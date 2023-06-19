WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)

The media are hard at work ignoring any and every detail or fact implicating Sleepy Joe Biden and his shady AF business dealings in Ukraine. It doesn't seem to matter what evidence gets shared or even leaked, this story just doesn't go anywhere.

Imagine the headlines if this were Trump or ANY Republican.

Guys, they impeached Trump over a phone call a weeble-wobble claimed he heard ... secondhand.

But even with audio like what Dan Bongino shared on his show, nothing but crickets.

Watch:

Here’s corrupt, compromised, criminal biden ON TAPE trying to cover up his corruption in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/O9EvObaAAR — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) June 17, 2023

Wink wink.

Nod nod.

Don't worry about the FBI, he says.

Not sure if this makes Biden or the FBI look worse - heck, let's just say it's BOTH. They both suck.

I don’t particularly like Bongino. But if you doubted the tapes are real, listen up. They’re real. https://t.co/FfkexmO2GO — K. Wills Sterling (@KWSterling) June 19, 2023

I'm sure there's an innocent explanation:https://t.co/jYVXSKNiFr — Ari Trachtenberg (@a_r_i_t) June 19, 2023

Totally.

It was Corn Pop. Wasn't he the one with the blonde hair on his legs? Or was that his Puerto Rican nanny? We can't keep all of Joe's stories straight.

Our bad.

Wait... There Are Even MORE Biden Corruption Tapes?!

👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/ey07QZRm2l — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) June 18, 2023

Oh yeah.

There are probably so so so many more.

Not surprising. — Mr. Gass (@Gass_Hole) June 18, 2023

Unfortunately, nothing it. What's even sadder is the only thing that would likely surprise any of us if is anything is done about Biden.

We're not holding our breath.

