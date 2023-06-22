Ted Cruz Educates Trans Activist With Biological Reality
Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled)
Monica Crowley DROPS Dems CELEBRATING Adam Schiff's censure on the House floor and...
Rebekah Jones caught arguing with (losing to) MTG parody account annnd NOW we're...
Our side is winning the fight against 'wokeness' and YOU can help keep...
Science proves conservative women are more attractive and that's a result you can...
DeSantis diagnoses San Francisco's problems but the Mayor hates the medicine
Human Rights Campaign president can't tell Ted Cruz the difference between women and...
Tom Elliott's supercut of Peter Hortez shows why he won't debate RFK Jr
House censures Rep. Adam Schiff, Dems throw a tantrum
Democrats Throw Temper Tantrum After House Republicans Censure Adam Schiff
Reuters: Ron DeSantis received a golf simulator in a donation
Elie Mystal wants someone rich to send Justice Samuel Alito to see the...
Court denies motion to dismiss defamation suit against Taylor Lorenz

Adam Schiff's horrible, no-good, very BAD day gets WORSE after he posts video 'explaining' his censure

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:21 AM on June 22, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Ugh, this guy.

Adam Schiff really and truly is a boil on the butt of humanity, and our apologies out there to other boils that may reside on the butts of humanity. Seriously, he's the worst of the worst, and considering how bad modern-day Democrats are, that's really sayin' something.

In other words, Schiff wants everyone to think this was revenge for what is happening with Trump. And to be fair, that's probably the best way for him to exploit this situation and con people living paycheck-to-paycheck to fund his campaign, but for those of us who have been paying attention, we know this is a lie. Honestly, the people he's conning out of their milk money probably know it too. But you know, BLUE NO MATTER WHO!

How many emails has he sent out begging for money using this? A dozen?

The tweets are obnoxious enough ... 

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Schiff spent four years impeaching a president (with zero convictions) instead of getting things done for working people and NOW he's worried about the GOP using time to censure him FOR DOING JUST THAT.

Recommended

Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled)
Doug P.

What an absolute a-hole.

Whoa.

Racist Democrats never really change their stripes ... 

This is a good point as well. The only reason Republicans originally voted it down had to do with the fine. Again, this was not about Trump but about Schiff ... which is why he's spinning so much. 

Yeah, we'll be keeping an eye on this one.

Ouch.

BA-BA-BA-BINGO.

***

Related:

Monica Crowley DROPS Dems CELEBRATING Adam Schiff's censure on the House floor and ouch (watch)

Rebekah Jones caught arguing with (losing to) MTG parody account annnd NOW we're dead (screenshots)

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF GOP TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled)
Doug P.
Monica Crowley DROPS Dems CELEBRATING Adam Schiff's censure on the House floor and ouch (watch)
Sam J.
Rebekah Jones caught arguing with (losing to) MTG parody account annnd NOW we're dead (screenshots)
Sam J.
Ted Cruz Educates Trans Activist With Biological Reality
Twitchy Staff
DeSantis diagnoses San Francisco's problems but the Mayor hates the medicine
justmindy
Science proves conservative women are more attractive and that's a result you can trust
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled) Doug P.