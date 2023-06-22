IN State Senator shrieking at Moms for Liberty over Hitler quote too DUMB to realize it's about HIS party

It's not often we see someone who is pretty much unknown make such a ridiculous a*s of themselves so openly on Twitter but here we are. Seems Indiana State Senator J.D. Ford is very upset about Moms for Liberty using a Hitler quote in their newsletter.

What he fails to realize is the quote is being used as a way to slam Democrats and the actions of our current federal government ... which honestly only makes this funnier. That or he's really broken and thinks this is some sort of dog whistle.

Pronouns. ALWAYS with the pronouns.

Take a look:

The local chapter of Moms for Liberty quoted Hitler in their first newsletter yesterday.



I am absolutely outraged, and know that the vast majority of community members feel the same. There is NO PLACE for hate in our home. Our community and kids deserve better. pic.twitter.com/rtMImLcyrL — Senator J.D. Ford (@SenatorJDFord) June 22, 2023

Our kids DO deserve better than public schools that treat them as property, teachers who would indoctrinate them, or in some cases even secretly help them transition without telling parents. Hitler was literally talking about what the Democrats have been doing with our children. Truth hurts.

America lost thousands of veterans in a war against this man and what he stood for. This kind of language, that kind of hate, is on the rise again—normalizing it is absolutely unacceptable.



There should be no veneration of a man directly responsible for millions of deaths. — Senator J.D. Ford (@SenatorJDFord) June 22, 2023

They are in no way normalizing what Hitler did or said.

There is NO circumstance where quoting this man in a positive way is acceptable.



Not for shock value. Not for publicity. Not for anything.



Hitler’s name is a stain on history. Using it for shock value dishonors the millions who died at his hand and the survivors who fought him. — Senator J.D. Ford (@SenatorJDFord) June 22, 2023

Quoting him in a positive way. HA HA HA HA HA Wow. Just wow. Maybe he should read that quote again.

This moron (an Indiana state senator) is pretending to think a Moms for Liberty chapter put an Adolf Hitler quote on their newsletter because they agree with Hitler. Woke people see dogwhistles everywhere because they communicate in coded language. https://t.co/bNodNYjUIT — James Lindsay, king of your mom (@ConceptualJames) June 22, 2023

It's all a plot!

"How DARE those moms compare our collective ownership of children to Hitler?"



OUTRAGE. pic.twitter.com/P2yproYdH1 — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) June 22, 2023

Are you outraged by the push from far too many teachers to keep information about students from their parents? Are you outraged about teachers and administrators who proudly lie to parents?



Are you outraged by the pressure put on autistic children on gender identity? — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) June 22, 2023

Why are you attacking an anti-fascist mom's group that hates Hitler? Are you a fan of Hitler? — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) June 22, 2023

Who ties your shoes? — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) June 22, 2023

Heh.

OMG, you actually thought Moms for Liberty put the quote there because they support Hitler?

They clearly want to draw attention to the fact that Hitler's ideas are implemented today by the education institutions and not only them, that those people want to take over the children… — CuriousMe (@CuriousElleL) June 22, 2023

Definitely not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box.

