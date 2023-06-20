Elon Musk inspires HILARIOUS thread of Tweeps writing their own versions of Biden tweets and ROFL

A few days ago, when it was obvious one of Biden's interns was writing really stupid tweets about Elon Musk and taxes, Musk himself challenged the account (so the intern) claiming Biden should really start writing his own tweets.

Can you guys imagine? We're still not convinced Biden even knows Twitter really exists, let alone if he has the ability to form an actual tweet.

Welp, ALX came up with an idea for 'folks' to write some Biden tweets of their own and YEAH, this turned into one freakin' hilarious thread.

Take a look.

Elon Musk has challenged @JoeBiden’s staff to let him write his own Tweets.



To get an idea of what that would look like, write your very own Joe Biden Tweet:



Type “Here’s the deal” and let autocomplete do the rest 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Kc8BAJzm3U — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 19, 2023

Here we go.

Here’s mine:



Here’s the deal with the new iPhone system that you can use for the new smartphone you have in the car without the insurance and the money that you’re getting out is not worth the and you’re going through customs so I don’t think it’s gonna work. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 19, 2023

Admit it, you can literally hear this in Biden's voice.

Here’s the deal: I don’t know what I can say to anyone about the situation in the United States right away because I’m just not sure what the situation is right here and I’m not really interested. — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) June 20, 2023

This one DEFINITELY sounds like Sleepy Joe.

Here’s the deal you need a little more money for the car you want and then I will get you some more stuff for your birthday so I don’t have to pay for that stuff I told you about. — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) June 20, 2023

Here's the deal, I have a great time with your mom. She is not working today and I will take care of this week. So, what is your name and address for you to come over for a bit more than anyone else who can? — Melanie (@takestoolong2) June 20, 2023

Meep.

Here’s the deal, you can use this code for any number of different purposes including a single word or a word or a word or a number of words that are in the dictionary — MIKEYPOX 🙈🙉🙊🇺🇸 (@mmercer01) June 19, 2023

Here's the deal with the blatant money laundering I have a good one for you and your family is awesome and I am so glad you are who you think you should be with the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses. Lmao! 🤣🤣 that was fun — Jake (@___J__a__k__e__) June 19, 2023

This one sounds pretty damn honest. In a weird, Biden way.

Here’s the deal with my mom and my mom, I don’t want her going through with the whole situation because she doesn’t know how much money she can make with her parents or if they can afford to buy her a new phone. Come on man. — Jared Monroe (@TheJaredMonroe) June 20, 2023

Here's the deal with the family and I think I have to go to the store and get a chance to get the kids to the store and get them in the mail and then I'll be there in a few minutes. — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) June 20, 2023

Here’s the deal I got you a couple more days of vacation to get you some more money. — brit (@pashedmotatos) June 19, 2023

Sounds like a new campaign promise.

Let's not give the guy any ideas.

Here’s the deal for my birthday party lol. I just wanted you in my car and I don’t think it’s a big one. I think I’m going on the beach with my parents and I don’t have to do anything with them that weekend so I’m just going in and my kids will have a great time lol. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 19, 2023

Here’s the deal for you to do with your family in your life that you are looking at your life in your president of your life in the law and the truth is your true love is the law of course the law and is what you’re looking to be in the law enforcement. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) June 19, 2023

It's as if the president himself were tweeting ...

EL OH EL.

***

