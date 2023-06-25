Nikki Haley tweeting about how simple life USED to be triggers a WHOLE lotta racism from Ted Lieu

Wanna see a bunch of mouth-breathing, angry, filled-with-hate Lefties lose their marbles? Just look at how they reacted to Nikki Haley pointing out how simple and good life was when she was growing up. They can't deal with the fact that life was better before all of their 'progress.'

Truth hurts.

Do you remember when you were growing up, do you remember how simple life was, how easy it felt? It was about faith, family, and country. We can have that again, but to do that, we must vote Joe Biden out. #RTM2023 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 24, 2023

The biggest nob of them all responding to Nikki though, was Ted Lieu. Always remember, his last name is Lie-u.

Dear @NikkiHaley: I remember growing up, when folks called me Chink. Threw eggs at our house. Slashed our tires. Called the police on us because they thought Asians like us were stealing wild ducks for food. And no one in government looked like me or you.



Life sure was simple. https://t.co/LW9G0oCsbS — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 24, 2023

This is so so so odd ... why her tweet would inspire such a reaction from Ted Lieu. Ok, typing that out we remembered this IS Ted we're talking about, and the guy would find a way to make the blue sky somehow about how he's been oppressed his whole life even though he somehow managed to get elected to congress so we suppose it's not so odd.

It's just pathetic.

And plenty of people were more than happy to let him know just how pathetic it really was.

What he said.

You are so pathetic, such a racist and such a hate mongerer. I feel sorry for you. I'm Italian and got sh*t for it. I turned out fine. America is not a racist toilet. You're just a race grifting perpetual victim for political gain. Resign. — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) June 24, 2023

Now your women/children/elderly are beaten up — in broad daylight — by (mostly) black folks in our inner cities. Prosecutors you support refuse to press charges and/or let these criminals out with NO cash bail so they can beat up more Asians (check lots of actual news reports).… — 🇺🇸 Kelley G 🇺🇸 (@ChooChooLife) June 25, 2023

But it's so much better now, Ted says so!

And now you're a well respected Congressman, which makes you a living testament to the American Dream and to the exceptionalism of America.

Don't mistake the perfect for the enemy of the good.

And BTW, as you know Asians generally have done exceptionally well in America. In terms… pic.twitter.com/n12zABAGSr — Pete Reilly, Stochastic Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@petenet321) June 25, 2023

Gosh, that doesn't sound very racist and horrible when you put it like that.

I'm old enough to remember a Democrat in an ape mask throwing eggs at Republican Larry Elder, and the @latimes, a Democrat ally, running a political hit piece labeling him as, "the Black face of white supremacy".



And, there was not a word from you or your office. In fact, you… pic.twitter.com/dk40i7LUog — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) June 24, 2023

Hey, we get it, it's hard to accept your party is to blame for modern-day hatred and racism, and Haley reminding Americans how it used to be is super inconvenient.

Explain again how racist America elected you a Congressman, please?#stopgrifting — Michael McCroskey (@MikeMcCroskey) June 25, 2023

He can't, because then he can't admit the way things 'used to be' were actually way better than they are now.

We went to Saint Ignatius High School together in Cleveland class of 1987 (101st graduating class). Where were the wild ducks? I remember the pigeons and Canadian geese, but never wild ducks. — BMO (@BMO68) June 25, 2023

Oops.

Stop playing identity politics to divide Americans. I am Chinese immigrant who loves this country & feel grateful for being an citizen by choice. Your party’s problem is no matter how successful you are, you still play victims, race card & demonize the US. Want to live in China? — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) June 25, 2023

What she said.

***

***

