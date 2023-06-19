Prof. Peter Hotez DRAGGED for bravely running to MSNBC to whine about Rogan...
Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and...
EPIC thread makes Peter Hotez look even WORSE for whining that Rogan and...
Bite supremacy? People pile on PETA over their latest anti-delicious meat tweet
Tea Party Patriots: 'When Biden took office, inflation was just 1.4%'
MERCILESS, receipt-filled thread takes vaccine expert Peter Hotez who pushed to censor Joe...
Here are some of the biggest WHINERS triggered by Elon Musk pushing 'vaccine...
Youngest UN 'Advisor' whining about fossil fuels DRAGGED after she BRAGS about flying...
Joe Rogan DROPS Tom Nichols on his smug head for calling him a...
Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti...
Vaccine 'expert' writes a check his butt can't (WON'T) cash picking a COVID...
Pompous press secretary? KJP sees herself as a 'historic figure'
Politifact covers Biden's claim that you can be thrown out of a restaurant...
Video allegedly shows a pedophile being busted 'To Catch a Predator' Style (watch):...

WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on June 19, 2023
Twitter

The media are hard at work ignoring any and every detail or fact implicating Sleepy Joe Biden and his shady AF business dealings in Ukraine. It doesn't seem to matter what evidence gets shared or even leaked, this story just doesn't go anywhere.

Imagine the headlines if this were Trump or ANY Republican.

Guys, they impeached Trump over a phone call a weeble-wobble claimed he heard ... secondhand. 

But even with audio like what Dan Bongino shared on his show, nothing but crickets.

Watch:

Wink wink.

Nod nod.

Don't worry about the FBI, he says.

Not sure if this makes Biden or the FBI look worse - heck, let's just say it's BOTH. They both suck.

Totally.

It was Corn Pop. Wasn't he the one with the blonde hair on his legs? Or was that his Puerto Rican nanny? We can't keep all of Joe's stories straight. 

Our bad.

Recommended

Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and it goes SO wrong
Sam J.

Oh yeah. 

There are probably so so so many more.

Unfortunately, nothing it. What's even sadder is the only thing that would likely surprise any of us if is anything is done about Biden.

We're not holding our breath.

***

Related:

Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and it goes SO wrong

EPIC thread makes Peter Hotez look even WORSE for whining that Rogan and Musk ganged up on him

Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti corruption

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN DAN BONGINO FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and it goes SO wrong
Sam J.
Prof. Peter Hotez DRAGGED for bravely running to MSNBC to whine about Rogan and Musk and LOL
Sam J.
EPIC thread makes Peter Hotez look even WORSE for whining that Rogan and Musk ganged up on him
Sam J.
Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti corruption
Sam J.
Bite supremacy? People pile on PETA over their latest anti-delicious meat tweet
FuzzyChimp
MERCILESS, receipt-filled thread takes vaccine expert Peter Hotez who pushed to censor Joe Rogan APART
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and it goes SO wrong Sam J.