Nikki Haley tweeting about how simple life USED to be triggers a WHOLE lotta racism from Ted Lieu

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:32 AM on June 25, 2023

Wanna see a bunch of mouth-breathing, angry, filled-with-hate Lefties lose their marbles? Just look at how they reacted to Nikki Haley pointing out how simple and good life was when she was growing up. They can't deal with the fact that life was better before all of their 'progress.'

Truth hurts.

The biggest nob of them all responding to Nikki though, was Ted Lieu. Always remember, his last name is Lie-u.

This is so so so odd ... why her tweet would inspire such a reaction from Ted Lieu. Ok, typing that out we remembered this IS Ted we're talking about, and the guy would find a way to make the blue sky somehow about how he's been oppressed his whole life even though he somehow managed to get elected to congress so we suppose it's not so odd.

It's just pathetic.

And plenty of people were more than happy to let him know just how pathetic it really was.

What he said.

But it's so much better now, Ted says so!

Gosh, that doesn't sound very racist and horrible when you put it like that.

Hey, we get it, it's hard to accept your party is to blame for modern-day hatred and racism, and Haley reminding Americans how it used to be is super inconvenient. 

He can't, because then he can't admit the way things 'used to be' were actually way better than they are now.

Oops.

What she said.

***

***

