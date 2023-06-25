Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look...
Nikki Haley tweeting about how simple life USED to be triggers a WHOLE...
Canadian media upset the NHL won't compel players to wear a Pride jersey
Twitter schools Elie Mystal on the reality of the I-95 'fix'
New York drag marchers chant, 'We're coming for your children'
Jonathan Turley asks who's lying: Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers
Kamala Harris marks the anniversary of a constitutional right being taken away
Rep. Jason Crow is remembering Tucker Carlson disparaging our 'woke' military
Presidential candidate Will Hurd makes a 'serious proposal' about a no-fly zone
Senators ask Museum of the American Revolution to ban hate group Moms for...
Al Franken says profanity is appropriate when talking about conservative justices
Rest easy, because President Biden's heading to Camp David with the smartest man...
Guy Benson spots Hunter Biden's lawyer making a heck of an admission
NY Times columnist explains why the 'Hunter Biden saga' should be an inspiration...

IRS whistleblower is naming NAMES from Hunter Biden bombshell and it just got REAL (screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 AM on June 25, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

One of the Left's favorite talking points about the Hunter Biden bombshell is pointing out the prosecuting attorney in his case was appointed by Trump. As if that somehow makes any of this better for Hunter or 'the big guy.' Welp, the next time you come across a sanctimonious, finger-wagging lawn flamingo going on and on about Weiss and how that somehow proves this is all a nothing burger, remind them Weiss WANTED to bring charges against Biden but was denied:

Seems Shapley COULD know that.

And he's naming names.

Ruh-roh.

Of course, they're ignoring it. WAAAAY too inconvenient to acknowledge the truth.

And here we go.

Ain't they?

Duh.

One would think.

Recommended

Nikki Haley tweeting about how simple life USED to be triggers a WHOLE lotta racism from Ted Lieu
Sam J.

Grab your popcorn.

This is gonna be good ... maybe? Man, we really hope so. Surely SOMETHING will stick eventually, right?!

***

Related:

James Rosen DARES ask John Kirby about Hunter Biden allegations and all HELL breaks loose (watch)

Merrick Garland's response to Hunter Biden bombshell STRAIGHT out of authoritarian playbook (watch)

Doc who Peter Hotez wanted SILENCED for speaking against COVID vax DROPS his defender, Chelsea Clinton

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DOJ HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nikki Haley tweeting about how simple life USED to be triggers a WHOLE lotta racism from Ted Lieu
Sam J.
Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look STUPID with just one tweet
Sam J.
Twitter schools Elie Mystal on the reality of the I-95 'fix'
justmindy
Jonathan Turley asks who's lying: Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers
Brett T.
New York drag marchers chant, 'We're coming for your children'
Brett T.
Senators ask Museum of the American Revolution to ban hate group Moms for Liberty
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Nikki Haley tweeting about how simple life USED to be triggers a WHOLE lotta racism from Ted Lieu Sam J.