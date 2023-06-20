Legal analyst (and former federal prosecutor!) offers up insane, 'provably untrue' take on...
Lefties ignore Hunter Biden's very real white privilege SO MUCH it trends and we can't stop laughing

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:15 PM on June 20, 2023
AP Photo/Nick Wass, File

We have spent years and years now hearing our pals on the Left insist that white privilege is a THING and unless we are willing to acknowledge white privilege then we're white supremacists. It's not enough to merely not be racist, you must be anti-racist.

Or whatever.

Welp, we just watched a very wealthy, privileged white dude get off with a slap on the wrist so surely the Left is front and center calling down the THUNDER on white privilege, right? Oh wait, our bad, that wealthy, privileged white dude is not only a Democrat, but he's Sleepy Joe's son.

Oopsie.

That being said, white privilege IS trending, but only because the Left has worked very hard to IGNORE it today. These are the things that make this Twitchy editor happy. 

Fair point. Wesley actually went to JAIL.

Hrm.

Thinking we're going to be here a while. They don't want to talk about white privilege when you know ... it's real.

Sam J.

Where are you, Rep. Jeffries? HA HA HA HA HA 

Sorry, sometimes we even crack ourselves up.

That it is.

Yikes.

Probably a little Biden privilege thrown in there too.

Just sayin'.

