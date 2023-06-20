Lefties ignore Hunter Biden's very real white privilege SO MUCH it trends and we can't stop laughing

We have spent years and years now hearing our pals on the Left insist that white privilege is a THING and unless we are willing to acknowledge white privilege then we're white supremacists. It's not enough to merely not be racist, you must be anti-racist.

Or whatever.

Welp, we just watched a very wealthy, privileged white dude get off with a slap on the wrist so surely the Left is front and center calling down the THUNDER on white privilege, right? Oh wait, our bad, that wealthy, privileged white dude is not only a Democrat, but he's Sleepy Joe's son.

Oopsie.

That being said, white privilege IS trending, but only because the Left has worked very hard to IGNORE it today. These are the things that make this Twitchy editor happy.

🚨➡️BREAKING: Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, is set to plead guilty to three federal charges. Shockingly, despite his guilty plea, it seems highly probable that Hunter Biden will escape imprisonment. In stark contrast, Wesley Snipes was incarcerated for 2.5 years due to tax… pic.twitter.com/BC16Tzd2di — DEL (@delinthecity_) June 20, 2023

Fair point. Wesley actually went to JAIL.

Hrm.

Waiting for the left to scream about Hunter Biden's "white privilege" like... pic.twitter.com/dLWNk6IjTJ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 20, 2023

Thinking we're going to be here a while. They don't want to talk about white privilege when you know ... it's real.

.@RepJeffries We’re waiting for a ‘white privilege’ message from you regarding the DOJ’s light sentence of Biden’s crack head son.



Care to comment? — Island Brüce (Pu/to)🇺🇸 (@Fishing_Huuker) June 20, 2023

Where are you, Rep. Jeffries? HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, sometimes we even crack ourselves up.

RX White privilege at its finest. https://t.co/jn7N8dVkDP — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 20, 2023

That it is.

Yikes.

White Privilege automatically drops a felony to a misdemeanor... Its true, ask Hunter Biden — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 20, 2023

Hunter Biden is a prime example of what black Americans refer to when they talk about white privilege.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5irhkelixj — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) June 20, 2023

I was told no one is above the law.



Is this the white privilege I hear so much about? https://t.co/xP0DO80WVh — JWF (@JammieWF) June 20, 2023

Hunter Biden=white privilege — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 20, 2023

White privilege gets a misdemeanor. https://t.co/weBdsLQWxK — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) June 20, 2023

Probably a little Biden privilege thrown in there too.

Just sayin'.

***

Related:

Former U.S. attorney's thread takes 'absolute laughable prosecution' in Hunter Biden's case APART

Ben Shapiro just needs 1 tweet about Hunter's charges to DROP his daddy Joe's DOJ and BOOM

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!