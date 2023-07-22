Rep. Ted Lieu objects to Community Note on tweet about girl who aborted, burned & buried her baby

As we told you yesterday, the New York Times was among some media outlets to leave some pretty major details out of their coverage of a girl who aborted her baby at 30 weeks and then burned and buried the body. The girl was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to concealing a dead human body.

However, the narrative on the Left is that the girl got thrown in jail for having an abortion.

Twitter's Community Notes has been busy adding context to tweets like these:

Wow. A teenager in Nebraska was just sentenced to 90 days in jail for using the abortion pill. This is the America Republicans want.



Republicans will not let women control their own bodies. According to them, teenagers are old enough to be mothers. It’s horrifying. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 21, 2023

A Nebraska teenager has been sentenced to jail and charged as a felon after ending her pregnancy with abortion pills. She faces up to five years in prison.



🔗https://t.co/oSv3tcCr8t pic.twitter.com/PkiUGEgfci — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 21, 2023

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu thinks that much-needed context is "stupid":

The Twitter community note at the bottom of the tweet is stupid. Putting women in jail for concealing an abortion as compared to having an abortion is not the winning message that Republicans think it is. https://t.co/H40YEemmsI — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 22, 2023

Really?

A new low for Ted; defending a woman for killing her child and then burning the child’s body. https://t.co/Lg39PRz6xy — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) July 22, 2023

The real reason the Left loathes Community Notes is of course that it makes it harder for them to spread their lies.

She’s in jail for desecrating a baby’s corpse, you absolute swamp mutant. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 22, 2023

Not to mention she was over 30 weeks pregnant. — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) July 22, 2023

This tweet isn’t the win you think it is.

If anyone tries to conceal any dead human body (burning and burying it) and doesn’t consult proper authorities, they are going to prison. — Bre S (@fearmeitsbre) July 22, 2023

She's already a Democrat icon. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 22, 2023

The Dems will probably have her as a featured speaker at the DNC convention next summer.

"Accuracy and truth will not win you elections" is a fun admission https://t.co/cY9r9r3MmF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2023

It's the Harry Reid credo: Sure it was a lie but the other side didn't win so it's fine.

The party of decency would like you all to know that burning the corpse of an aborted third trimester baby and then burying the charred human remains in your backyard like a dead hamster is totally normal and okay. https://t.co/kBDlMdhzVC — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) July 22, 2023

And Lieu thinks HE'S on the side of "good." Undaunted, Lieu later doubled down:

She concealed a dead body, you SICK FK. — ⚜ • 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 • ⚜ (@BasedSolutions1) July 22, 2023

You have the right to believe a fetus is a baby. You do not have the right to force your religious belief down other people’s throats, nor force them into jail. That’s why Democrats will flip the House next year, because of people like you who want to jail women. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 22, 2023

Just... wow. And this is an elected official.

You have the right to believe a fully formed fetus is a blob of cells. You do not have the right to force us to pay for the destruction of this innocent human life. https://t.co/OHbFwuoVWv — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 22, 2023

Congressman, do you support burning 30-week aborted fetuses?



Yes or no? https://t.co/dlxLX8wFhy — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 22, 2023

She was not put in jail for concealing an abortion.



Your ego is so ridiculous you would rather continue forcing this embarrassing lie than simply admit you didn't read the details. https://t.co/RD1vuFjo5l — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 22, 2023

He REALLY said this 😳



A 30-week old fetus and @tedlieu is saying it’s ok to torture it. Wow. https://t.co/t2duCuQPCc pic.twitter.com/OIkaCl5oy1 — Rocky (@wavechaser2024) July 22, 2023

Lieu seems to be the one with "religious" beliefs here, and not sane ones.

You think crimes should be dictated by whether the message is “winning?” https://t.co/uTiBYggAi3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 22, 2023

The sickest and most twisted "two-tiered justice system" possible.

***

