NJ Voters Favor Common Sense: Poll Shows Ciattarelli Can Win Gov.'s Race by...
Final Jeopardy! Game Show’s Last Answer Has X Arguing Whether It’s Coincidence or...
VIP
Chuck Schumer’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' Stall Tactic Forced Dems to Hear the Definition...
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Mamdani? He's a Headache That Hakeem...
VIP
Schrödinger's Iranian Nuclear Program
The Hill Claims Most Americans Favor 'Pathway' to Migrant Legal Status, but Our...
More of This Please! Catholic MP Whines on X After Priest Denies Him...
So Haiti ISN'T Great? Liz Warren Says Sending Haitian Migrants Back Home Puts...
Hazzardous Stunt: General Lee Replica Soars Over City Fountain in Wild Video (WATCH)
Senate Republican Leader John Thune: 'Failure Is Not an Option'
No One Is Above the Law! Harmeet Dhillon Reminds Lefty Teacher He Can't...
Bat ... Poop ... CRAZY! Elie Mystal Goes on Bizarre Rant About Trump...
Pepperidge Farm Remembers! Scott Jennings Reminds Us Justice Kagan Was Once Against Nation...
Insane Asylum Seeker: Dem Chris Murphy Refuses to Give Credit to Trump for...

(UPDATED) Multiple Firefighters Shot at the Scene of a Brush Fire in Idaho

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:20 PM on June 29, 2025
Townhall Media

Update, 8:00 p.m.est: Two firefighters have been confirmed dead after being ambushed at a brush fire that authorities believe was set intentionally to lure the first responders to the scene. The fire continues to burn out of control as the shooter is still on the loose, and continues to fire on police from the wooded hillside.

Advertisement

The FBI has been requested and now has assets on the scene as well.

Original Article:

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is reporting that multiple firefighters have been shot in an active shooter incident in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Fire crews came under fire while fighting a brush fire in the area of East Nettleton Gulch Road. It is not known how many firefighters were shot or the extent of their injuries. Fire crews have been forced to evacuate the area, and the fire continues to burn unchecked while law enforcement attempts to secure the scene. Residents have been asked to shelter in place at this time.

Local NBC affiliate KHQ News spoke to Northern Lakes Fire District Chief Pat Reiley about the incident.

Recommended

Final Jeopardy! Game Show’s Last Answer Has X Arguing Whether It’s Coincidence or Conspiracy
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The Chief's Comments:

According to Chief Pat Riley of the Northern Lakes Fire District, law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions is assisting with the situation.

Chief Riley shared his personal reaction to the incident, stating, "My immediate reaction was completely heartbroken. We trained for this. You never want to see it in your own community." 

He emphasized that firefighters remain focused on their duties despite the circumstances. However, fire suppression efforts have been halted, said Chief Riley.

Despite the challenges, evacuations are not currently anticipated. Residents are advised to stay alert to their surroundings and await further information as it becomes available.

Multiple agencies are responding to the scene, and the Sheriff's Office is requesting that everyone else avoid the area.

Kootenai County Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area.

According to Northern Lakes Fire Protection Chief Pat Riley, firefighters were reportedly shot while responding to a brush fire in the area of East Nettleton Gulch Road.

 The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to residents stating: “Active shooter at Canfield Mountain. Injuries are reported, but the extent is unknown. Avoid the area.”

 Fire crews were forced to pull back, and the brush fire remains an active threat. Authorities urge residents nearby to remain cautious and alert, as the situation is still unfolding.

Broadcastify captured audio of firefighters reporting the incident and requesting assistance.

Advertisement

As a significant police presence gathers, the reaction to the news of firefighters being targeted has been one of shock and disbelief.

There has been no information released on the status of the shooter(s).

This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated as information becomes available.

Tags:

CRIME FIREARMS GUN VIOLENCE IDAHO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Final Jeopardy! Game Show’s Last Answer Has X Arguing Whether It’s Coincidence or Conspiracy
Warren Squire
Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Prisoners Thread
Sam J.
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Mamdani? He's a Headache That Hakeem Jeffries Is Not Willing to Endorse
Warren Squire
NJ Voters Favor Common Sense: Poll Shows Ciattarelli Can Win Gov.'s Race by Opposing Transgender Policies
justmindy
More of This Please! Catholic MP Whines on X After Priest Denies Him Communion Over Assisted Suicide Vote
Amy Curtis
Hazzardous Stunt: General Lee Replica Soars Over City Fountain in Wild Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Final Jeopardy! Game Show’s Last Answer Has X Arguing Whether It’s Coincidence or Conspiracy Warren Squire
Advertisement