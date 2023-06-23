Merrick Garland's response to Hunter Biden bombshell STRAIGHT out of authoritarian playbook (watch)

This from Merrick Garland about the Hunter Biden bombshell sounds an awful lot like, 'How DARE you question the state'. Sort of has that whole, 'If you question us you're an enemy,' vibe to it.

He genuinely doesn't want the DOJ's actions to be questioned even though when you look at what the whistleblower said (blew?), there are lots and lots and lots of questions that should be answered, and many of them around the behavior of Merrick's DOJ.

Watch this:

NOW - Garland: "Some have chosen to attack the integrity of the Justice Department... This constitutes an attack on an institution that is essential to American democracy."pic.twitter.com/icDL0MC2g2 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 23, 2023

Very very very much, 'We're the government, don't you dare question us.'

Scary stuff.

Not to mention he denied the allegations ...

MORE - Garland also denied whistleblower allegations that the Justice Department interfered with U.S. Attorney David Weiss' investigation into Hunter Biden. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 23, 2023

To be fair, what was he going to say? OOPSIE, our bad?

No way they admit to what the whistleblower said. And who's going to call them out? The media? HA HA HA HA HA

“If you question the State, you are an enemy of the State.”

These people aren’t hiding their totalitarian objectives. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) June 23, 2023

First of all, it’s a constitutional republic, not a democracy. Secondly, Garland has been compromised or always was corrupt. — SusanKnowles (@SusanKnowles) June 23, 2023

Is that a threat, your ‘honorable’ Mr. Garland? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 23, 2023

It doesn't sound very good, that's for sure.

“I'm sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and disagree with this administration, somehow you're not patriotic. We need to stand up and say we're Americans, and we have the right to debate and disagree with any administration.’



Hillary Rodham Clinton — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) June 23, 2023

Well the DOJ brought it on themselves with their corruption. — WarbirdSiren79 (@Blueeyes1979) June 23, 2023

Hahahaha



Integrity.



Sorry. Had to laugh. — Ryan (@offgriddesigner) June 23, 2023

Right?

We laughed too. Man, if we don't laugh we'll never stop throwing up.

Aka plz leave us alone, if you don’t, we’re gonna make you out to be a conspiracy theorist and try to smear you — Citizen Murca (@CitizenMurca) June 23, 2023

That's what they seem to do best.

“We have investigated ourselves and conclude that we did nothing wrong.” — Connor Boyack 📚 (@cboyack) June 23, 2023

Where have we heard this before? OH, THAT'S RIGHT.

Eric Holder. Then again, at least Holder vowed to investigate himself.

***

***

