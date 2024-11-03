The Karen to End ALL Karens --> Meet the Nasty, Hate-Filled Harpy Who...
So, About that Des Moines Register IA Poll ... It Just Does NOT...
Can't Even Get Her Own BIT! Kamala's SNL Skit BOMBS and Gosh Golly...
VIP
David French Says It's Not Even Close to Acceptable to Say Trump Wasn't...
Trump Campaign Press Secretary Destroys CNN Over 'Violent Rhetoric' From Trump
BOMBSHELL: Video in Daniel Penny Case Show Police Said Neely Still Had a...
Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib Passes on Chance to Endorse Kamala Harris
VIP
We're From the Government and We're Here to Euthanize Your Squirrel
David Frum Says Calling Liz Cheney a Warmonger Is Trump Code for ‘I...
Feel the JOY! Watch Man Who Supports Kamala Spout AWFUL Things at MAGA...
Senator Rick Scott Trolls His Democratic Opponent with Basic Spelling Lessons
Rachel Bitecofer Warns Men That Trump Is Coming for Their P*rn
'What Hippies Used to Say': Bill Maher Defends Donald Trump's Remarks on 'Warhawk'...
Jason Kelce Handily Shuts Down a Big Mouth Troll After Brother Travis is...

HUGE. No, Wait ... YUGE! What the NYT Just Admitted About Trump's Poll Numbers Will PANIC Team Kamala

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on November 03, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Awwww the polls. If you pay any attention to them whatsoever you may very well have motion sickness at this point. This editor feels that way. Up, down, up, down, sideways, backwards, diagonal ... it could happen. In other words, they have been all over the place but the one consistency has been Trump's lead in most of them, and the ones he's not leading in he's either tied with the walking suck bag aka Kamala OR he's trailing her in a state by a point or two where she should be up double digits.

Advertisement

Overall, they've looked good for Trump (even that ridiculous poll from the Des Moines Register, what a crock).

So this from New York Times' Nate Cohen is pretty huge ... or you know, YUGE.

Underestimating.

Trump.

Again.

Ya' don't say? Polls are traditionally Leftist biased? Get outta town.

THIS. ^ 

VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE.

Did we mention you should get out and vote? Heh.

Hrm.

Recommended

The Karen to End ALL Karens --> Meet the Nasty, Hate-Filled Harpy Who Got Peanut and Fred Murdered
Sam J.
Advertisement

His post continues:

They missed outside the MoE in nearly 60% of their final polls and 90.4% of the time in favor of Biden/Democrats. On average, they were off by 4.5% and missed by over 3% in 71% of their polls.

Anyone who pretends they are some sort of "gold standard" or "A" rated pollster is a fool, lying to you, or both.

They stink. 

They are in the propaganda, not polling business. 

There never has been a Kamala surge, not even in July.

Democrats are lagging in turnout across the nation, and this is a last ditch/Hail Mary effort to depress GOP turnout and rally some of their lunatic supporters to the polls. 

Instead of falling for it, call them out and, most importantly, VOTE!

What he said.

Also what HE said.

When we vote, we win.

GET OUT AND VOTE!

===========================================================================

Related:

So, About that Des Moines Register IA Poll ... It Just Does NOT Add Up (Done This Before?! Crosstabs?!)

Advertisement

Can't Even Get Her Own BIT! Kamala's SNL Skit BOMBS and Gosh Golly Gee, It Looks REALLY Familiar (Watch)

Conservative Woman DROPS WaPo Harpy INSISTING Cowering Republican Women Lie About Voting Dropped (Thread)

He's DEAD, Jim, DEAD! Mollie Hemingway WALLOPS Jonah Goldberg for Pushing Trump Threatened Liz Cheney LIE

The IRONY: Not Very Intelligent Woman Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Sexist Pig Mark Cuban

===========================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS NEW YORK TIMES POLLS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Karen to End ALL Karens --> Meet the Nasty, Hate-Filled Harpy Who Got Peanut and Fred Murdered
Sam J.
Can't Even Get Her Own BIT! Kamala's SNL Skit BOMBS and Gosh Golly Gee, It Looks REALLY Familiar (Watch)
Sam J.
So, About that Des Moines Register IA Poll ... It Just Does NOT Add Up (Done This Before?! Crosstabs?!)
Sam J.
Trump Campaign Press Secretary Destroys CNN Over 'Violent Rhetoric' From Trump
Brett T.
He's DEAD, Jim, DEAD! Mollie Hemingway WALLOPS Jonah Goldberg for Pushing Trump Threatened Liz Cheney LIE
Sam J.
BOOM! Conservative Woman DROPS WaPo Harpy INSISTING Cowering Republican Women Lie About Voting (Thread)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Karen to End ALL Karens --> Meet the Nasty, Hate-Filled Harpy Who Got Peanut and Fred Murdered Sam J.
Advertisement