(UPDATED) Multiple Firefighters Shot at the Scene of a Brush Fire in Idaho

Update, 8:00 p.m.est: Two firefighters have been confirmed dead after being ambushed at a brush fire that authorities believe was set intentionally to lure the first responders to the scene. The fire continues to burn out of control as the shooter is still on the loose, and continues to fire on police from the wooded hillside.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: At least 2 firefighters have been kiIIed by a gunman in Idaho, and he is STILL actively firing on authorities from the hill, per PD



It’s believed he started the fire to lure authorities to the scene



Pray for these firefighters’ families 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DvUhv9iYkz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 29, 2025

The FBI has been requested and now has assets on the scene as well.

FBI assets are headed to the scene in Coeur d’Alene to provide tactical and operational support.

It is an active scene. — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) June 29, 2025

Original Article:

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is reporting that multiple firefighters have been shot in an active shooter incident in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Fire crews came under fire while fighting a brush fire in the area of East Nettleton Gulch Road. It is not known how many firefighters were shot or the extent of their injuries. Fire crews have been forced to evacuate the area, and the fire continues to burn unchecked while law enforcement attempts to secure the scene. Residents have been asked to shelter in place at this time.

Multiple firefighters shot in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, while responding to a brush fire, CNN affiliate reportshttps://t.co/N7yflTCha8 — CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2025

Local NBC affiliate KHQ News spoke to Northern Lakes Fire District Chief Pat Reiley about the incident.

BREAKING: Multiple firefighters reportedly shot while responding to fire near Coeur d’Alene. https://t.co/2V26jMo6yo — KHQ Local News (@KHQLocalNews) June 29, 2025

The Chief's Comments:

According to Chief Pat Riley of the Northern Lakes Fire District, law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions is assisting with the situation. Chief Riley shared his personal reaction to the incident, stating, "My immediate reaction was completely heartbroken. We trained for this. You never want to see it in your own community." He emphasized that firefighters remain focused on their duties despite the circumstances. However, fire suppression efforts have been halted, said Chief Riley. Despite the challenges, evacuations are not currently anticipated. Residents are advised to stay alert to their surroundings and await further information as it becomes available.

Multiple agencies are responding to the scene, and the Sheriff's Office is requesting that everyone else avoid the area.

Kootenai County Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area. According to Northern Lakes Fire Protection Chief Pat Riley, firefighters were reportedly shot while responding to a brush fire in the area of East Nettleton Gulch Road. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to residents stating: “Active shooter at Canfield Mountain. Injuries are reported, but the extent is unknown. Avoid the area.” Fire crews were forced to pull back, and the brush fire remains an active threat. Authorities urge residents nearby to remain cautious and alert, as the situation is still unfolding.

Broadcastify captured audio of firefighters reporting the incident and requesting assistance.

Advertisement

BREAKING



Scanner audio from Kootenai County Fire confirm multiple firefighters have been shot, and the fire was intentionally set to draw them into an ambush. https://t.co/DtSyboXpLH pic.twitter.com/kQUm5fyGMz — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 29, 2025

As a significant police presence gathers, the reaction to the news of firefighters being targeted has been one of shock and disbelief.

BREAKING



Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office in Northern Idaho reporting an active shooter incident.



Fire department says multiple firefighters shot and injured while responding to incident in Coeur d'Alene pic.twitter.com/xBmjJSAwYn — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 29, 2025

Who the hell targets firefighters? — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) June 29, 2025

wtf .. firefighters are the best . What kind of pos would shoot them — AC (@composter108) June 29, 2025

What kind of insanity is this? Prayers for the injured! — Louise (@Louise30158346) June 29, 2025

There has been no information released on the status of the shooter(s).

This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated as information becomes available.