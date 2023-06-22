Techno Fog's thread breaks down IRS whistleblower's Biden deposition and it's even WORSE than we thought

As Twitchy readers know, the IRS whistleblower's deposition on Hunter Biden (and the big guy) has been released. And while we covered the presser earlier when this news broke (and they gave a good bit of detail about what they've found) it can be difficult to grasp exactly what is going on.

For years now, we have looked to user @Techno_Fog to help us understand these sorts of super legal and totally confusing things. Hey, we know Twitter and we know how to talk smack like nobody's business, but we are far from experts on any of this 'stuff.'

Take a look at TF's thread to get all caught up on what they really found (and why it's even worse than we thought):

The IRS whistleblower's deposition has been released.



Details on the sabotage of the Hunter Biden investigation -



The DOJ shut down questions on an e-mail to Hunter: "Ten held by H for the big guy"



DOJ demands not to ask about the "big guy" pic.twitter.com/KIe8JHB2We — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 22, 2023

The DOJ literally shut down questions on an e-mail to Hunter - they also demanded that no one ask about 'the big guy'.

Gosh, golly, gee, why would Biden's DOJ not want to ask about him.

Err ... we mean the big guy.

Yeah, that's it.

A search request of Biden's guest house was denied - though it likely contained evidence.



An AUSA also rejected a search warrant affidavit of Hunter's storage unit - and then tipped off Hunter's lawyer. pic.twitter.com/t3MvgY2q2T — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 22, 2023

Denied a search of Biden's guest house.

Rejected a search warrant affidavit of Hunter's storage unit.

This really sounds like a two-tier system of justice, right?

There was support for charging Hunter with tax-related crimes from 2014 - 2019.



Venue was DC.



The Biden-appointed US attorney in DC did not support the charges. pic.twitter.com/eINTeLf9PV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 22, 2023

Shocker.

The Biden-appointed US attorney in DC didn't support charging Joe's son.

Note, can you IMAGINE if this was Trump's family we were talking about? Democrats would actively elect Trump just so they could impeach him again.

US Attorney David Weiss "requested special counsel authority from Main DOJ to charge [Hunter Biden] in the District of Columbia."



That request was denied by the DOJ.



That meant Hunter wouldn't face charges for his 2014-2015 tax crimes. pic.twitter.com/otBskjakK1 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 22, 2023

Denied. Denied. Denied.

All while Joe was still VP.

We knew it was bad, we didn't know it was THIS bad. Stay tuned ... we can only guess there's more.

