Report: Hunter Biden business partner was a frequent visitor to the Obama White...
#AlabamaBoatBrawl deserves some AWARDS for best cast AND character development
Kayleigh McEnany spots predictable media disinterest in Gold Star Families hammering Biden...
EEK! The MYSTERY female airline passenger has been identified and Twitter is ABUZZ
Gold Star Families give heartbreaking (and maddening) accounts of Biden's botched Afghanis...
SHOCKA! San Francisco woman CRYING on TikTok about how dangerous her city...
10 Voters Describe Joe Biden As an Animal
Even the Leftist media seems irritated with Biden pretending he doesn't hear their...
Nancy Pelosi's warning about what Trump would bring to the WH makes irony...
Sam Stein tries shaming the Right for 'being too into politics' with US...
Biden-Harris campaign staffer says once we stop being so racist and sexist Kamala's...
Rep. Jim Jordan drops a Facebook Files thread showing 'FBI lied about meeting...
Sharyl Attkisson serves Mike Pence a nice refreshing glass of STFU juice for...
Here's how much time the network Sunday shows devoted to the Devon Archer...

NBC News' Dasha Burns tells Ron DeSantis Democrats aren't pushing for late-term abortions

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 07, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Remember when Democrats tried to walk back all of the talk of defunding police departments? There was plenty of evidence of them arguing in favor of it, but President Joe Biden actually tried to convince the public it was the Republicans who were voting to defund the police.

They're doing the same thing with abortion on demand, without apology. They denied that there were laws saying a doctor could leave a child to die if it survived an abortion.

NBC News' Dasha Burns had an exclusive interview with GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and told him there was "no evidence" of Democrats pushing to make abortion legal right up until delivery. Is she serious? Democrats want to codify Roe v. Wade which would do exactly that. They oppose "heartbeat bills" as an infringement on women's health care.

Recommended

#AlabamaBoatBrawl deserves some AWARDS for best cast AND character development
ArtistAngie

OK, Ms. Burns … since you're the expert, why don't you tell us how many weeks Democrats are pushing for after which abortion is illegal? Just give us a number.

Heck, the media was upset about that teen going to jail not for having an abortion at 30 weeks, but for trying to burn the body and then bury it repeatedly to hide the evidence. They all lied and said she was jailed for having an abortion. She shouldn't be punished for having an abortion at 30 weeks.

We didn't have to Google it … we remember very well.

Again, give us the number the Democrats are pushing for. It's a simple question.

***

Related:

John Kirby says abortions are a 'foundational sacred obligation' of the military

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ABORTION NBC NEWS RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

#AlabamaBoatBrawl deserves some AWARDS for best cast AND character development
ArtistAngie
EEK! The MYSTERY female airline passenger has been identified and Twitter is ABUZZ
justmindy
SHOCKA! San Francisco woman CRYING on TikTok about how dangerous her city is VOTED for it (screenshot)
Sam J.
Report: Hunter Biden business partner was a frequent visitor to the Obama White House
Brett T.
Sharyl Attkisson serves Mike Pence a nice refreshing glass of STFU juice for playing up his VICTIM status
Sam J.
Gold Star Families give heartbreaking (and maddening) accounts of Biden's botched Afghanistan exit
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
#AlabamaBoatBrawl deserves some AWARDS for best cast AND character development ArtistAngie