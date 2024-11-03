BUCKLE UP! Amy Curtis Takes 'Petty, Broken Government' APART in EPIC Thread About...
The Karen to End ALL Karens --> Meet the Nasty, Hate-Filled Harpy Who Got Peanut and Fred Murdered

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on November 03, 2024
Various

Full disclosure, we do not condone or support the use of doxxing people to silence or censor them. There have been plenty of times when we have left a story uncovered as we did not want to fuel a doxx ...

That being said, when someone goes out of their way to weaponize the local government of a state THEY DON'T EVEN LIVE IN to harm people and their animals, well, that's a different story.

This is one of those light exposing cockroaches deals.

If you've been on social media at all in the past 48 hours BESIDES a bunch of crazy-a*s polls, you've read the stories about the deaths of a squirrel named Peanut and a raccoon named Fred at the hands of the government who only went into the pet owner's home after this hag reported them.

She boasted about turning the rat in.

Think about that for a minute.

How damn evil does someone have to be? Pretty sure we know how she votes.

Just awful.

Shameful even.

Cruelty for cruelty's sake.

This wasn't about rabies or keeping the community safe, this was about punishing and harming someone she was either jealous of or resented. It's just bizarre that someone would be this ugly on the inside, to tattle on an American resulting in the murder of their animals.

When you think about this situation the animal deaths are heartbreaking, but it's also pretty damn terrifying that any government could come in your home, remove you from it, and kill your pets.

Vote accordingly.

