NBC News' Dasha Burns tells Ron DeSantis Democrats aren't pushing for late-term abortions

Remember when Democrats tried to walk back all of the talk of defunding police departments? There was plenty of evidence of them arguing in favor of it, but President Joe Biden actually tried to convince the public it was the Republicans who were voting to defund the police.

They're doing the same thing with abortion on demand, without apology. They denied that there were laws saying a doctor could leave a child to die if it survived an abortion.

NBC News' Dasha Burns had an exclusive interview with GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and told him there was "no evidence" of Democrats pushing to make abortion legal right up until delivery. Is she serious? Democrats want to codify Roe v. Wade which would do exactly that. They oppose "heartbeat bills" as an infringement on women's health care.

NBC's Dasha Burns, pants on fire, telling @RonDeSantis that "[t]here’s no evidence of Democrats pushing for abortions up until" birth & "there's no indication" they are "pushing for that."



Let's start with states. Colorado, Maine, & NY have expanded abortion access in recent yrs pic.twitter.com/Vw6vicOXfr — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2023

Here the new law Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed last week. From the AP: "The bill would allow abortions at any time if deemed medically necessary by a doctor." https://t.co/FXNa6tX8Gf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2023

Here's Colorado from last year (h/t: @xan_desanctis): "The law appears to guarantee a right to any form of abortion at any stage of pregnancy for any reason[.]"https://t.co/iYd8mcbaN0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2023

And here was New York in 2019: "The new law, signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, safeguards rights laid out in Roe v. Wade and other court rulings, including a provision permitting late-term abortions when a woman's health is endangered." https://t.co/iFr35staSq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2023

And here was the indefatigable @McCormackJohn of @NRO last year on the bill to "codify Roe" that actually made for nationwide abortions through nine months, including the nullification of #prolife laws across all states https://t.co/l2rJIuLbkj — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2023

One more from @McCormackJohn when he caught Glenn Kessler admitting there'd be abortion on demand under the guise of "very broad exceptions" https://t.co/xPrwQfPG98 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2023

All this to say NBC's Dasha Burns was CLEARLY trying to make up for her John Fetterman interview last year, which nearly caused him to lose the #PASen race. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2023

P.S. Minnesota also has a new law (h/t: @varadmehta for flagging this): "It establishes that 'every individual has a fundamental right to make autonomous decisions about the individual’s own reproductive health' including abortion and contraception." https://t.co/OljWKfdfPJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2023

OK, Ms. Burns … since you're the expert, why don't you tell us how many weeks Democrats are pushing for after which abortion is illegal? Just give us a number.

This is just factually false from @DashaBurns and emphasizes how the press can’t help but dishonestly cover for Democrats.



Just a few weeks ago Congressman Ted Lieu was outraged at the idea of legal consequences for an abortion at 7.5 months: https://t.co/e9oaEPfO1k https://t.co/wq3V8sWL0b — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 7, 2023

Heck, the media was upset about that teen going to jail not for having an abortion at 30 weeks, but for trying to burn the body and then bury it repeatedly to hide the evidence. They all lied and said she was jailed for having an abortion. She shouldn't be punished for having an abortion at 30 weeks.

Dems adopted an extreme position of no legal limits on abortion. They openly emphasize it. The press keeps pretending it doesn’t exist.



And the 1.3% they keep citing to diminish late-term abortions? That’s 10-12K babies each year. Similar to total US gun homicides each year. — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 7, 2023

Moreover, this isn't anything new for the left. Google "Obama" and "Born Alive Infant Protection Act," and prepare to be disgusted. — End Woke Supremacy #TeamSanity (@Genesis19_24) August 7, 2023

We didn't have to Google it … we remember very well.

Has any prominent Dem anywhere argued for any limits at all, short of complete delivery?? — Soxaholic (@MikeBrennan330) August 7, 2023

Again, give us the number the Democrats are pushing for. It's a simple question.

