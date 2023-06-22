Ted Cruz Educates Trans Activist With Biological Reality
Adam Schiff's horrible, no-good, very BAD day gets WORSE after he posts video...
Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled)
Monica Crowley DROPS Dems CELEBRATING Adam Schiff's censure on the House floor and...
Our side is winning the fight against 'wokeness' and YOU can help keep...
Science proves conservative women are more attractive and that's a result you can...
DeSantis diagnoses San Francisco's problems but the Mayor hates the medicine
Human Rights Campaign president can't tell Ted Cruz the difference between women and...
Tom Elliott's supercut of Peter Hortez shows why he won't debate RFK Jr
House censures Rep. Adam Schiff, Dems throw a tantrum
Democrats Throw Temper Tantrum After House Republicans Censure Adam Schiff
Reuters: Ron DeSantis received a golf simulator in a donation
Elie Mystal wants someone rich to send Justice Samuel Alito to see the...
Court denies motion to dismiss defamation suit against Taylor Lorenz

Rebekah Jones caught arguing with (losing to) MTG parody account annnd NOW we're dead (screenshots)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:18 AM on June 22, 2023

Twitter is a fickle biatch most days. There are ups, there are downs, and then there are the crazies, lunatics, trolls, bots, and PARODIES that keep you guessing. Hey, we've fallen for a parody or two in our time so we get how it can be confusing HOWEVER ...

We don't typically argue with them.

Like Rebekah Jones, who MUST have figured out the MTG account embarrassing her was a parody because she deleted the tweets. But luckily, Damin Toell snagged 'em:

BAHAHAHAHA

YEAH, MORON!

Ok, so we probably wouldn't have fallen for this parody account but still. Honestly, what makes this even funnier is you know the person behind the parody is likely NOT Right-leaning. Hey, we suppose they could be but the odds are not great. 

Too damn funny.

When you have a motto that fits, go with it.

She should print up some T-shirts and bumper stickers.

*snort*

YES! That's the funniest part of this whole thing ... sure, the fact she's arguing with a parody is funny, but that the parody is WINNING these arguments?

Recommended

Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled)
Doug P.

*CHEF'S KISS*

Ain't it though?

Hard to argue when you look at it like that.

In fact, it all makes perfect sense.

***

Related:

Lefties ignore Hunter Biden's very real white privilege SO MUCH it trends and we can't stop laughing

Former U.S. attorney's thread takes 'absolute laughable prosecution' in Hunter Biden's case APART

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: PARODY REBEKAH JONES MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled)
Doug P.
Adam Schiff's horrible, no-good, very BAD day gets WORSE after he posts video 'explaining' his censure
Sam J.
Monica Crowley DROPS Dems CELEBRATING Adam Schiff's censure on the House floor and ouch (watch)
Sam J.
Ted Cruz Educates Trans Activist With Biological Reality
Twitchy Staff
DeSantis diagnoses San Francisco's problems but the Mayor hates the medicine
justmindy
Science proves conservative women are more attractive and that's a result you can trust
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled) Doug P.