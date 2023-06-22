LOL! Bud Light breaks Twitter silence tweeting new 'ad' and we're not sure this could have gone ANY worse

What the Hell is this? HA HA HA HA

Nice try, Bud Light, but NOPE.

Crack a cold one: we've got an epic summer ahead. Sock tans included. pic.twitter.com/CGRCvkHC60 — Bud Light (@budlight) June 22, 2023

Crack a cold one.

Look at them trying to be all normal ... a little manly even. MANLY manly. Seeing lots of straight people stereotypes as well.

Yeah, pretty sure this won't save their bacon, especially when you see the replies.

Man Caught Drinking Bud Light Insists He's Not Gay pic.twitter.com/HTOyDE6RCU — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 22, 2023

This is who you are now, just accept it pic.twitter.com/AEc5wI7W3D — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) June 22, 2023

Fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/NvEfvJc72u — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) June 22, 2023

Easier to boycott.

You're a misogynist company who has yet to apologize for paying Dylan Mulvaney to mock women. — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 22, 2023

BUT BUT BUT IT'S SUMMER! BEER! WE'RE ALL GETTING SUNBURNS.

Here are the responses they've actually hidden:

America's #1 Groomer Beer! — Kittengewehr KtG-44 (@Kittengewehr) June 22, 2023

Tough crowd, guys.

Especially the hidden ones.

Back to regular replies.

You can't put the toothpaste back in the tube.

And no amount of manly, super macho or totally rad summer commercials will fix that.

Let's get one thing straight. You're not redeeming yourselves. You did what you did, now you're paying for it. That's the way it goes. Just like all of these other companies that think they're going to suck up to everyone else after Pride Month is over. Not gonna happen. — SheepDog Society LLC (@QPsyOps) June 22, 2023

SERIOUSLY tough crowd.

Knowing Bud Light brought this on themselves ... not a whole lot of sympathy here.

