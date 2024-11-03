Can't Even Get Her Own BIT! Kamala's SNL Skit BOMBS and Gosh Golly Gee, It Looks REALLY Familiar (Watch)

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:20 AM on November 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As bad as we expected Kamala's SNL skit to be, it was so much worse.

We apologize to our readers if this causes you any sort of muscle spasms from cringing because it really is just that bad.

Watch:

Huh.

So, beyond the fact that it's forced, awkward and not at all FUNNY, there's something else about this skit that isn't sitting right with us. What could it be? OH, that's right, it's not even really her skit.

She 'borrowed' it, just like she 'borrowed' Trump's policy ideas ...

No, no she can't. There is nothing authentic or original about this woman at all. Not even a little bit.

Yeah.

Yikes.

You'd think if SNL was going to risk getting in trouble with the FCC they would have at least made her skit worth it. This was just a lazy copycat of a Trump skit pushed out in desperation because they know her skipping out on the Rogan interview was a huge ... sorry YUGE ... mistake.

===========================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS SNL

