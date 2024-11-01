BOOM! Conservative Woman DROPS WaPo Harpy INSISTING Cowering Republican Women Lie About Voting (Thread)

Shannon Watts shared an incredibly embarrassing ad depicting conservative women as cowards who have to hide their votes from their husbands. Watts seems to believe that deep down, conservative women WANT Kamala Harris but fear their husbands too much to vote for her.

No, really.

We know, it's stupid AND humiliating.

Watch:

In the voting booth, women still have the right to choose. New and important ad from @VoteCommon featuring Julia Roberts reminds women that no one will know who they voted for. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/XALnryVPNm — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 28, 2024

To make matters worse, Catherine Rampell from WaPo doubled down on this idea:

What does it say about gender relations in this country that so many leaders are telling women not to fear retribution from their husbands because their ballots can remain secrethttps://t.co/kin8maLwSU — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) October 31, 2024

Note, Rampell has an entire thread on this topic but it's really really really stupid and insulting and we don't feel like we should subject our readers to it.

You're welcome.

Twitchy fave @IzaBooboo DROPPED them both RIGHT on their empty heads in this spectacular thread:

That y'all are a bunch of lunatics and you're the actual problem with gender relations. https://t.co/cdUA9tcnQ3 — 👻 Boo 👻 (@IzaBooboo) October 31, 2024

This.

"What does it say about gender relations when we fabricate domestic abuse over politics and then amplify it?" — 👻 Boo 👻 (@IzaBooboo) October 31, 2024

She's right, you know.

I can't adequately describe how angry this campaign theme makes me. It is beyond insulting. It treats an entire class of women like simpering children and men like monsters. It doesn't convince one person of anything. There is not one shred of evidence that it's true. — 👻 Boo 👻 (@IzaBooboo) November 1, 2024

Not even a little bit.

And all of it is done to allow a group of people who are pathetically wedded to their own goodness based on politics, to express superiority and condescension over people they loathe. — 👻 Boo 👻 (@IzaBooboo) November 1, 2024

AKA the annoying Left.

These people are trying to cheat on virtue by disdaining others over politics. They're too lazy and self centered to actually do a single thing to help someone in need. They just think they're virtuous because they like a f*cking politician. — 👻 Boo 👻 (@IzaBooboo) November 1, 2024

What she said.

And then they have the absolute gall to claim they're joyful and others are toxic. They can fuck off to the other side of the universe. They are the problem. — 👻 Boo 👻 (@IzaBooboo) November 1, 2024

They ARE the problem.

And fin.

