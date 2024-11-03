HUGE. No, Wait ... YUGE! What the NYT Just Admitted About Trump's Poll Numbers Will PANIC Team Kamala

Awwww the polls. If you pay any attention to them whatsoever you may very well have motion sickness at this point. This editor feels that way. Up, down, up, down, sideways, backwards, diagonal ... it could happen. In other words, they have been all over the place but the one consistency has been Trump's lead in most of them, and the ones he's not leading in he's either tied with the walking suck bag aka Kamala OR he's trailing her in a state by a point or two where she should be up double digits.

Overall, they've looked good for Trump (even that ridiculous poll from the Des Moines Register, what a crock).

So this from New York Times' Nate Cohen is pretty huge ... or you know, YUGE.

🚨Nate Cohen said their final NYT polls saw a non response bias as bad as 2020 and polls may be underestimating Trump again. pic.twitter.com/N7UDwIkSp1 — David D. Chapman (@davidchapman141) November 3, 2024

Underestimating.

Trump.

Again.

Ya' don't say? Polls are traditionally Leftist biased? Get outta town.

Trump is going to win as long as we all do our job and vote. — Revelation (@Apokalypsis_Sol) November 3, 2024

THIS. ^

VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE.

Did we mention you should get out and vote? Heh.

Hrm.

I'm posting this now since @Nate_Cohn hinted that the Selzer poll was designed to help give him and the NYT/Siena poll cover to release polls tomorrow showing a late "surge" for Kamala Harris.



Below is the @nytimes/@SienaResearch track record from 2020.



They missed outside the… pic.twitter.com/AUTso8ric8 — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) November 3, 2024

His post continues:

They missed outside the MoE in nearly 60% of their final polls and 90.4% of the time in favor of Biden/Democrats. On average, they were off by 4.5% and missed by over 3% in 71% of their polls. Anyone who pretends they are some sort of "gold standard" or "A" rated pollster is a fool, lying to you, or both. They stink. They are in the propaganda, not polling business. There never has been a Kamala surge, not even in July. Democrats are lagging in turnout across the nation, and this is a last ditch/Hail Mary effort to depress GOP turnout and rally some of their lunatic supporters to the polls. Instead of falling for it, call them out and, most importantly, VOTE!

What he said.

Duh. Ignore fake suppression polls. Get out and vote vote vote ! — Dr. G. Russian Bot (@overitall69) November 3, 2024

Also what HE said.

When we vote, we win.

GET OUT AND VOTE!

