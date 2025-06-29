NJ Voters Favor Common Sense: Poll Shows Ciattarelli Can Win Gov.'s Race by Opposing Transgender Policies

Final Jeopardy! Game Show’s Last Answer Has X Arguing Whether It’s Coincidence or...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on June 29, 2025
Steve Hockstein/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File

A recent poll indicates a Republican can win the Governorship of New Jersey if they come out strongly against transgenderism.

This seems to be a no-brainer.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli can win the New Jersey governor’s race this fall by campaigning against transgenderism, a new poll suggests.

The survey, conducted for the conservative American Principles Project, found that 68% of Garden State voters oppose allowing biological boys who identify as transgender to compete against girls in sports, while just 22% support transgender participation.

More than 70% of New Jersey residents also oppose taxpayer funding for gender transition or sex reassignment surgery for minors, while just 20% expressed support. 

In addition, 60% of voters oppose public elementary schools teaching about sexual orientation and transgender ideology, while 31% back such instruction, according to the survey of 500 likely voters by Cygnal.


Ciattarelli is facing off against the Democratic nominee for governor, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who is on record supporting transgender rights. They are vying to replace Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term-limited and can’t run again. 

In the poll’s initial surveying of voters, Sherrill leads Ciattarelli 50% to 43%, with the remaining 7% undecided.

Voters are then told of Sherrill’s position on transgender rights and other issues.

“Anti-Women’s Sports: In Congress, Mikie Sherrill voted to let boys who identify as
girls compete in girls’ sports,” one statement said.

So, basically, if a Republican comes out in support of common sense and a return to family values, the voters will support them. What a concept!

Republicans shouldn't fear coming out strong in favor of what is good for society. Voters are longing for that. 

He better if he wants to win. 

It should be. Unfortunately, too many people have lost their minds. 

Let's hope he can close the deal.

This is a way they can stay and try to save their own state.

People are also sick of paper straws. 

That's excellent advice.

