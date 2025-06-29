NJ Voters Favor Common Sense: Poll Shows Ciattarelli Can Win Gov.'s Race by Opposing Transgender Policies

A recent poll indicates a Republican can win the Governorship of New Jersey if they come out strongly against transgenderism.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli can win NJ gov’s race by opposing transgenderism: new poll https://t.co/jFpDfRGU95 pic.twitter.com/hga81M4WIJ — New York Post (@nypost) June 29, 2025

This seems to be a no-brainer.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli can win the New Jersey governor’s race this fall by campaigning against transgenderism, a new poll suggests. The survey, conducted for the conservative American Principles Project, found that 68% of Garden State voters oppose allowing biological boys who identify as transgender to compete against girls in sports, while just 22% support transgender participation. More than 70% of New Jersey residents also oppose taxpayer funding for gender transition or sex reassignment surgery for minors, while just 20% expressed support. In addition, 60% of voters oppose public elementary schools teaching about sexual orientation and transgender ideology, while 31% back such instruction, according to the survey of 500 likely voters by Cygnal.

Ciattarelli is facing off against the Democratic nominee for governor, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who is on record supporting transgender rights. They are vying to replace Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term-limited and can’t run again. In the poll’s initial surveying of voters, Sherrill leads Ciattarelli 50% to 43%, with the remaining 7% undecided. Voters are then told of Sherrill’s position on transgender rights and other issues. “Anti-Women’s Sports: In Congress, Mikie Sherrill voted to let boys who identify as

girls compete in girls’ sports,” one statement said.

So, basically, if a Republican comes out in support of common sense and a return to family values, the voters will support them. What a concept!

Tranny support is an albatross for Democrats. The messaging in Georgia needs to be laser-focused on Ossoff voting against the transgender sports ban https://t.co/rNQV4yzauS — Cullen McCue (@CullenMcCue) June 29, 2025

I hope so!



Time for some common sense.



Dems have gone so far left, they have alienated many normal people who just want safety, opportunity, and for the government to get their hands out of their pockets and be left alone. — CoastguardNavyMom (@jtxccgn) June 29, 2025

Republicans shouldn't fear coming out strong in favor of what is good for society. Voters are longing for that.

Something so simple but will he have the balls to do the right thing — Melanie (@lottalucy1) June 29, 2025

He better if he wants to win.

Jack Jack he's got your back! — The Master (@NFLKPsportsbet) June 29, 2025

That should be every intelligent person's stance — Duffy Duck (@airsickness13) June 29, 2025

It should be. Unfortunately, too many people have lost their minds.

God Speed Jack! — keithG (@kgouverneur) June 29, 2025

Let's hope he can close the deal.

The morons in nj vote against their own interests. Leave that sinking ship as fast as you can. — Shit Romney (@RomneyShit) June 29, 2025

This is a way they can stay and try to save their own state.

And plastic bags. — Bob (@Bob04862211) June 29, 2025

People are also sick of paper straws.

Vote red to save our country — Peaceonearth (@Peaceonear2675) June 29, 2025

That's excellent advice.