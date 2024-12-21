Proposed Note: German Christmas Market Terrorist Was Islamophobic Right-Winger

As Twitchy reported Friday, a man rammed his car into the crowded Chrismas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Most recent reports put the death toll at five, with more than 200 people injured. As we pointed out, much like the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre, media outlets were quick to rush out headlines saying the car drove itself, much as the Washington Post tweeted (and then deleted) that the Waukesha massacre was "caused by an SUV."

Advertisement

You don’t hate the lying legacy media enough https://t.co/gMtjbp2EMG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024

We and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance have both been scolded for not respecting reputable news sources that were being extremely cautious about what they printed. Not surprisingly, people called it an act of Islamic terrorism, but a proposed Community Note disputed that, with a link to the Associated Press' coverage:

The suspect (Taleb al-Abdulmohsen) is neither a Muslim nor a follower of Islam. He is a known anti-Islam activist who has expressed strong criticism of Islam and its teachings. He has publicly voiced support for the right-wing populist party "Alternative für Deutschland".

Do you know who else voiced support for AfD? Far-right-winger Elon Musk, that's who.

The note hasn't received enough rating to be shown with the tweet claiming the driver was an Islamist, but really? A known anti-Islam activist from Saudi Arabia who opposes unfettered mass migration from Muslim countries.

The AP report cited reads:

Taleb’s X account describes him as a former Muslim. It is filled with tweets and retweets focusing on anti-Islam themes and criticism of the religion, while sharing congratulatory notes to Muslims who left the faith. He was critical of German authorities, saying they had failed to do enough to combat the “Islamism of Europe.” He has also voiced support for the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. … Prominent German terrorism expert Peter Neumann posted on X that he had never before come across a suspect in an act of mass violence with that profile. “After 25 years in this ‘business’ you think nothing could surprise you anymore. But a 50-year-old Saudi ex-Muslim who lives in East Germany, loves the AfD and wants to punish Germany for its tolerance toward Islamists — that really wasn’t on my radar,” he wrote.

So the terrorist's motive was …? The AP adds, "On Saturday, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told reporters: 'At this point, we can only say for sure that the perpetrator was evidently Islamophobic — we can confirm that.'"

We're with Peter Neumann and are also very skeptical of Taleb al-Abdulmohsen being Islamophobic.

Saudi political commentator Salman Al-Ansari posted a thread about the alleged killer, noting that he fled Saudi Arabia in 2006 after being accused of rape and implicated in serious crimes. Saudi Arabia tried to extradite him from Germany, but Germany denied the request, citing "human rights concerns."

3️⃣-🔟 Post-Asylum in Germany🇩🇪:



After arriving in Germany, Abdulmohsen reinvents himself as a dissident, publicly declaring himself an atheist and ex-Muslim. This move appeared strategic, likely aimed at securing full asylum protection in Germany by portraying himself as a… pic.twitter.com/UnwcjiLDTS — Salman Al-Ansari | سلمان الأنصاري (@Salansar1) December 21, 2024

"… portraying himself as a victim of persecution rather than a fugitive from justice."

Huh.

Iranian/German entrepreneur Marai Salmassi posted a very interesting video to X suggesting the same scenario:

Despite claims made by the German press, Taleb Al Abdulmohsen is not an ex-Muslim atheist, nor is he a fan of the AfD or Elon Musk. While he may have spread this misinformation himself, it aligns with the practice of Taqqiye, an Islamic doctrine that permits lying and deception… pic.twitter.com/tU2tRS51Lr — Maral Salmassi (@MaralSalmassi) December 21, 2024

Advertisement

… the practice of Taqqiye, an Islamic doctrine that permits lying and deception to advance Islamic objectives. In reality, he is a radical Shia Muslim, as evidenced by his name and numerous tweets and chat leaks circulating on Arabic-speaking platforms like X. Disturbingly, his plans to carry out mass killings of Germans were brought to the attention of German authorities by a Saudi woman. Tragically, the police ignored her warnings. The links are added in the thread.

I can second this. He was never an ex-Muslim. — Ali Utlu (@AliCologne) December 21, 2024

But the Saudi Arabian migrant has been confirmed to be an Islamophobe. Why don't we believe that?

***