IRS whistleblower is naming NAMES from Hunter Biden bombshell and it just got REAL (screenshot)

One of the Left's favorite talking points about the Hunter Biden bombshell is pointing out the prosecuting attorney in his case was appointed by Trump. As if that somehow makes any of this better for Hunter or 'the big guy.' Welp, the next time you come across a sanctimonious, finger-wagging lawn flamingo going on and on about Weiss and how that somehow proves this is all a nothing burger, remind them Weiss WANTED to bring charges against Biden but was denied:

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified that US Atty in charge of Hunter investigation, David Weiss, said he wanted to bring charges in DC but was denied. Many of you balked. Didn't happen! No way Shapley could know that! Now, here's some more from Shapley: pic.twitter.com/m2Z8nUqEeU — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 25, 2023

Seems Shapley COULD know that.

And he's naming names.

Ruh-roh.

As I have been saying. Either Weiss lied to his team or the DOJ is lying.

The WBs were NOT LYING.

It was clear in the exhibits that people chose to ignore. https://t.co/t6c6CVbMl5 — MizDonna (@donwill94062871) June 25, 2023

Of course, they're ignoring it. WAAAAY too inconvenient to acknowledge the truth.

IRS whistleblower names names https://t.co/dgiSHWWbIX — S.A. Dupres (@Susan_Dupres) June 25, 2023

And here we go.

Ain't they?

Duh.

IRS Agent Gary Shapley is good at documentation, as one would expect from a life-long dedicated auditor. — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) June 25, 2023

One would think.

He’s naming names and the plot thickens. — Brian McKeon💧 (@Bbbmckeon) June 25, 2023

Grab your popcorn.

This is gonna be good ... maybe? Man, we really hope so. Surely SOMETHING will stick eventually, right?!

***

Related:

James Rosen DARES ask John Kirby about Hunter Biden allegations and all HELL breaks loose (watch)

Merrick Garland's response to Hunter Biden bombshell STRAIGHT out of authoritarian playbook (watch)

Doc who Peter Hotez wanted SILENCED for speaking against COVID vax DROPS his defender, Chelsea Clinton

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!