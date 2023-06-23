Nice TRY: Canadian journo tries DELETING bats**t allegation about Elon Musk's followers BUUUT we got it

GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney's 'bombshell thread exposing [Bidens'] corruption scheme' has damn...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:06 PM on June 23, 2023

Wowza.

We see some crazy stuff on Twitter (when you cover it nonstop like we do it's bound to happen) but THIS from Canadian journalist Rachel Gilmore about Elon Musk's followers and how the numbers somehow were code for a Nazi message about Hitler was the sort of bats**t that gives even us pause. Note, she has since deleted it ... that's how nutty it was. Luckily, there are lots and lots of screenshots of the tweet floating around.

The level of insane, paranoia, and conspiracy in that one tweet is definitely CONCERNING!

And honestly, we're thinking that getting dragged by everyone and their dog is probably what inspired the deletion.

That's ok, the tweets calling her out are still there and they are fairly spectacular.

IT'S ALL A PLOT!

A secret code even, from Elon Musk to his evil white nationalist Nazi followers! MWAHAHAHAHAHA!

We knew it.

Ok, even we're surprised she doubled down on this insanity.

Sam J.

It's not healthy for people to see Nazis everywhere they go ... and in everything they read.

Just sayin'.

***

***

