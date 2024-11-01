Biden Adviser Neera Tanden Angry Vox Journo Won't Push Dem Spin About Trump's...
VIP
Anderson Cooper Playing Stupid About the Difference Between a Normal and Not Normal Gay Person BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on November 01, 2024

Man oh man, CNN is really working hard to make JD Vance less awesome than he really is. They are seeing people who may not necessarily care for Trump voting FOR Trump because of JD Vance and of course, they can't have that.

For example, Anderson Cooper knew damn well what Vance meant between a normal and a not normal 'gay person' but you know, his understands the dozens of people who still watch CNN are just looking for some red homophobic meat.

Watch:

Bro, really?

Maybe he should ask a the normal gay men out there.

Considering Cooper wasn't really looking for the answer to his lame question, we doubt this will help much BUT it's good.

It really isn't.

Twitchy fave Tracy Beanz jumped into the fray:

Her post continues:

Tucker Carlson Hilariously ENDS NYT Hack Asking Him If His Necktie Has Racist/Proud Boy Message (Texts)
Sam J.
“Normal” gay people don’t dress up in bondage and parade themselves down the middle of the street in broad daylight. 

“Normal” gay people don’t expose themselves to children in parades designed to “celebrate” who they sleep with. 

“Normal” gay people are like “normal” straight people - their sexuality doesn’t define who they are. 

“Normal” gay people who are teachers don’t run around telling their young students who they bang. 

“Normal” gay people aren’t groomers. 

I could go on.

See? It really isn't rocket science.

Tags: ANDERSON COOPER CNN GAY LGBT JD VANCE

