Can't Even Get Her Own BIT! Kamala's SNL Skit BOMBS and Gosh Golly Gee, It Looks REALLY Familiar (Watch)

As bad as we expected Kamala's SNL skit to be, it was so much worse.

We apologize to our readers if this causes you any sort of muscle spasms from cringing because it really is just that bad.

Advertisement

Watch:

Kamala Harris spent THREE HOURS rehearsing for this cringe fest on SNL.



Complete with the fake black accent.



This is a tough watch. Good Lord. pic.twitter.com/B3RbafOsH9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 3, 2024

Huh.

So, beyond the fact that it's forced, awkward and not at all FUNNY, there's something else about this skit that isn't sitting right with us. What could it be? OH, that's right, it's not even really her skit.

She 'borrowed' it, just like she 'borrowed' Trump's policy ideas ...

Kamala Harris SNL skit DIRECTLY copied Trump’s from 2015.



Can she do ANYTHING original at all? https://t.co/RX3zMprYfo pic.twitter.com/wwbdVJgig1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 3, 2024

No, no she can't. There is nothing authentic or original about this woman at all. Not even a little bit.

BREAKING: The Real Kamala Harris Makes a Surprise Appearance on SNL



This is painful to watch.



KAMALA 1: “I don't really laugh like that, do I?”



KAMALA 2: (Awkwardly smiles) “Well, a little bit.”



In an especially cringeworthy moment, both Kamalas spoke in unison, saying, “We… pic.twitter.com/juK8gy4ZHE — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 3, 2024

Yeah.

Yikes.

You'd think if SNL was going to risk getting in trouble with the FCC they would have at least made her skit worth it. This was just a lazy copycat of a Trump skit pushed out in desperation because they know her skipping out on the Rogan interview was a huge ... sorry YUGE ... mistake.

===========================================================================

Related:

Conservative Woman DROPS WaPo Harpy INSISTING Cowering Republican Women Lie About Voting Dropped (Thread)

He's DEAD, Jim, DEAD! Mollie Hemingway WALLOPS Jonah Goldberg for Pushing Trump Threatened Liz Cheney LIE

The IRONY: Not Very Intelligent Woman Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Sexist Pig Mark Cuban

Tucker Carlson Hilariously ENDS NYT Hack Asking Him If His Necktie Has Racist/Proud Boy Message (Texts)

Anderson Cooper Playing Stupid About the Difference Between a Normal and Not Normal Gay Person BACKFIRES

===========================================================================