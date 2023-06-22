Rebekah Jones caught arguing with (losing to) MTG parody account annnd NOW we're dead (screenshots)

Twitter is a fickle biatch most days. There are ups, there are downs, and then there are the crazies, lunatics, trolls, bots, and PARODIES that keep you guessing. Hey, we've fallen for a parody or two in our time so we get how it can be confusing HOWEVER ...

We don't typically argue with them.

Like Rebekah Jones, who MUST have figured out the MTG account embarrassing her was a parody because she deleted the tweets. But luckily, Damin Toell snagged 'em:

Jones has been arguing with an MTG parody account. pic.twitter.com/wndneAo0vU — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 21, 2023

BAHAHAHAHA

YEAH, MORON!

An example of another recent tweet from the parody account. pic.twitter.com/ZBsute2J0a — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 21, 2023

Ok, so we probably wouldn't have fallen for this parody account but still. Honestly, what makes this even funnier is you know the person behind the parody is likely NOT Right-leaning. Hey, we suppose they could be but the odds are not great.

Too damn funny.

A-B-C



A-always

B-be

C-crazy — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) June 21, 2023

When you have a motto that fits, go with it.

She should print up some T-shirts and bumper stickers.

Looking forward to the participation award worthy Poster to come out of this! — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) June 21, 2023

*snort*

Arguing with and losing to. 😂 — Therealjackneill (@JackJjr1640) June 22, 2023

YES! That's the funniest part of this whole thing ... sure, the fact she's arguing with a parody is funny, but that the parody is WINNING these arguments?

*CHEF'S KISS*

She is the gift that just keeps on giving. 😂 — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) June 21, 2023

LMAO. That Masters in Science is really paying off. — James Roberts (@zoso67011) June 21, 2023

Ain't it though?

Well, she’s a parody account herself, so that seems fitting. — Sarre Baldassarri (@sarregoeswest) June 21, 2023

Hard to argue when you look at it like that.

In fact, it all makes perfect sense.

