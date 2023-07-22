David Frum registers his dismay over young woman sent to prison for self-administering an abortion

This case isn't new. We reported on it at least a year ago after lefty rags started publishing stories about a teen being charged for having an abortion. The headlines were disingenuous then, and they're disingenuous now. She's going to jail not for having a chemically induced abortion at 30 weeks, but for trying to burn the body and then bury it. Sen. Ted Lieu doubled down after Community Notes added that context, to which he objected.

Now we have David Frum weighing in on the case and, just like Lieu and everyone else, claiming she's being sent to prison "for self-administering an abortion." No, it's the abuse of a corpse, you knob. Frum thought it was a good idea to resurface an old tweet in which he urged the pro-life movement to "abandon its effort to ban abortion," just like a True Conservative™.

My dismay that the state of Nebraska sent a young woman to prison for self-administering an abortion at age 17 has sparked reaction. While some forthrightly cheer the imprisonment, others have trawled my publishing record for some change of heart. If they found it, so what? But- https://t.co/T32JA53VDz — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 21, 2023

It's Frum, so he bloviates a bit.

I've thought all my political life that that surveillance and policing of women was the wrong wrong wrong to reach a social consensus on abortion. I've written as much many times over many decades. Pro-natal policies, yes; prohibition and punishment, no. — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 21, 2023

The post-Roe world could have seen a big push for natal nutrition programs, for mother's allowances, for no-fee obstetric services at public hospitals. Instead, there's been one new attempt after another to police the intimate lives of American women. This is wrong and reckless. — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 21, 2023

As the linked thread shows, I have upheld this position again and again. But even if the trolls could catch me in some foot-fault - which they couldn't and didn't - SO BLINKING WHAT? People *should* change their minds when confronted when proof of error. But even more - — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 21, 2023

"The trolls."

The most important thing about the post-Roe world is not what some writer said ten or twenty years ago - but the surveillance and policing that millions of American women face now. — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 21, 2023

This happened under Roe.

Encourage, don't police. Support, don't prosecute. Nurture, don't prohibit.



Measure success by rising numbers of babies born healthy and well, not by the procedures outlawed and the doctors and women punished. And if ... — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 21, 2023

Encourage, support, nuture. Is that why Sen. Elizabeth Warren threatens to burst a blood vessel when talking about how pregnancy crisis centers should be shut down nationwide?

And if conservative politicians persist in taking the opposite approach - persist in treating women as a subject class to be surveilled and policed - they should not act so stunned when American women reject and repudiate them, in self-protection and self-respect. — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 21, 2023

The evidence is compelling across many societies. If you want to reduce the number of abortions - and count me in favor of that project - provide generous benefits for expectant and new mothers. https://t.co/jrKNF1TRSD pic.twitter.com/I1Xbk1nvdf — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 22, 2023

Some in the pro-life movement understand the importance of benefits to expectant and new mothers. In January 2023, @AUL released a white paper detailing a plan for free child delivery. The new House Republican majority could act on that. It has not. https://t.co/Nz51NQV33w — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 22, 2023

He's built this whole thread on a false premise — that the young woman was jailed for having an abortion.

Viable 3rd trimester bathtub abortion, burned the baby to make sure it was dead & buried it 3 times to hide the body. pic.twitter.com/oM7Sbaomz3 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 21, 2023

Your previous, full-throated opposition to Roe v. Wade was LOUD. Your current, full-throated opposition to the overturning of Roe v. Wade is LOUD. Your 'conversion' was entirely invisible, unexplained save that your reputation collapsed and you still needed to make money. https://t.co/oFM3iProLg — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) July 22, 2023

Eight tweets and you couldn’t tell the truth about the details about the case. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) July 21, 2023

All this and you couldn't address one of the biggest issues with your bad tweets.



You got the basic facts wrong and now you're cheering on a 30 week abortion. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/P8fvGctFAQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 22, 2023

“You got the basic facts wrong…” is a charitable interpretation.



Intentionally misrepresented seems more on point. — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) July 22, 2023

This is a lie. She wasn't sent to prison for abortion, she was sent for what she did with a corpse. — Cullen Coleman (@CullenColeman69) July 22, 2023

You went from pro-life to excusing the abortion of a healthy 7-month fetus for no medical necessity.



Cash those checks. — Holden (@Holden114) July 22, 2023

The pro-choice movement definitely needs a martyr, so they've chosen this poor teen who tried to burn the remains of the aborted child to hide what she'd done. Yeah, she's not going to jail for having an abortion.

