy undertones.

Advertisement

We can't even make this crap up.

Tucker's response was ... brilliant.

Take a look:

TOTALLY.

Heh.

Tucker has become un-cancellable, and the New York Times doesn't know how to deal with him.

Glorious, ain't it?

We did we did!

They've gotten really good at it. Yup.

WE KNEW IT.

Not enough hours in the day to adequately mock them at that point.

Recommended

He's DEAD, Jim, DEAD! Mollie Hemingway WALLOPS Jonah Goldberg for Pushing Trump Threatened Liz Cheney LIE
Sam J.
Advertisement

Seriously.

===========================================================================

Related:

Anderson Cooper Playing Stupid About the Difference Between a Normal and Not Normal Gay Person BACKFIRES

Michael Shellenberger Takes Biden White House APART in DAMNING Thread for Altering 'Garbage' Transcript

Greg Gutfeld and Other Righties NUKE Liz Cheney from Orbit for Claiming Trump Really DID Threaten Her

Guy Benson DROPS CNN for NOT Throwing Guest Making GROSS Claim About JD Vance OFF Their Show (Watch)

Deceptive SNAKES at Kamala's HQ Straight-Up NUKED for Editing Trump Speech to Look Like Liz Cheney Threat

===========================================================================

Tags: NEW YORK TIMES TUCKER CARLSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's DEAD, Jim, DEAD! Mollie Hemingway WALLOPS Jonah Goldberg for Pushing Trump Threatened Liz Cheney LIE
Sam J.
Biden Adviser Neera Tanden Angry Vox Journo Won't Push Dem Spin About Trump's Liz Cheney Remarks
Doug P.
Anderson Cooper Playing Stupid About the Difference Between a Normal and Not Normal Gay Person BACKFIRES
Sam J.
Greg Gutfeld and Other Righties NUKE Liz Cheney from Orbit for Claiming Trump Really DID Threaten Her
Sam J.
Guy Benson DROPS CNN for NOT Throwing Guest Making GROSS Claim About JD Vance OFF Their Show (Watch)
Sam J.
Michael Shellenberger Takes Biden White House APART in DAMNING Thread for Altering 'Garbage' Transcript
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's DEAD, Jim, DEAD! Mollie Hemingway WALLOPS Jonah Goldberg for Pushing Trump Threatened Liz Cheney LIE Sam J.
Advertisement