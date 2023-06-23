Nice TRY: Canadian journo tries DELETING bats**t allegation about Elon Musk's followers BUUUT we got it

Wowza.

We see some crazy stuff on Twitter (when you cover it nonstop like we do it's bound to happen) but THIS from Canadian journalist Rachel Gilmore about Elon Musk's followers and how the numbers somehow were code for a Nazi message about Hitler was the sort of bats**t that gives even us pause. Note, she has since deleted it ... that's how nutty it was. Luckily, there are lots and lots of screenshots of the tweet floating around.

Why did you delete this tweet? Was it an attempt at humour that got taken seriously? Or, upon further reflection, did you realize how bat 💩 crazy it really was?



[Sincere] question @atRachelGilmore https://t.co/juWzAs8NYh pic.twitter.com/e5w78O9mTR — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 23, 2023

The level of insane, paranoia, and conspiracy in that one tweet is definitely CONCERNING!

And honestly, we're thinking that getting dragged by everyone and their dog is probably what inspired the deletion.

That's ok, the tweets calling her out are still there and they are fairly spectacular.

Why does Rachel Gilmore's Twitter handle start with "at"?

Easy: Aryan Teutonic



Take the letters of atRachelGilmore and rearrange it.

"chat me more rail"



An unambiguous reference to the railroad going to Auschwitz in her secret chat groups!!



It's all there, people! https://t.co/Q3NySzVW2y — Gordon Kushner (@Gordon_Kushner) June 23, 2023

IT'S ALL A PLOT!

A secret code even, from Elon Musk to his evil white nationalist Nazi followers! MWAHAHAHAHAHA!

We knew it.

This was on her page. pic.twitter.com/pV46vZvg4x — Misty (@Itsraining2) June 23, 2023

Ok, even we're surprised she doubled down on this insanity.

It's not healthy for people to see Nazis everywhere they go ... and in everything they read.

Just sayin'.

***

***

