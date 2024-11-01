Anderson Cooper Playing Stupid About the Difference Between a Normal and Not Normal Gay Person BACKFIRES

Man oh man, CNN is really working hard to make JD Vance less awesome than he really is. They are seeing people who may not necessarily care for Trump voting FOR Trump because of JD Vance and of course, they can't have that.

Advertisement

For example, Anderson Cooper knew damn well what Vance meant between a normal and a not normal 'gay person' but you know, his understands the dozens of people who still watch CNN are just looking for some red homophobic meat.

Watch:

"I'm curious to know where the line is between a normal gay person and a not normal gay person?" @andersoncooper asks. pic.twitter.com/Cs9khesBnH — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 1, 2024

Bro, really?

Maybe he should ask a the normal gay men out there.

Normal Gay Men:



1. Know they’re men.

2. Have interests outside of “being gay.”

3. Have political views that don’t all relate to their sexuality.

4. Reject modern day “Queer” culture what it promotes such as promiscuity, open relationships, and gender fluidity.



Hope this helps. — Matt Antar (@mantarnyc) November 1, 2024

Considering Cooper wasn't really looking for the answer to his lame question, we doubt this will help much BUT it's good.

It really isn't.

Twitchy fave Tracy Beanz jumped into the fray:

Oh I can totally help with this -



“Normal” gay people don’t spend all of their time screaming that they have sex with members of the same gender/sex.



“Normal” gay people don’t dress up in bondage and parade themselves down the middle of the street in broad daylight.… — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) November 1, 2024

Her post continues:

“Normal” gay people don’t dress up in bondage and parade themselves down the middle of the street in broad daylight. “Normal” gay people don’t expose themselves to children in parades designed to “celebrate” who they sleep with. “Normal” gay people are like “normal” straight people - their sexuality doesn’t define who they are. “Normal” gay people who are teachers don’t run around telling their young students who they bang. “Normal” gay people aren’t groomers. I could go on.

See? It really isn't rocket science.

===========================================================================

Related:

Michael Shellenberger Takes Biden White House APART in DAMNING Thread for Altering 'Garbage' Transcript

Greg Gutfeld and Other Righties NUKE Liz Cheney from Orbit for Claiming Trump Really DID Threaten Her

Guy Benson DROPS CNN for NOT Throwing Guest Making GROSS Claim About JD Vance OFF Their Show (Watch)

Deceptive SNAKES at Kamala's HQ Straight-Up NUKED for Editing Trump Speech to Look Like Liz Cheney Threat

LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservative Women Chew Mark Cuban Up and SPIT HIM OUT for Trying to 'Clarify' His Remarks

===========================================================================