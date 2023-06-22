Jerome Adams has a tough time convincing people they owe thanks to Dr....
Ted Cruz Educates Trans Activist With Biological Reality

LOL! Bud Light breaks Twitter silence tweeting new 'ad' and we're not sure this could have gone ANY worse

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:31 PM on June 22, 2023
Twitter/Sam J.

What the Hell is this? HA HA HA HA

Nice try, Bud Light, but NOPE.

Crack a cold one.

Look at them trying to be all normal ... a little manly even. MANLY manly. Seeing lots of straight people stereotypes as well.

Yeah, pretty sure this won't save their bacon, especially when you see the replies.

Easier to boycott.

BUT BUT BUT IT'S SUMMER! BEER! WE'RE ALL GETTING SUNBURNS.

Here are the responses they've actually hidden:

Tough crowd, guys.

Especially the hidden ones.

Back to regular replies.

You can't put the toothpaste back in the tube.

And no amount of manly, super macho or totally rad summer commercials will fix that.

