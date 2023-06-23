OOF! George Takei learns the HARD WAY not to go after Elon Musk for deeming 'cis' a slur

Does someone have a mirror George Takei could borrow? Actually, he could use more than one. C'mon, help a Twitchy editor out.

Talk about having ZERO self-awareness:

How can one man be so wrong about so much? https://t.co/25RRUkdqjO — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 22, 2023

The irony of George tweeting this about ANYONE else when we've seen him be wrong over and over and over again. There's a reason we cover him a lot on Twitcy and it's NOT because he's some great thinker. We may not cover him as much as Eric Swalwell or Alyssa Milano, but Takei is right up there.

As you can imagine, this did not go well for Sulu:

Not sure. You’re an interesting case study. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) June 23, 2023

Do tell George. How can one man be wrong about so much? What is right about your twisted views? — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) June 23, 2023

Nope, he’s right. It’s a slur.



Extremely derogatory.



Don’t be so offensive.



I thought you “progressives” were empathetic and cared sooo much about people’s feelings? What happen? — Liberty Briefs 🇺🇸🗽 (@Liberty_Briefs) June 22, 2023

Many women absolutely do see it as a slur, as a means to objectify and demean them so men who for whatever reason have decided they want to be women don't have to accept eht reality that they will NEVER really be women.

It somehow validates the idea that trans is the default.

And it's not.

Ask that question again, while looking in the mirror. — Jay Tysick (@carletonjtysick) June 22, 2023

I don’t know, how is it you are wrong about so much? — Mike T (@bigmikeyt1971) June 22, 2023

Sensing a theme here.

So you built an actual spacecraft too George? — MATT Z🇺🇸 (@MATTZ1634) June 22, 2023

No, but he flew one!

On TV.

Heh.

***

