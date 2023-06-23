Touré says WHOA WHOA WHOA, people claiming they're 'transracial' are going TOO FAR and LOL

Woke Dem Rep. Cori Bush falsely cites science, law, and medicine to defend...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:16 PM on June 23, 2023

Touré seems to be fine with the whole transgender thing ... but transracial?

NOPE.

Funny how that works.

Gender is not fluid.

Gender is not malleable.

If you support the idea that gender is a social construct, why not race too? Heh. Funny how our pals on the Left always support a movement as long as it doesn't impact who THEY are or their spaces, sports, etc.

Besides, just barely over two years ago, the idea of race as a social construct was actually being pushed.

From the AMA :

In support of efforts to confront our country’s history of racism and injustice, the nation’s leading physicians voted to adopt two new policies today recognizing race as a social construct — rather than a biological construct — at the American Medical Association’s (AMA) Special Meeting of its House of Delegates (HOD). The policies aim to advance data-driven, anti-racist concepts challenging the current clinical application of race and its effects on vulnerable patient populations.

Gosh, sounds like Touré is wrong.

At least according to our nation's leading physicians.

Sam J.

Heh.

And also, shame on Touré for not accepting people's TRUTH.

Fair. Either you believe someone can will themselves into being someone else, either their sex or race or ability or whatever, or you don't. You don't get to pick and choose.

What a tangled web we weave ... so many identity boxes to check, so little time.

Fair question.

Ahem.

It's science.

***

