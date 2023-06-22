Techno Fog's thread breaks down IRS whistleblower's Biden deposition and it's even WORSE than we thought

Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:32 PM on June 22, 2023
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, the IRS whistleblower's deposition on Hunter Biden (and the big guy) has been released. And while we covered the presser earlier when this news broke (and they gave a good bit of detail about what they've found) it can be difficult to grasp exactly what is going on.

For years now, we have looked to user @Techno_Fog to help us understand these sorts of super legal and totally confusing things. Hey, we know Twitter and we know how to talk smack like nobody's business, but we are far from experts on any of this 'stuff.'

Take a look at TF's thread to get all caught up on what they really found (and why it's even worse than we thought):

The DOJ literally shut down questions on an e-mail to Hunter - they also demanded that no one ask about 'the big guy'.

Gosh, golly, gee, why would Biden's DOJ not want to ask about him.

Err ... we mean the big guy.

Yeah, that's it.

Denied a search of Biden's guest house.

Rejected a search warrant affidavit of Hunter's storage unit.

This really sounds like a two-tier system of justice, right?

Shocker.

The Biden-appointed US attorney in DC didn't support charging Joe's son. 

Note, can you IMAGINE if this was Trump's family we were talking about? Democrats would actively elect Trump just so they could impeach him again.

Denied. Denied. Denied.

All while Joe was still VP.

We knew it was bad, we didn't know it was THIS bad. Stay tuned ... we can only guess there's more.

***

