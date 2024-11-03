The Karen to End ALL Karens --> Meet the Nasty, Hate-Filled Harpy Who Got Peanut and Fred Murdered

Full disclosure, we do not condone or support the use of doxxing people to silence or censor them. There have been plenty of times when we have left a story uncovered as we did not want to fuel a doxx ...

That being said, when someone goes out of their way to weaponize the local government of a state THEY DON'T EVEN LIVE IN to harm people and their animals, well, that's a different story.

This is one of those light exposing cockroaches deals.

If you've been on social media at all in the past 48 hours BESIDES a bunch of crazy-a*s polls, you've read the stories about the deaths of a squirrel named Peanut and a raccoon named Fred at the hands of the government who only went into the pet owner's home after this hag reported them.

The ‘Karen’ who reported Peanut the rescue squirrel to authorities was allegedly angry that a squirrel had more instagram followers than she did and boasted to friends she was going to turn the little ‘rat’ in.



h/t @SarahisCensored pic.twitter.com/DWPekl0TVv — @amuse (@amuse) November 3, 2024

She boasted about turning the rat in.

Think about that for a minute.

How damn evil does someone have to be? Pretty sure we know how she votes.

Anyone that would harm a pet because of jealousy, has a mental disorder and should be in an institution. The system is broken for not recognizing that and for euthanizing a family pet. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) November 3, 2024

Just awful.

Shameful even.

Cruelty for cruelty's sake.

In a 15 year study ...

Only 9 Squirrels in the wild were found to have contracted Rabies ...



It's extremely rare .. https://t.co/iGhphmKBhr — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) November 3, 2024

This wasn't about rabies or keeping the community safe, this was about punishing and harming someone she was either jealous of or resented. It's just bizarre that someone would be this ugly on the inside, to tattle on an American resulting in the murder of their animals.

When you think about this situation the animal deaths are heartbreaking, but it's also pretty damn terrifying that any government could come in your home, remove you from it, and kill your pets.

Vote accordingly.

