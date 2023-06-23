James Rosen DARES ask John Kirby about Hunter Biden allegations and all HELL breaks loose (watch)

Gosh, it certainly looks like Biden's spokesman, John Kirby, didn't want to answer any questions about the Hunter Biden bombshell that broke just yesterday. Wonder why that could be. Hrm.
Watch this ... it's a doozy:
Chaos ensues in the White House briefing room after @JamesRosenTV asks Biden spokesman John Kirby about the explosive whistleblower allegations in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023
Kirby refuses to comment and walks out of the room. pic.twitter.com/YTXU8saNLi
Awww, he seems angry.
HA HA HA HA HA
Run you coward!
June 23, 2023
True story.
Not a great look.
'well, that settles it for me!'— Mr Bo Da Cat (@MrBoDaCat) June 23, 2023
- MSNBC, CNN, ABC, CBS NPR USA TODAY probably
Sad but all too true.
No one, except Hunter, speaks for the Big Guy.— Z 28.310 (@Wernick4Dallas) June 23, 2023
Such transparency.— Michael Salvo (@michaelsalvo4tx) June 23, 2023
Almost as if they have something to hide.
Hrmmm, what could that be?
Kirby bravely ran away.— Steverino Richard (@SteverinoRich) June 23, 2023
That he did.
Coward— Chad DeHahn (@Cheddar_85) June 23, 2023
Democrats feel they don’t need to respond to the Press or the American people….— CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) June 23, 2023
Yay.. democracy or something ☠️
Thank you @JamesRosenTV for asking what they apparently are trying to void.
Silence speaks volumes💯— LeahRae (@Leah177704101) June 23, 2023
Don't it, though?
