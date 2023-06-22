Adam Schiff's horrible, no-good, very BAD day gets WORSE after he posts video 'explaining' his censure

Ugh, this guy.

Adam Schiff really and truly is a boil on the butt of humanity, and our apologies out there to other boils that may reside on the butts of humanity. Seriously, he's the worst of the worst, and considering how bad modern-day Democrats are, that's really sayin' something.

Tonight I was censured by Republicans in the House.



Here’s what that was like and what that means for me, the Congress, and our democracy. pic.twitter.com/6WTPhvA9r7 — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) June 22, 2023

In other words, Schiff wants everyone to think this was revenge for what is happening with Trump. And to be fair, that's probably the best way for him to exploit this situation and con people living paycheck-to-paycheck to fund his campaign, but for those of us who have been paying attention, we know this is a lie. Honestly, the people he's conning out of their milk money probably know it too. But you know, BLUE NO MATTER WHO!

How many emails has he sent out begging for money using this? A dozen?

The tweets are obnoxious enough ...

The GOP would rather censure me that focus on getting things done for working people. If you’re with me, help me fight back: https://t.co/nzArTMRw6L — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) June 22, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Schiff spent four years impeaching a president (with zero convictions) instead of getting things done for working people and NOW he's worried about the GOP using time to censure him FOR DOING JUST THAT.

What an absolute a-hole.

Why is it “ironic” that @realannapaulina’s last name is “Luna”? It means “moon” in Spanish. Is this some kind of racist joke? — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) June 22, 2023

Whoa.

Racist Democrats never really change their stripes ...

The Republicans only voted against it, because a fine was associated with it

other than that you absolutely deserve to be censured.

Unlike you far left Democrats our aim isn’t to bankrupt you.

You absolutely deserve to be censured. — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸🐊 (@lillymckim) June 22, 2023

This is a good point as well. The only reason Republicans originally voted it down had to do with the fine. Again, this was not about Trump but about Schiff ... which is why he's spinning so much.

The future "This didn't age well" tweet. — QBallBrasil (@QBallBrasil) June 22, 2023

Yeah, we'll be keeping an eye on this one.

Did the Mueller investigation conclude there was Russian Collusion, yes or no. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) June 22, 2023

Ouch.

No, you were censured by the United States House of Representatives. It was a deserved humiliation and a career low. You’re not a victim; Americans were. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) June 22, 2023

BA-BA-BA-BINGO.

