Did Her Teleprompter Go Out Again? Kamala's Record Starts Skipping at Las Vegas...
Politico Asks If Stacey Abrams Can 'Still Deliver Georgia' (and People Have Questions)
WATCH: This Lefty Fever Dream Political Ad Is the CRAZIEST Thing You'll See...
Take the L! Self-Hating RINO Jonah Goldberg's Statement About Pushing Trump/Liz Cheney LIE...
The Wicked Lies of the Propaganda Media: Pure Evil!
Star Wars Author Has Epic Response to Claims That Star Wars Is Progressive
Biden Adviser Neera Tanden Angry Vox Journo Won't Push Dem Spin About Trump's...
He's DEAD, Jim, DEAD! Mollie Hemingway WALLOPS Jonah Goldberg for Pushing Trump Threatened...
VIP
The IRONY: Not Very Intelligent Woman Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Sexist Pig Mark...
Tucker Carlson Hilariously ENDS NYT Hack Asking Him If His Necktie Has Racist/Proud...
Anderson Cooper Playing Stupid About the Difference Between a Normal and Not Normal...
CBS News Does Their Best to Make JD Vance's American Success Story Seem...
Michael Shellenberger Takes Biden White House APART in DAMNING Thread for Altering 'Garbag...
Greg Gutfeld and Other Righties NUKE Liz Cheney from Orbit for Claiming Trump...

BOOM! Conservative Woman DROPS WaPo Harpy INSISTING Cowering Republican Women Lie About Voting (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on November 01, 2024
Twitchy

Shannon Watts shared an incredibly embarrassing ad depicting conservative women as cowards who have to hide their votes from their husbands. Watts seems to believe that deep down, conservative women WANT Kamala Harris but fear their husbands too much to vote for her.

Advertisement

No, really.

We know, it's stupid AND humiliating.

Watch:

To make matters worse, Catherine Rampell from WaPo doubled down on this idea:

Note, Rampell has an entire thread on this topic but it's really really really stupid and insulting and we don't feel like we should subject our readers to it.

You're welcome.

Twitchy fave @IzaBooboo DROPPED them both RIGHT on their empty heads in this spectacular thread:

This.

Recommended

Star Wars Author Has Epic Response to Claims That Star Wars Is Progressive
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

She's right, you know.

Not even a little bit.

AKA the annoying Left.

What she said.

Advertisement

They ARE the problem.

And fin.

===========================================================================

Related:

He's DEAD, Jim, DEAD! Mollie Hemingway WALLOPS Jonah Goldberg for Pushing Trump Threatened Liz Cheney LIE

The IRONY: Not Very Intelligent Woman Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Sexist Pig Mark Cuban

Tucker Carlson Hilariously ENDS NYT Hack Asking Him If His Necktie Has Racist/Proud Boy Message (Texts)

Anderson Cooper Playing Stupid About the Difference Between a Normal and Not Normal Gay Person BACKFIRES

Michael Shellenberger Takes Biden White House APART in DAMNING Thread for Altering 'Garbage' Transcript

===========================================================================

Tags: CONSERVATIVE TRUMP VOTE WOMAN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Star Wars Author Has Epic Response to Claims That Star Wars Is Progressive
Aaron Walker
Did Her Teleprompter Go Out Again? Kamala's Record Starts Skipping at Las Vegas Rally (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: This Lefty Fever Dream Political Ad Is the CRAZIEST Thing You'll See All Day
Amy Curtis
Tucker Carlson Hilariously ENDS NYT Hack Asking Him If His Necktie Has Racist/Proud Boy Message (Texts)
Sam J.
Take the L! Self-Hating RINO Jonah Goldberg's Statement About Pushing Trump/Liz Cheney LIE Goes SO WRONG
Sam J.
He's DEAD, Jim, DEAD! Mollie Hemingway WALLOPS Jonah Goldberg for Pushing Trump Threatened Liz Cheney LIE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Star Wars Author Has Epic Response to Claims That Star Wars Is Progressive Aaron Walker
Advertisement