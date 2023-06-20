Former U.S. attorney's thread takes 'absolute laughable prosecution' in Hunter Biden's case APART

Gosh golly gee, every time there's a new legal development with the Bidens (or Trump), it's as if everyone on Twitter magically becomes some sort of attorney. And of course, since Hunter Biden received a slap on the wrist for his charges, everyone and their dog has an opinion on his case and the prosecution. That's why this thread originally shared by Brit Hume caught our eye because you know, he's a former U.S. Attorney and probably knows what the Hell he's talking about.

Take a gander:

DOJ is violating its own internal policies on this case. The Ashcroft Memo requires they charge the “highest provable offense” and seek consistent sentences with other cases brought by DOJ. This prosecution is an absolute laughable joke. Thousands have been sent to prison for… https://t.co/Bi6iaRiDVD — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) June 20, 2023

They are ignoring decades of policy and precedent to seek felonies not misdemeanors and seek sentences within the guideline range. The diversion agreement on the felony is offensive to everyone not politically connected who sought diversions and were literally laughed at by DOJ. — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) June 20, 2023

Thousands of people have been prosecuted under Project Safe Neighborhoods by DOJ. They brag about getting nearly 5 years of prison time on average for their gun cases. If they followed policy, Hunter would be looking at a minimum of 5 years in federal prison. But he’s a Biden. — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) June 20, 2023

Thousands of people ... just not Joe's son.

Take a look at 18 USC 924(c) charges. Easy to prove given Hunter was distributed/dealing drugs with a firearm in his possession. Such charges were brought against thousands in inner cities across the country for last 20 years. Mandatory minimum sentences for all. Except Hunter. — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) June 20, 2023

Since Hunter “brandished” his firearm during the commission of a drug crime, he would be looking at a mand min of 7 years in fed prison. DOJ could also add on top mand min possession of child pornography if any of the girls were underage, plus on top of that years for tax evasion — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) June 20, 2023

Missed that whole 'brandished his weapon' thing. Yikes.

Still digesting all of this but the tax evasion being viewed as misdemeanor is perhaps the most shocking. If DOJ treated this consistently they would “source” the money and they would see the movement of monies and they would clearly bring money laundering and conspiracy if — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) June 20, 2023

Others received the money or the funds went into shell companies then you may have a large conspiracy and sophisticated means to hide the illegal monies and movement. This would be 💯 percent consistent with all other cases involving such schemes and would mean years in prison — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) June 20, 2023

One can’t truly appreciate how shocking this is by DOJ unless you have watched closely what DOJ has done over the past 30 years. This is the the most blatant hypocrisy that screams to the level of injustice many have suffered at the hand of DOJ pounding average Joe defendants — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) June 20, 2023

Read that again ... the MOST blatant hypocrisy that screams to the level of injustice ...

Everyone can now see what so many have observed growing, the politics of prosecuting. When absolute power is given with no accountability or transparency, then consistency and fairness become obsolete. — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) June 20, 2023

The politics of prosecuting.

That's EXACTLY what this is.

***

Related:

Ben Shapiro just needs 1 tweet about Hunter's charges to DROP his daddy Joe's DOJ and BOOM

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought

Elon Musk inspires HILARIOUS thread of Tweeps writing their own versions of Biden tweets and ROFL

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!