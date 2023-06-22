JUST WOW --> IRS whistleblower transcripts look bad for Hunter, even WORSE for...
IN State Senator shrieking at Moms for Liberty over Hitler quote too DUMB to realize it's about HIS party

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:46 PM on June 22, 2023

It's not often we see someone who is pretty much unknown make such a ridiculous a*s of themselves so openly on Twitter but here we are. Seems Indiana State Senator J.D. Ford is very upset about Moms for Liberty using a Hitler quote in their newsletter.

What he fails to realize is the quote is being used as a way to slam Democrats and the actions of our current federal government ... which honestly only makes this funnier. That or he's really broken and thinks this is some sort of dog whistle.

Pronouns. ALWAYS with the pronouns.

Take a look:

Our kids DO deserve better than public schools that treat them as property, teachers who would indoctrinate them, or in some cases even secretly help them transition without telling parents. Hitler was literally talking about what the Democrats have been doing with our children. Truth hurts.

They are in no way normalizing what Hitler did or said.

Quoting him in a positive way. HA HA HA HA HA Wow. Just wow. Maybe he should read that quote again.

It's all a plot!

Heh.

Definitely not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box.

***

***

