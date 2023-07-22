Author laments lack of women speaking in beginning of 'Oppenheimer' and Twitter EXPLODES
David Frum registers his dismay over young woman sent to prison for self-administering an abortion

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on July 22, 2023
Townhall Media

This case isn't new. We reported on it at least a year ago after lefty rags started publishing stories about a teen being charged for having an abortion. The headlines were disingenuous then, and they're disingenuous now. She's going to jail not for having a chemically induced abortion at 30 weeks, but for trying to burn the body and then bury it. Sen. Ted Lieu doubled down after Community Notes added that context, to which he objected.

Now we have David Frum weighing in on the case and, just like Lieu and everyone else, claiming she's being sent to prison "for self-administering an abortion." No, it's the abuse of a corpse, you knob. Frum thought it was a good idea to resurface an old tweet in which he urged the pro-life movement to "abandon its effort to ban abortion," just like a True Conservative™.

It's Frum, so he bloviates a bit.

This happened under Roe.

Encourage, support, nuture. Is that why Sen. Elizabeth Warren threatens to burst a blood vessel when talking about how pregnancy crisis centers should be shut down nationwide?

He's built this whole thread on a false premise — that the young woman was jailed for having an abortion.

The pro-choice movement definitely needs a martyr, so they've chosen this poor teen who tried to burn the remains of the aborted child to hide what she'd done. Yeah, she's not going to jail for having an abortion.

***

