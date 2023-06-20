Former U.S. attorney's thread takes 'absolute laughable prosecution' in Hunter Biden's case APART

Megyn Kelly has just 2 words for annoying 'vaccine expert' Hotez whining about...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on June 20, 2023

Gosh golly gee, every time there's a new legal development with the Bidens (or Trump), it's as if everyone on Twitter magically becomes some sort of attorney. And of course, since Hunter Biden received a slap on the wrist for his charges, everyone and their dog has an opinion on his case and the prosecution. That's why this thread originally shared by Brit Hume caught our eye because you know, he's a former U.S. Attorney and probably knows what the Hell he's talking about.

Take a gander:

Thousands of people ... just not Joe's son.

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought
Sam J.

Missed that whole 'brandished his weapon' thing. Yikes.

Read that again ... the MOST blatant hypocrisy that screams to the level of injustice ...

The politics of prosecuting.

That's EXACTLY what this is.

***

Ben Shapiro just needs 1 tweet about Hunter's charges to DROP his daddy Joe's DOJ and BOOM

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought

Elon Musk inspires HILARIOUS thread of Tweeps writing their own versions of Biden tweets and ROFL

