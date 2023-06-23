Nice TRY: Canadian journo tries DELETING bats**t allegation about Elon Musk's followers BU...
Tucker on Twitter Episode 6: The Suppression of Bobby Kennedy Jr.

Merrick Garland's response to Hunter Biden bombshell STRAIGHT out of authoritarian playbook (watch)

Sam J.
June 23, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

This from Merrick Garland about the Hunter Biden bombshell sounds an awful lot like, 'How DARE you question the state'. Sort of has that whole, 'If you question us you're an enemy,' vibe to it.

He genuinely doesn't want the DOJ's actions to be questioned even though when you look at what the whistleblower said (blew?), there are lots and lots and lots of questions that should be answered, and many of them around the behavior of Merrick's DOJ.

Watch this:

Very very very much, 'We're the government, don't you dare question us.'

Scary stuff. 

Not to mention he denied the allegations ... 

To be fair, what was he going to say? OOPSIE, our bad?

No way they admit to what the whistleblower said. And who's going to call them out? The media? HA HA HA HA HA

Woke Dem Rep. Cori Bush falsely cites science, law, and medicine to defend and endorse a vile slur
Sarah D

It doesn't sound very good, that's for sure.

Right?

We laughed too. Man, if we don't laugh we'll never stop throwing up.

That's what they seem to do best.

Where have we heard this before? OH, THAT'S RIGHT. 

Eric Holder. Then again, at least Holder vowed to investigate himself.

Canadian 'journo' DRAGGED so much for bats**t claim about Elon Musk's followers/subs she deleted (got it)

Doc who Peter Hotez wanted SILENCED for speaking against COVID vax DROPS his defender, Chelsea Clinton

'OG #TeamJoe' bro makes total NOB of himself trying to prove Hunter Biden text is FAKE and LOL

