Princeton Hunger Strikers Now Complaining School Officials Aren't Monitoring Their Medical Condition

Earlier this week we told you about Princeton protesters who accused the school of creating "unsafe conditions" for their hunger strike campout/protest. One member of the bivouac bunch claimed the school "refuses still to allow our strikers to have tents, leaving them huddled under umbrellas, vulnerable and unsafe."

That was two days ago, and now the same people have a new complaint:

Princeton hunger striker complains the administration is "not monitoring our health. They are not keeping track of our vitals. They are not at all taking care of us."



"We will continue to starve until they meet our demands." 🤡pic.twitter.com/fn8TSnV239 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 7, 2024

In a perfect world, the school administrators would send some frat boys with a few pizzas and a blood pressure cuff.

There are plenty of restaurants nearby.



Take mom and dad's credit card and grab some tacos. You'll be fine. pic.twitter.com/Y4kHGX7F0I — LaborUnionNews.com (@WorkPlaceRpt) May 8, 2024

Circle these terrorists with food trucks https://t.co/kYXsO9UH9v — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 8, 2024

I’ll give $100 to whoever will set up a Weber right next to them and grill some burgers. https://t.co/hE9DL8Bkqd — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 7, 2024

There's a shorter explanation for what's going on:

“WE ARE NOT GETTING THE ATTENTION OUR STUNT IS DESIGNED TO PRODUCE!!!!” https://t.co/67T8ZtRNxH — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) May 7, 2024

Bingo!

Tides Foundation can’t spring for a BP cuff, thermometer, a notebook and maybe a watch with a second hand? https://t.co/OOIXcw3BCP — Vegas is my happy place (@hyperfocal) May 8, 2024

This is a good point. Shouldn't the people funding all this be the ones paying for their medical care? The agitators should chat with their bosses instead of complaining about school administrators.