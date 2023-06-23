Touré says WHOA WHOA WHOA, people claiming they're 'transracial' are going TOO FAR...
OOF! George Takei learns the HARD WAY not to go after Elon Musk for deeming 'cis' a slur

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on June 23, 2023

Does someone have a mirror George Takei could borrow? Actually, he could use more than one. C'mon, help a Twitchy editor out.

Talk about having ZERO self-awareness:

The irony of George tweeting this about ANYONE else when we've seen him be wrong over and over and over again. There's a reason we cover him a lot on Twitcy and it's NOT because he's some great thinker. We may not cover him as much as Eric Swalwell or Alyssa Milano, but Takei is right up there.

As you can imagine, this did not go well for Sulu:

Many women absolutely do see it as a slur, as a means to objectify and demean them so men who for whatever reason have decided they want to be women don't have to accept eht reality that they will NEVER really be women.

Sam J.

It somehow validates the idea that trans is the default.

And it's not.

Sensing a theme here.

No, but he flew one!

On TV.

Heh.

***

