Rep. Ted Lieu objects to Community Note on tweet about girl who aborted, burned & buried her baby

Doug P.  |  1:28 PM on July 22, 2023
Meme screenshot

As we told you yesterday, the New York Times was among some media outlets to leave some pretty major details out of their coverage of a girl who aborted her baby at 30 weeks and then burned and buried the body. The girl was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to concealing a dead human body. 

However, the narrative on the Left is that the girl got thrown in jail for having an abortion. 

Twitter's Community Notes has been busy adding context to tweets like these: 

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu thinks that much-needed context is "stupid":

Really?

Doug P.

The real reason the Left loathes Community Notes is of course that it makes it harder for them to spread their lies.

The Dems will probably have her as a featured speaker at the DNC convention next summer.

It's the Harry Reid credo: Sure it was a lie but the other side didn't win so it's fine.

And Lieu thinks HE'S on the side of "good." Undaunted, Lieu later doubled down:

Just... wow. And this is an elected official.

Lieu seems to be the one with "religious" beliefs here, and not sane ones.

The sickest and most twisted "two-tiered justice system" possible.

*** 

***

