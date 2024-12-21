Proposed Note: German Christmas Market Terrorist Was Islamophobic Right-Winger

Senators Release Report on 20-Month Investigation Into SCOTUS 'Ethics Crisis'
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on December 21, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported Friday, a man rammed his car into the crowded Chrismas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Most recent reports put the death toll at five, with more than 200 people injured. As we pointed out, much like the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre, media outlets were quick to rush out headlines saying the car drove itself, much as the Washington Post tweeted (and then deleted) that the Waukesha massacre was "caused by an SUV."

We and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance have both been scolded for not respecting reputable news sources that were being extremely cautious about what they printed. Not surprisingly, people called it an act of Islamic terrorism, but a proposed Community Note disputed that, with a link to the Associated Press' coverage:

The suspect (Taleb al-Abdulmohsen) is neither a Muslim nor a follower of Islam. He is a known anti-Islam activist who has expressed strong criticism of Islam and its teachings.

He has publicly voiced support for the right-wing populist party "Alternative für Deutschland".

Do you know who else voiced support for AfD? Far-right-winger Elon Musk, that's who. 

The note hasn't received enough rating to be shown with the tweet claiming the driver was an Islamist, but really? A known anti-Islam activist from Saudi Arabia who opposes unfettered mass migration from Muslim countries.

The AP report cited reads:

Taleb’s X account describes him as a former Muslim. It is filled with tweets and retweets focusing on anti-Islam themes and criticism of the religion, while sharing congratulatory notes to Muslims who left the faith. 

He was critical of German authorities, saying they had failed to do enough to combat the “Islamism of Europe.”

He has also voiced support for the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Prominent German terrorism expert Peter Neumann posted on X that he had never before come across a suspect in an act of mass violence with that profile.

“After 25 years in this ‘business’ you think nothing could surprise you anymore. But a 50-year-old Saudi ex-Muslim who lives in East Germany, loves the AfD and wants to punish Germany for its tolerance toward Islamists — that really wasn’t on my radar,” he wrote.

EL. OH. EL! Donna Brazile Pens Slobbering Op-Ed Calling Joe Biden One of the Greatest American Presidents
Amy Curtis
So the terrorist's motive was …? The AP adds, "On Saturday, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told reporters: 'At this point, we can only say for sure that the perpetrator was evidently Islamophobic — we can confirm that.'"

We're with Peter Neumann and are also very skeptical of Taleb al-Abdulmohsen being Islamophobic.

Saudi political commentator Salman Al-Ansari posted a thread about the alleged killer, noting that he fled Saudi Arabia in 2006 after being accused of rape and implicated in serious crimes. Saudi Arabia tried to extradite him from Germany, but Germany denied the request, citing "human rights concerns."

"… portraying himself as a victim of persecution rather than a fugitive from justice."

Huh. 

Iranian/German entrepreneur Marai Salmassi posted a very interesting video to X suggesting the same scenario:

… the practice of Taqqiye, an Islamic doctrine that permits lying and deception to advance Islamic objectives.

In reality, he is a radical Shia Muslim, as evidenced by his name and numerous tweets and chat leaks circulating on Arabic-speaking platforms like X. Disturbingly, his plans to carry out mass killings of Germans were brought to the attention of German authorities by a Saudi woman. Tragically, the police ignored her warnings.

The links are added in the thread.

But the Saudi Arabian migrant has been confirmed to be an Islamophobe. Why don't we believe that?

***

EL. OH. EL! Donna Brazile Pens Slobbering Op-Ed Calling Joe Biden One of the Greatest American Presidents
Amy Curtis
Miranda Devine Predicts a 'Mega-Grifter Finale on the Taxpayer Dime' After KJP Shares Biden Travel Plans
Doug P.
Tom Homan Explains Why DHS Secretary Mayorkas' Claim of Thorough Vetting of Illegals Is TOTAL BS
Doug P.
Senators Release Report on 20-Month Investigation Into SCOTUS 'Ethics Crisis'
Brett T.
So Much for 'Non-Violent', Huh? Biden Grants Clemency to 'Black Widow' Who Offed Three Men for Insurance
Amy Curtis
Explain Yourself, Jake! CNN Host's Post to UnitedHealthcare Fans the Flames of Leftist CEO Rage
Amy Curtis

EL. OH. EL! Donna Brazile Pens Slobbering Op-Ed Calling Joe Biden One of the Greatest American Presidents Amy Curtis
