Ben Shapiro just needs 1 tweet about Hunter's charges to DROP his daddy...
Hunter Biden's plea deal amounts to nothing but 'an 'in-your-face' show of contempt...
SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than...
Is GROOT safe? Even tree mascots are racist now.
Army recruitment hurt by calling out woke, not being woke
Human Rights Campaign flames out with epically bad tweet about the real meaning...
The Atlantic looks at feminists who insist that women are built differently from...
New York Times notes that Ron DeSantis has young kids and wants America...
George Takei urges every decent person who believes in science to follow Peter...
CNN anchor says Chinese officials had an 'almost scolding tone' with Antony Blinken
The US Military is monitoring mean tweets so tweeps better be nice to...
The White House posts a picture of 'the duo that gets the job...
White House monkeypox advisor wants approaches that 'support people's joy'
California Sen. Scott Wiener says platforming RFK Jr. is 'deeply irresponsible'

Elon Musk inspires HILARIOUS thread of Tweeps writing their own versions of Biden tweets and ROFL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on June 20, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

A few days ago, when it was obvious one of Biden's interns was writing really stupid tweets about Elon Musk and taxes, Musk himself challenged the account (so the intern) claiming Biden should really start writing his own tweets.

Can you guys imagine? We're still not convinced Biden even knows Twitter really exists, let alone if he has the ability to form an actual tweet.

Welp, ALX came up with an idea for 'folks' to write some Biden tweets of their own and YEAH, this turned into one freakin' hilarious thread.

Take a look.

Here we go.

Admit it, you can literally hear this in Biden's voice.

This one DEFINITELY sounds like Sleepy Joe.

Recommended

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought
Sam J.

Meep.

This one sounds pretty damn honest. In a weird, Biden way.

Sounds like a new campaign promise.

Let's not give the guy any ideas.

It's as if the president himself were tweeting ... 

EL OH EL.

***

Related:

Del. Stacey Plaskett let's the mask SLIP and says what she REALLY thinks should happen to Trump (watch)

John Hayward takes 'partisan, politicized' Juneteenth holiday APART in brutally HONEST thread

WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN ELON MUSK TWEETS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought
Sam J.
Hunter Biden's plea deal amounts to nothing but 'an 'in-your-face' show of contempt for the rule of law'
Sarah D
Is GROOT safe? Even tree mascots are racist now.
ArtistAngie
Army recruitment hurt by calling out woke, not being woke
Gordon Kushner
The Atlantic looks at feminists who insist that women are built differently from men
Brett T.
Senator Kennedy Schools Durbin on Biden Bribery Allegations
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought Sam J.