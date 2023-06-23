Touré says WHOA WHOA WHOA, people claiming they're 'transracial' are going TOO FAR and LOL

Touré seems to be fine with the whole transgender thing ... but transracial?

NOPE.

Funny how that works.

"Transracial" makes no sense because race is rooted in ethnicity and parenting. I'm Black bc my parents are. Transgender makes sense because gender is fluid and malleable. (Footnote: Gender does not equal biology.) https://t.co/TVz6rDd1d3 — Touré (@Toure) June 22, 2023

Gender is not fluid.

Gender is not malleable.

If you support the idea that gender is a social construct, why not race too? Heh. Funny how our pals on the Left always support a movement as long as it doesn't impact who THEY are or their spaces, sports, etc.

Besides, just barely over two years ago, the idea of race as a social construct was actually being pushed.

Wait...have we backed off the "Race is a Social Construct" thing already?



It's so hard to keep up with the rules. https://t.co/HVBGbpD3V3 — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) June 23, 2023

From the AMA :

In support of efforts to confront our country’s history of racism and injustice, the nation’s leading physicians voted to adopt two new policies today recognizing race as a social construct — rather than a biological construct — at the American Medical Association’s (AMA) Special Meeting of its House of Delegates (HOD). The policies aim to advance data-driven, anti-racist concepts challenging the current clinical application of race and its effects on vulnerable patient populations.

Gosh, sounds like Touré is wrong.

At least according to our nation's leading physicians.

Heh.

And also, shame on Touré for not accepting people's TRUTH.

This is really bigoted against people afflicted with autonegrophilia. — Rev. Dr. Ashanti Van Buren+ (@AshantiVanBuren) June 23, 2023

What is someone whose parents are of two different races? — THE Crapplefratz (Accept no substitutes) (@Crapplefratz) June 22, 2023

Neither makes sense. Period. — FloodPull (@Flood_Pull) June 22, 2023

Fair. Either you believe someone can will themselves into being someone else, either their sex or race or ability or whatever, or you don't. You don't get to pick and choose.

Race is rooted in parenting 🤣🤣 — Revisionist History (@Mast3rmo) June 22, 2023

Race is not biological. It is cultural. Promoting biological race as if it were a real thing is no different than promoting creationism. https://t.co/RO7ueEgu2b — Daniel Goldman (AC2YB) (@alc_anthro) June 23, 2023

What a tangled web we weave ... so many identity boxes to check, so little time.

What about people who were adopted by people of a different race? — andrew smith (@AndyMackSmith) June 22, 2023

Fair question.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Ahem.

Well you were born because your mother is female and your father is male. — Zoë Ferguson (@zofer11) June 22, 2023

It's science.

***

Related:

Doc who Peter Hotez wanted SILENCED for speaking against COVID vax DROPS his defender, Chelsea Clinton

Oh, Sulu ... NO: George Takei goes after Elon Musk for calling 'cis' a slur and it does NOT go well

'OG #TeamJoe' bro makes total NOB of himself trying to prove Hunter Biden text is FAKE and LOL

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!