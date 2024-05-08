This Week's Unsung Hero: Contractor Paints Over Protesters Standing in Front of Vandalized...
Princeton Hunger Strikers Now Complaining School Officials Aren't Monitoring Their Medical Condition

Doug P.  |  9:15 AM on May 08, 2024
Meme

Earlier this week we told you about Princeton protesters who accused the school of creating "unsafe conditions" for their hunger strike campout/protest. One member of the bivouac bunch claimed the school "refuses still to allow our strikers to have tents, leaving them huddled under umbrellas, vulnerable and unsafe."

That was two days ago, and now the same people have a new complaint: 

In a perfect world, the school administrators would send some frat boys with a few pizzas and a blood pressure cuff.

There's a shorter explanation for what's going on:

Bingo!

This is a good point. Shouldn't the people funding all this be the ones paying for their medical care? The agitators should chat with their bosses instead of complaining about school administrators.

